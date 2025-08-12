Reup Education Named To 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

ReUp is nationally recognized for its rapid growth helping states and higher education systems address workforce skills gaps

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ReUp Education, the industry leader in supporting state governments and postsecondary institutions in developing education-to-workforce pipelines, today announced its inclusion on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. ReUp ranked 53 among education companies and 76 out of all private companies in the Austin area, following four years of sustained growth fueled by a mission to transform workforce opportunity and higher education access for millions of adults who stopped out of college without earning a degree.

"Through collaboration with more than 140 institutional and state partners, ReUp is helping learners achieve their academic and career aspirations while driving economic growth for states and local communities," said Terah Crews, CEO of ReUp Education. "This recognition from Inc. reflects not just our momentum in supporting stopped-out learners in their educational journeys, but the growing national commitment to increasing economic competitiveness and workforce opportunity for all Americans."

Founded in 2015, ReUp pioneered a model that blends advanced data analytics with personalized coaching to identify, support, and re-enroll students who paused their education. Over just the past three years the company has helped more than 40,000 learners return to college and has tripled the number of institutions it serves. ReUp has generated more than $275 million in additional tuition revenue for its partner institutions, and more than 1.8 million college stopouts now have access to ReUp's platform and live coaching.

In 2023, ReUp expanded its model to reach learners through direct partnerships with state agencies and systems in New Jersey, Michigan, North Carolina, and Florida, with additional states launching this fall. These initiatives provide comprehensive support across the entire student journey-from initial outreach to graduation-helping learners navigate barriers like cost, time, and uncertainty.

The 2025 Inc. 5000 list recognizes companies that have demonstrated exceptional growth in a challenging economic environment. This year's honorees have added more than 48,000 jobs over the past three years and achieved a median growth rate of 1,552% among the top 500 companies.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

About ReUp Education

ReUp Education is the industry leader in reengaging and supporting students who have stopped out of college. By combining personalized coaching with data analytics, ReUp partners with states, systems, and institutions to bring learners back to higher education and help them successfully complete their degrees. Since 2023 ReUp has re-enrolled more than 40,000 adult learners, and more than 1.8 million college stopouts now have access to ReUp's platform and coaching. ReUp supports more than 140 colleges and universities across 34 states and has helped its partner institutions realize more than $275 million in additional revenue. To learn more about ReUp Education, visit

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

