Resolutions Adopted By The 2025 General Extraordinary Shareholders' Meeting


2025-08-12 05:31:08
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Rotoplas, S.A.B. de C.V. (BMV: AGUA*) ("Rotoplas" or "The Company"), leader in water management solutions in the Americas, informs the investing public about the proposals approved at the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting held today, August 12th, 2025, at 10:00 am in Mexico City.

  • Capital reimbursement to the Company's shareholders through a reduction of share capital.

A capital reimbursement in cash to the Company's shareholders through a capital reduction in the amount of $0.25 (twenty-five cents MXN) per each outstanding share was approved.

The corresponding payment will be made in cash in a single installment through the S.D. Indeval Institución para el Depósito de Valores, S.A. de C.V., as of August 21st, 2025.

Investor Relations Contacts

Mariana Fernández

[email protected]

María Fernanda Escobar

[email protected]

[email protected]




About the Company

Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V. is America's leading provider of water solutions, including products and services for storing, piping, improving, treating, and recycling water. With over 45 years of experience in the industry and 18 plants throughout the Americas, Rotoplas is present in 14 countries and has a portfolio that includes 27 product lines, a services platform, and an e-commerce business. Grupo Rotoplas has been listed on the Mexican Stock Exchange (BMV) under the ticker "AGUA" since December 10th, 2014.

Pedregal 24, piso 19, Col. Molino del Rey
Miguel Hidalgo
C.P. 11040, Ciudad de México
T. +52 (55) 5201 5000

SOURCE Grupo Rotoplas S.A.B. de C.V.

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

