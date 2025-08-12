Resolutions Adopted By The 2025 General Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas" or "The Company"), leader in water management solutions in the Americas, informs the investing public about the proposals approved at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held today, August 12th, 2025, at 10:00 am in Mexico City.

Capital reimbursement to the Company's shareholders through a reduction of share capital.

A capital reimbursement in cash to the Company's shareholders through a capital reduction in the amount of $0.25 (twenty-five cents MXN) per each outstanding share was approved.

The corresponding payment will be made in cash in a single installment through the S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., as of August 21st, 2025.

Investor Relations Contacts