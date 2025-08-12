Lost Writings Of Wartime Journalist Sue Moody To Be Published For The First Time
The book includes references to her formative years in Kansas and summers on a Wyoming ranch before her move to Paris in 1939 with her son and their dog. She arrived expecting to expand her career as a food and fashion journalist, only to soon find herself living under German occupation. Her preserved accounts describe navigating shortages, air raid alarms, and the dangers of reporting in an occupied city. Her writing captures both her professional determination and the resourcefulness required to survive war. She recalls riding her bicycle through the deserted back streets of Paris in search of food, visiting black markets, and scavenging for chestnuts. At the same time, she continued writing uplifting food columns that gave readers hope during shortages.
Woven into the story is a necklace Sue created as a young girl. Each bead represents a milestone in her life; from childhood in the Midwest, to her independence in Paris, to her later years in Otis. The necklace serves as a symbolic thread through the book, marking how each challenge shaped her character.
About the Author
Gail Gelburd has a PhD and has written more than a dozen books, mostly about artists. It is their personal story that has inspired her in each of her manuscripts. She has also been a Professor, museum director and as an artist. When boxes were discovered in an abandoned house and given to the Historical commission she had to write the story of this fascinating woman who left her life behind in letters, journals and manuscripts.
The Liberation of Sue Moody: Slaying the Dragons” will be available soon globally.
Visit:
.
or Email at:
Gail Gelburd
Hambone Publishers
...
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment