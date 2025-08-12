Rochester School, A Leading Multilingual School In Colombia, Joins Nord Anglia Education

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools organisation Nord Anglia Education today announced that Rochester School in Bogotá, Colombia, has joined its global family of international schools.

Rochester School is Nord Anglia's first school in Colombia and expands the international school group's presence to 36 countries worldwide.

Founded in 1959, the school offers a well-rounded educational experience that combines national, international, and bilingual curricula, with its students accepted into top universities in Colombia and around the world.

Rochester School is widely recognised for its strong focus on environmental responsibility, character development, and global citizenship, and its innovative approach to education has earned it numerous national and international accolades, including:



Accreditation from the Council of International Schools.

A "Great Place to Study" certification.

Five-star recognition for organisational excellence from the European Foundation for Quality Management. Apple Distinguished School designation.

The school is also globally recognised for its sustainability efforts, having received:



TRUE certification for zero waste – the first K-12 school in the world to earn this distinction. Platinum Certification in "Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design" from the U.S. Green Building Council.

As one of Colombia's most forward-thinking schools, Rochester School and Nord Anglia share a common educational philosophy: helping students achieve academic excellence while nurturing creativity, resilience, wellbeing, and social purpose.

The school's use of technology and its commitment to sustainability and student wellbeing support Nord Anglia's mission to be the most forward-thinking, technology-enabled educators in the world.

Andrew Fitzmaurice, Chief Executive Officer, Nord Anglia Education, said: "We are proud to welcome Rochester School as our first school in Colombia. Their commitment to academic excellence, sustainability, and student wellbeing is inspiring. Together, we will create even more opportunities for students and educators to thrive locally and globally."

Juan Pablo Aljure, President, Rochester School, said: "While Rochester School will always celebrate its local identity and values, joining Nord Anglia Education opens the door to international opportunities unmatched by any other private school in Colombia today. I am looking forward to seeing how today's news will empower our students and teachers to flourish across Colombia and around the world."

As part of Nord Anglia, Rochester students will benefit from exclusive global programmes through collaborations with world-leading institutions such as the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT), The Juilliard School, UNICEF, and IMG Academy. These collaborations offer transformative experiences in STEAM, the performing arts, social impact, sport, and wellbeing.

Teachers and support colleagues at Rochester School will gain access to Nord Anglia University, the organisation's world-class professional development platform, and join a global community of more than 20,000 educators. They will benefit from hundreds of learning opportunities, including the Executive Master's in International Education from King's College London, as well as other exclusive leadership programmes.

About Nord Anglia Education

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 36 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation .

