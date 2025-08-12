Lost Writings Of Wartime Journalist Sue Moody To Be Published For The First Time

MENAFN - EIN Presswire)- Author saysLIVINGSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In September 2025, The Liberation of Sue Moody: Slaying the Dragonswill give readers their first look at the preserved writings of Sue Moody, a journalist who built her career at a time when women in the newsroom were often overlooked. The book is the result of an extraordinary archival discovery made by a local resident and then shared with the author while serving as chair of the Otis Historical Commission. Hidden in the attic of a long-abandoned rural Massachusetts home, among fallen beams, cobwebs, and dust, were dozens of boxes containing Sue's journals, manuscripts, personal letters from major figures such as the Unsinkable Molly Brown, and copies of her published work. Many were fragile and weathered, yet they carried the record of a life that had crossed continents and eras.The book includes references to her formative years in Kansas and summers on a Wyoming ranch before her move to Paris in 1939 with her son and their dog. She arrived expecting to expand her career as a food and fashion journalist, only to soon find herself living under German occupation. Her preserved accounts describe navigating shortages, air raid alarms, and the dangers of reporting in an occupied city. Her writing captures both her professional determination and the resourcefulness required to survive war. She recalls riding her bicycle through the deserted back streets of Paris in search of food, visiting black markets, and scavenging for chestnuts. At the same time, she continued writing uplifting food columns that gave readers hope during shortages.Woven into the story is a necklace Sue created as a young girl. Each bead represents a milestone in her life; from childhood in the Midwest, to her independence in Paris, to her later years in Otis. The necklace serves as a symbolic thread through the book, marking how each challenge shaped her character.About the AuthorGail Gelburd has a PhD and has written more than a dozen books, mostly about artists. It is their personal story that has inspired her in each of her manuscripts. She has also been a Professor, museum director and as an artist. When boxes were discovered in an abandoned house and given to the Historical commission she had to write the story of this fascinating woman who left her life behind in letters, journals and manuscripts.The Liberation of Sue Moody: Slaying the Dragons” will be available soon globally.Visit:or Email at:

