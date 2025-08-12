Clairvest Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results
|Summary of Financial Results – Unaudited
| Financial Results (1)
|Quarter ended
|June 30
|2025
|2024
|($000's, except per share amounts)
|$
|$
|Net investment gain
|35,982
|20,112
|Net carried interest from Clairvest Equity Partners III and IV
|(595 )
|2,124
|Distributions, interest income, dividends and fees
|13,463
|16,703
|Total expenses, excluding income taxes
|24,998
|11,958
|Net income and comprehensive income
|21,336
|23,921
|Basic and fully diluted net income per share
|1.51
|1.63
| Financial Position
|June 30
|March 31,
|2025
|2025
|($000's, except share information and per share amounts)
|$
|$
|Total assets
|1,447,210
|1,429,435
|Total cash, cash equivalents, temporary investments and restricted cash
|287,455
|295,728
|Carried interest from Clairvest Equity Partners IV
|47,922
|48,517
|Corporate investments(1)
|975,082
|942,857
|Total liabilities
|187,351
|177,844
|Management participation from Clairvest Equity Partners IV
|37,340
|37,718
|Book value(2)
|1,259,859
|1,251,591
|Common shares outstanding
|14,165,531
|14,173,631
|Book value per share(2)
|88.94
|88.30
| (1) Includes carried interest of $150,214 (March 31: $141,897) and management participation of $111,202 (March 31: $105,457) from Clairvest Equity Partners V, VI and VII, and $144,150 (March 31: $162,235) in cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments held by Clairvest's acquisition entities.
(2) Book value is a Non-IFRS measure calculated as the value of total assets less the value of total liabilities.
Clairvest's first quarter fiscal 2026 financial statements and MD&A are available on the SEDAR website at and the Clairvest website at .
About Clairvest
Clairvest's mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.5 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 69 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.
Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Director of Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
...
Forward-looking Statements
This news release contains forward-looking statements with respect to Clairvest Group Inc., its subsidiaries, its CEP limited partnerships and their investments. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of Clairvest, its subsidiaries, its CEP limited partnerships and their investments to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include general and economic business conditions and regulatory risks. Clairvest is under no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained herein should material facts change due to new information, future events or otherwise.
