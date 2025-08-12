Madison Street Energy Facilitates One Of The Largest Solar Lease Monetizations Of The Year
The lease supports a prominent developer and owner of solar, wind, and energy storage projects in their efforts to construct a large utility scale solar energy project in one of the most rapidly expanding electricity markets in the country.
This successful outcome highlights Madison Street Energy's established capability to deliver results in complex relationship-driven transactions that support the expansion of clean energy infrastructure.
By leveraging its extensive developer and lessor network, along with its skill in forging collaborations with other renewable energy land lease investors, MSE is uniquely positioned to provide renewable energy companies with tailored solutions to secure project land and help landowners unlock maximum value from their renewable energy leases.
About Madison Street Energy
Madison Street Energy is a renewable energy company focused on maximizing value for project stakeholders by acquiring renewable energy leases and partnering with project developers and owners to purchase and lease back underlying project land.
