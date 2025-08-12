$6.59 Million Raised For The National Wildlife Federation As 2025 Jr. Ranger Champion Is Crowned
Champion's Spotlight
This year's Jr. Ranger Champion, Thomas, is a nature-loving explorer who maps trails, hunts mushrooms, and helps keep beaches clean. He's passionate about orcas, forest critters, discovering new sea life, beach cleanup, and conservation. Along with his $20,000 prize, Thomas will appear in an upcoming issue of Ranger Rick-the beloved children's magazine published by the National Wildlife Federation that has inspired a love of wildlife in kids since 1967.
Runner-Up Recognition
The Jr. Ranger Runner-Up, Callan, is a budding naturalist who enjoys hiking, skiing with his grandpa, and exploring every corner of the outdoors. His curiosity about bugs, lizards, and all things dinosaur reflects the spirit of the Jr. Ranger competition: fostering wonder, discovery, and a commitment to protecting the planet.
A Mission That Matters
This year's remarkable fundraising grant will help the National Wildlife Federation continue its decades-long mission to protect wildlife and wild places, ensuring that the next generation has the opportunity to explore, learn, and grow in the great outdoors.
About the National Wildlife Federation
Founded in 1936, the National Wildlife Federation is America's largest conservation organization, uniting all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly changing world. The NWF works to protect and restore wildlife habitats, safeguard clean water, and connect people with nature. Learn more at nwf.
About Colossal
Colossal is a nationally registered professional fundraiser that inspires people to advocate for themselves and those in need. Through online competitions like Jr. Ranger, participants have the opportunity to make their mark while also making a big impact. Colossal competitions serve as fundraising campaigns for DTCare , a United States 501(c)(3) public charity organization, which then grants donation funds to specified charities at the completion of the competitions. Learn more at colossal . Who's Next?
