Mountain Province Diamonds Announces Second Quarter Financial Results For 2025

TSX: MPVD TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ - Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. ("Mountain Province", the "Company") (TSX: MPVD) today announces financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 ("the Quarter" or "Q2 2025") from the Gahcho Kué Diamond Mine ("GK Mine"). All figures are expressed in Canadian Dollars unless otherwise noted. Q2 2025 Key Takeaways

411,114 carats were sold for total proceeds of $36.8 million (US$26.6 million) at an average price of $90 per carat (US$65).

Adjusted EBITDA1 of ($2.2) million.

Loss from mine operations of $52.6 million. Net loss of $37.7 million or $0.18 basic and diluted loss per share.

1Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See "Reconciliation of non-IFRS measures" at the end of the news release for explanation and reconciliation.

Mark Wall, the Company's President, and Chief Executive Officer, commented:

"The first half of 2025 was a period of solid operational discipline at the GK Mine, but one that also underscored the challenges we continue to face. While the global diamond market showed tentative signs of recovery earlier in the year, recent U.S. tariffs have introduced a new layer of uncertainty at a critical juncture.

Safety remains our top priority, and on that front the team delivered a Total Recordable Injury Frequency Rate (TRIFR) of 2.13 - an improvement of 51% over the same period last year, and 85% better than 2022. This improvement is the result of consistent focus and commitment across the workforce.

Operationally, the GK Mine achieved 82.5% availability and utilization in the first half, an improvement over 2024 and well above historical levels. Ore throughput was also strong, with 1.81 million tonnes processed - a new record for the GK Mine. However, lower-than-expected grades meant that carats recovered were disappointing, despite the solid plant performance.

The average grade of 0.81 carats per tonne represented a decline of 44% from H1 2024 and 54% from H1 2023. While this drop was anticipated to some extent, it nonetheless weighed on production outcomes. We continue to expect grades to improve significantly as mining progresses into the high grade NEX ore body.

The diamond market remains fragile. June's early signs of strengthening in U.S. retail demand and an initial recovery in China have been tempered by the impact of U.S. tariffs, which have disrupted the pace of improvement. The uncertainty created by these trade measures makes near-term market conditions more difficult to predict.

We remain extremely appreciative of the continued support from our largest shareholder, Mr. Dermot Desmond, whose provision of short-term liquidity has been instrumental in helping us navigate this challenging environment.

In summary, the GK Mine continues to perform reliably from an operational standpoint, but weaker grades and market uncertainty have tempered results. Our focus remains on safe, disciplined operations, controlling costs, and positioning the business to benefit when market conditions eventually stabilize."

Financial Highlights for Q2 2025



Revenue from 411,114 carats sold at $36.8 million (US$26.6 million) at an average realised value of $90 per carat (US$65) compared to $56.8 million from 557,361 carats sold in Q2 2024 (US$41.5 million) at an average realized value of $102 per carat (US$74).

Adjusted EBITDA1 of ($2.2) million compared to $24.0 million in Q2 2024.

Loss from mine operations of $52.6 million compared to earnings from mine operations $12.0 million in Q2 2024.

Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs1 of $167 per tonne treated (2024: $119 per tonne) and $209 per carat recovered (2024: $87 per carat). Net loss of $37.7 million or $0.18 loss per share (2024: net loss of $6.5 million or $0.03 loss per share). Included in the determination of net loss are foreign gains of $20.4 million, the majority of which is an unrealized gain arising on the translation of the Company's US Dollar denominated long term debt, because of the strengthening of the Canadian Dollar versus US Dollar.

1Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's June 30, 2025 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

Operational Highlights for Q2 2025

( all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated )



883,738 ore tonnes treated, 9% lower than Q2 2024 (965,984 tonnes treated)

708,072 carats recovered, 46% lower than Q2 2024 (1,318,680 carats recovered)

Average grade of 0.80 carats per tonne treated, 41% lower than Q2 2024 (1.37 carats per tonne) 134,597 ore tonnes mined, 86% lower than Q2 2024 (971,311 ore tonnes mined)

Sales Highlights for Q2 2025

As previously released, during the second quarter, 411,114 carats were sold for total proceeds of $36.8 million (US$26.6 million), resulting in an average price of $90 per carat (US$65 per carat). These results compare to Q2 2024 where 557,361 carats were sold for total proceeds of $56.8 million (US$41.5 million) at an average price per carat of $102 per carat (US$74 per carat).

Financial Highlights for H1 2025



Total sales revenue of $80.8 million (US$57.3 million) at an average realised value of $97 per carat (US$68) compared to $146.3 million in 2024 (US$107.7 million) at an average realized value of $98 per carat (US$72).

Adjusted EBITDA2 of $3.9 million (H1 2024: $74.0 million).

Loss from mine operations of $74.9 million (H1 2024: earnings from mine operations $42.4 million).

Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs2, of $162 per tonne treated (H1 2024: $105 per tonne) and $200 per carat recovered (H1 2024: $72 per carat).

Net loss of $72.1 million or $0.34 basic and diluted loss per share (H1 2024: $0.3 million or $0.00 basic and diluted earnings per share). Included in the determination of the net loss for H1 2025, are foreign exchange gains of $17.7 million, the majority of which is an unrealized gain on the translation of the Company's US Dollar denominated long term debt arising because of the strengthening of the Canadian Dollar versus US Dollar. Capital expenditures of $70.4 million, $61.6 million of which were deferred stripping costs, with the remaining $8.8 million for sustaining capital expenditures related to mine operations.

2Cash costs of production, including capitalized stripping costs, and Adjusted EBITDA are non-IFRS measures with no standardized meaning prescribed under IFRS. See the Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's June 30, 2025 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation.

Operational Highlights for H1 2025

(all figures reported on a 100% basis unless otherwise stated)



20,537,000 total tonnes mined, 30% higher than 15,800,000 total tonnes mined in H1 2024.

1,810,000 tonnes of ore treated 2% higher than 1,772,000 tonnes treated in H1 2024. 1,471,000 carats recovered at an average grade of 0.81 carats per tonne, 43% lower than 2,584,000 carats, (1.46 carats per tonne) recovered in H1 2024.

Gahcho Kué Mine Operations

The following table summarizes key operating statistics for the Gahcho Kué Mine in the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024.





Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended



June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024











GK operating data









Mining









*Ore tonnes mined kilo tonnes 135 971 135 2,918 *Waste tonnes mined kilo tonnes 10,310 6,941 20,402 12,879 *Total tonnes mined kilo tonnes 10,445 7,912 20,537 15,797 *Ore in stockpile kilo tonnes 2,387 3,464 2,387 3,464











Processing









*Ore tonnes processed kilo tonnes 884 966 1,810 1,772 *Average plant throughput tonnes per day 10,045 10,615 9,945 9,736 *Average diamond recovery carats per tonne 0.80 1.37 0.81 1.46 *Diamonds recovered 000's carats 708 1,319 1,471 2,584 Approximate diamonds recovered - Mountain Province 000's carats 347 646 721 1,266 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping ** $ 96 84 93 69 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping** $ 167 119 162 105 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping** $ 120 62 114 48 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping** $ 209 87 200 72











Sales









Approximate diamonds sold - Mountain Province*** 000's carats 411 557 837 1,495 Average diamond sales price per carat US $ 65 $ 74 $ 68 $ 72

* at 100% interest in the Gahcho Kué Mine **See Non-IFRS Measures section of the Company's June 30, 2025 MD&A for explanation and reconciliation ***Includes the sales directly to De Beers for fancies and specials acquired by De Beers through the production split bidding process

Financial Performance





Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024











Sales $ 36,824 56,818 80,819 146,256 Carats sold 000's carats 411 557 837 1,495 Average price per carat sold $/carat 90 102 97 98 Cost of sales per carat* $/carat 217 80 186 69 (Loss) earnings from mine operations per carat $ (127) 22 (89) 29 (Loss) earnings from mine operations % -142 % 22 % -93 % 29 % Selling, general and administrative expenses $ 2,432 2,768 4,974 6,310 Operating (loss) income $ (55,140) 9,071 (80,242) 35,831 Net (loss) income for the period $ (37,743) (6,524) (72,117) 340 Basic (loss) earnings per share $ (0.18) (0.03) (0.34) 0.00 Diluted (loss) earnings per share $ (0.18) (0.03) (0.34) 0.00

* This cost of sales per carat includes the cost of acquiring 51% of the fancies and specials which have been sold, after having been won in a tendering process with De Beers Canada.

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS measures

This news release refers to the terms "Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed" and "Cash costs of production per carat recovered," both including and net of capitalized stripping costs and "Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes Depreciation and Amortization (Adjusted EBITDA)" and "Adjusted EBITDA Margin." Each of these is a non-IFRS performance measure and is referenced to provide investors with information about the measures used by management to monitor performance. These measures are intended to provide additional information and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance prepared in accordance with IFRS. They do not have any standardized meaning under IFRS and therefore may not be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

Cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and cash costs of production per carat recovered are used by management to analyze the actual cash costs associated with processing the ore, and for each recovered carat. Differences from production costs reported within cost of sales are attributed to the amount of production cost included in ore stockpile and rough diamond inventories.

Adjusted EBITDA is used by management to analyze the operational cash flows of the Company, as compared to the net income for accounting purposes. It is also a measure which is defined in the Notes documents. Adjusted EBITDA margin is used by management to analyze the operational margin % on cash flows of the Company.

The following table provides a reconciliation of the Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA margin with the net (loss) income on the consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income:





Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended



June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024











Net (loss) income for the period

$ (37,743) $ (6,524) $ (72,117) $ 340 Add/deduct:









Non-cash depreciation and depletion

27,514 14,270 50,589 36,374 Loss on sale of equipment

- 527 - 527 Net realizable value adjustment included in production costs

25,139 - 35,320 - Share-based payment expense

72 128 226 370 Fair value loss (gain) of warrants

- (1,315) 1,099 (1,856) (Gain) loss on lease

(8) 9 (4) (46) Finance expenses

14,496 10,711 24,574 21,048 Derivative (gains) losses

(2,518) 2,462 (3,333) 4,802 Deferred income (recovery) taxes

(7,270) 760 (11,070) 3,085 Current income taxes

- 150 160 300 Unrealized foreign exchange (gains) losses

(21,897) 2,863 (21,584) 9,050 Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and depletion (Adjusted EBITDA)

$ (2,215) $ 24,041 $ 3,860 $ 73,994 Sales

36,824 56,818 80,819 146,256 Adjusted EBITDA margin

-6 % 42 % 5 % 51 %

The following table provides a reconciliation of the cash costs of production per tonne of ore processed and per carat recovered and the production costs reported within cost of sales on the consolidated statements of comprehensive (loss) income:





Three months ended Three months ended Six months ended Six months ended (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except where otherwise noted)

June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024 June 30, 2025 June 30, 2024











Cost of sales production costs $ 53,563 27,008 92,852 59,736 Timing differences due to inventory and other non-cash adjustments $ (11,985) 12,822 (10,445) 429 Cash cost of production of ore processed, net of capitalized stripping $ 41,578 39,830 82,407 60,165 Cash costs of production of ore processed, including capitalized stripping $ 72,421 56,126 144,017 91,053











Tonnes processed kilo tonnes 433 473 887 868 Carats recovered 000's carats 347 646 721 1,266











Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, net of capitalized stripping $ 96 84 93 69 Cash costs of production per tonne of ore, including capitalized stripping $ 167 119 162 105 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, net of capitalized stripping $ 120 62 114 48 Cash costs of production per carat recovered, including capitalized stripping $ 209 87 200 72

****

About Mountain Province Diamonds Inc.

Mountain Province Diamonds is a 49% participant with De Beers Canada in the Gahcho Kué diamond mine located in Canada's Northwest Territories. The Gahcho Kué Joint Venture property consists of several kimberlites that are actively being mined, developed, and explored for future development. The Company also controls more than 113,000 hectares of highly prospective mineral claims and leases surrounding the Gahcho Kué Mine that include an Indicated mineral resource for the Kelvin kimberlite and Inferred mineral resources for the Faraday kimberlites. Kelvin is estimated to contain 13.62 million carats (Mct) in 8.50 million tonnes (Mt) at a grade of 1.60 carats/tonne and value of US$63/carat, at February 2019. Faraday 2 is estimated to contain 5.45Mct in 2.07Mt at a grade of 2.63 carats/tonne and value of US$140/ct, at February 2019. Faraday 1-3 is estimated to contain 1.90Mct in 1.87Mt at a grade of 1.04 carats/tonne and value of US$75/carat, at February 2019. All resource estimations are based on a 1mm diamond size bottom cut-off.

Qualified Person

The disclosure in this news release of scientific and technical information regarding Mountain Province's mineral properties has been reviewed and approved by Tom McCandless, Ph.D., P.Geo, and Mr. Tysen Hantelmann, P.Eng., independent advisors to the Company and Qualified Persons as defined by National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Information

This news release contains certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" under applicable Canadian and United States securities laws concerning the business, operations and financial performance and condition of Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information include, but are not limited to, statements with respect to operational hazards, including possible disruption due to pandemic such as COVID-19, its impact on travel, self-isolation protocols and business and operations, estimated production and mine life of the project of Mountain Province; the realization of mineral reserve estimates; the timing and amount of estimated future production; costs of production; the future price of diamonds; the estimation of mineral reserves and resources; the ability to manage debt; capital expenditures; the ability to obtain permits for operations; liquidity; tax rates; and currency exchange rate fluctuations. Except for statements of historical fact relating to Mountain Province, certain information contained herein constitutes forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "anticipates," "may," "can," "plans," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "projects," "targets," "intends," "likely," "will," "should," "to be", "potential" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may", "should" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are based on several assumptions and subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the control of Mountain Province and there is no assurance they will prove to be correct.

Factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from results anticipated by such forward-looking statements include the development of operation hazards which could arise in relation to COVID-19, including, but not limited to protocols which may be adopted to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and any impact of such protocols on Mountain Province's business and operations, variations in ore grade or recovery rates, changes in market conditions, changes in project parameters, mine sequencing; production rates; cash flow; risks relating to the availability and timeliness of permitting and governmental approvals; supply of, and demand for, diamonds; fluctuating commodity prices and currency exchange rates, the possibility of project cost overruns or unanticipated costs and expenses, labor disputes and other risks of the mining industry, failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated.

These factors are discussed in greater detail in Mountain Province's most recent Annual Information Form and in the most recent MD&A filed on SEDAR, which also provide additional general assumptions in connection with these statements. Mountain Province cautions that the foregoing list of crucial factors is not exhaustive. Investors and others who base themselves on forward-looking statements should carefully consider the above factors as well as the uncertainties they represent and the risk they entail. Mountain Province believes that the expectations reflected in those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be unduly relied upon. These statements speak only as of the date of this news release.

Although Mountain Province has attempted to identify crucial factors that could cause actual actions, events, or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events, or results not to be anticipated, estimated, or intended. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mountain Province undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Statements concerning mineral reserve and resource estimates may also be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements to the extent they involve estimates of the mineralization that will be encountered as the property is developed.

Further, Mountain Province may make changes to its business plans that could affect its results. The principal assets of Mountain Province are administered pursuant to a joint venture under which Mountain Province is not the operator. Mountain Province is exposed to actions taken or omissions made by the operator within its prerogative and/or determinations made by the joint venture under its terms. Such actions or omissions may impact the future performance of Mountain Province. Under its current note and revolving credit facilities, Mountain Province is subject to certain limitations on its ability to pay dividends on common stock. The declaration of dividends is at the discretion of Mountain Province's Board of Directors, subject to the limitations under the Company's debt facilities, and will depend on Mountain Province's financial results, cash requirements, prospects, and other factors deemed relevant by the Board

