Alpha Aesthetics Partners Expands National Platform With Opening Of Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine Clinic In Bonita Springs, FL

BONITA SPRINGS, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a leader in the medical aesthetics industry and a portfolio company of the Thurston Group, today announced the grand opening of an Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine clinic in Bonita Springs, Florida. This expansion marks the fourth location for the acclaimed aesthetics brand founded by Dr. Anne Therese Stubbs and reflects the brand's continued growth in partnership with Alpha's national platform.

Located at 26841 South Bay Drive, Suite 154 , the newly built clinic offers a full spectrum of medical spa and esthetician services in a modern, welcoming environment. Patients will benefit from the expertise of Dr. Stubbs, a board-certified physician known for her advanced injection techniques, clinical leadership, and commitment to personalized, high-quality care.

"Opening our fourth location is a tremendous milestone," said Dr. Anne Therese Stubbs, Founder and Medical Director of Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine. "With Alpha's support and my incredible team, I'm thrilled to bring our services to Bonita Springs and serve this beautiful community with the same dedication to results and patient experience that defines our brand."

Dr. Stubbs is a respected national trainer for Galderma, an emeritus faculty board member of ZO Skin Health, a clinical speaker for Alastin Skincare, and a frequent on-air consultant for NBC's Daytime Columbus on innovations in aesthetic medicine.

"We're incredibly grateful for partners like Dr. Stubbs who bring both vision and excellence to everything they do," said John Wheeler, CEO of Alpha Aesthetics Partners. "This expansion is a testament to the power of aligned partnership and our shared mission to help aesthetic leaders grow sustainably while preserving the integrity of their brand."

A formal grand opening celebration is planned, with date and additional details to be announced.

About Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine

Anne Therese Aesthetic Medicine was founded by Dr. Anne Therese Stubbs with a focus on minimally invasive, results-driven treatments and an exceptional patient experience. With locations in Ohio and Florida, the brand is recognized for its clinical expertise, advanced techniques, and strong community presence. Learn more at annetherese .

About Alpha Aesthetics Partners

Alpha Aesthetics Partners, a portfolio company of the Thurston Group, is a high-growth medical aesthetics platform transforming how top-performing practices scale. Through elite clinical training, operational infrastructure, and strategic growth support, Alpha enables practices to grow with confidence while preserving their brand identity and clinical independence. Learn more at .

About Thurston Group

Thurston Group is a private equity firm that focuses on building industry-leading companies in the healthcare services sector. Founded by its Chairman and CEO Patrick J. Haynes III in 1986, Thurston Group has returned over $4 billion of invested capital in its 39-year history. Thurston has an extensive track record of partnering with physicians and building fast-growing businesses, including Smile Doctors, US Endodontics Partners, US Oral Surgery Management, SGA Dental Partners, US Orthopedic Partners, Gen4 Dental Partners, ARC Health, Options Medical Weight Loss, Alpha Aesthetics Partners, and Modis Dental Partners, among others. Learn more at .

Media Contact:

Alpha Aesthetics Partners

partnerwithalpha

[email protected]

SOURCE Alpha Aesthetics Partners

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED