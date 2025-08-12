Netcapital Announces Full Year Fiscal 2025 Financial Results
|April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2024
|Assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|289,428
|$
|863,182
|Accounts receivable net
|78,649
|134,849
|Note receivable
|-
|20,000
|Other receivables
|-
|1,200
|Prepaid expenses
|31,535
|23,304
|Total current assets
|399,612
|1,042,535
|Deposits
|6,300
|6,300
|Notes receivable - related parties
|50,000
|202,000
|Purchased technology, net
|14,697,529
|14,733,005
|Investment in affiliate
|-
|240,080
|Equity securities
|5,748,050
|25,333,386
|Total assets
|$
|20,901,491
|$
|41,557,306
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|2,941,108
|$
|793,325
|Accrued expenses
|269,971
|310,300
|Short-term promissory notes
|263,437
|-
|Deferred revenue
|330
|466
|Interest payable
|100,797
|92,483
|Current portion of SBA loans
|1,885,800
|1,885,800
|Loan payable - bank
|34,324
|34,324
|Total current liabilities
|5,495,767
|3,116,698
|Long-term liabilities:
|Long-term SBA loans, less current portion
|500,000
|500,000
|Total liabilities
|5,995,767
|3,616,698
|Commitments and contingencies
|-
|-
|Stockholders' equity:
|Common stock, $.001 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized, 2,192,226 and 326,867 shares issued and outstanding
|2,192
|327
|Shares to be issued
|200,000
|122,124
|Capital in excess of par value
|42,525,294
|37,338,594
|Retained earnings
|(27,821,762
|)
|479,563
|Total stockholders' equity
|14,905,724
|37,940,608
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|20,901,491
|$
|41,557,306
NETCAPITAL INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|Year Ended
|Year Ended
|April 30, 2025
|April 30, 2024
|Revenues
|$
|869,460
|$
|4,951,435
|Costs of services
|40,344
|108,060
|Gross profit
|829,116
|4,843,375
|Costs and expenses:
|Consulting expense
|314,947
|610,209
|Marketing
|37,699
|333,771
|Rent
|79,568
|76,117
|Payroll and payroll related expenses
|3,502,166
|3,838,640
|General and administrative costs
|5,216,053
|3,427,026
|Total costs and expenses
|9,150,433
|8,285,763
|Operating loss
|(8,321,317
|)
|(3,442,388
|)
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(41,289
|)
|(45,990
|)
|Amortization of intangible assets
|(35,476
|)
|(93,862
|)
|Impairment expense
|(19,915,556
|)
|(1,048,430
|)
|Other income
|1,200
|1,200
|Unrealized gain (loss) on equity securities
|18,050
|(2,696,135
|)
|Accretion on short-term notes
|(6,937
|)
|-
|Total other income (expense)
|(19,980,008
|)
|(3,883,217
|)
|Net loss before taxes
|(28,301,325
|)
|(7,325,605
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|-
|(2,339,288
|)
|Net loss
|$
|(28,301,325
|)
|$
|(4,986,317
|)
|Basic loss per share
|$
|(20.39
|)
|$
|(28.83
|)
|Diluted loss per share
|$
|(20.39
|)
|$
|(28.83
|)
|Weighted average number of common shares outstanding:
|Basic
|1,387,666
|172,937
|Diluted
|1,387,666
|172,937
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment