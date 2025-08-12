Grand Circle Cruise Line Named #2 Best River Cruise Line In Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards

Celebrate with 10% off all 2026 River Cruises-plus $200 off select departures

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grand Circle Cruise Line (GCCL) has been named the #2 Best River Cruise Line in Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards , a recognition that reflects the dedication of its regional teams and ship crews in delivering exceptional journeys along Europe's iconic waterways.

"Our associates-both on the rivers and in our regional offices-are the heart of our operation," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle Corporation . "Their commitment to creating seamless, enriching experiences for our travelers is what makes honors like this possible."

With a privately owned fleet and attentive ship crews, GCCL offers a comfortable and convenient way to explore Europe's rivers through insightful excursions, exclusive cultural events, and the leadership of expert, local Program Directors.

To mark this recognition, GCCL is offering 10% off all 2026 departures, plus $200 off select dates . Click here for complete details.

Top River Cruises for 2026



Eastern Europe to the Black Sea (14 days) – Journey through the Danube's lesser-traveled stretches, visiting historic capitals, rural villages, and the dramatic Danube Delta.

The Great Rivers of Europe (16 days) – Sail the Rhine, Main, and Danube Rivers, exploring medieval towns, storybook castles, and UNESCO World Heritage Sites. The Seine: Paris to Normandy (13 days) – Cruise from the heart of Paris to the beaches of Normandy, with stops in Monet's Giverny and charming riverside towns.

This year's Travel + Leisure honor affirms GCCL's place among the world's leading river cruise operators, known for delivering itineraries that blend iconic sites with authentic cultural connection-at an unmatched value.

About Grand Circle Corporation

Grand Circle Corporation is a global enterprise made up of a family of travel companies committed to changing people's lives through meaningful international experiences, social entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Founded by Alan E. Lewis (1948–2022) and his wife, Harriet, the company includes Grand Circle Travel, Grand Circle Cruise Line, and Overseas Adventure Travel-serving Americans aged 50 and older with trips that foster cultural connection and discovery. Through the Grand Circle Foundation and the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, the company has pledged or donated more than $250 million to more than 500 projects in 50 countries and in local communities across New England.

About Grand Circle Travel & Grand Circle Cruise Line

Grand Circle Travel and Grand Circle Cruise Line offer exceptional value and discovery for Americans over 50 through expertly planned escorted land tours and award-winning river cruises. With Grand Circle Travel, travelers explore in groups of no more than 42, led by local Program Directors who bring each destination to life. On the rivers of Europe and beyond, Grand Circle Cruise Line's privately owned fleet offers the lowest per-diems in the industry, while delivering rich cultural interaction and award-winning enrichment-earning recognition from Cruise Critic and Condé Nast Traveler year after year.

SOURCE Grand Circle Travel

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED