Clairvest Reports Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

Highlights



June 30, 2025 book value was $1,260 million or $88.94 per share compared with $1,252 million or $88.30 per share as at March 31, 2025

Net income for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 was $21.3 million or $1.51 per share

Clairvest and Clairvest Equity Partners VII (“CEP VII”) invested in NCS Engineers

Clairvest and Clairvest Equity Partners VI (“CEP VI”) made a follow-on investment in Acera Insurance Services

Clairvest and CEP VII invested in Beneficial Reuse Management Subsequent to quarter end, Clairvest paid $0.8830 in dividends



Clairvest's book value was $1,260 million or $88.94 per share as at June 30, 2025, compared with $1,252 million or $88.30 per share as at March 31, 2025. For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Clairvest recorded net income of $21.3 million, or $1.51 per share, which was driven by a net increase in the valuation of Clairvest's private equity investment portfolio. The book value as at June 30, 2025 is net of the $0.8830 per share dividend which was accrued for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 and paid subsequent to quarter end as described below. Also during the quarter, Clairvest purchased and cancelled 8,100 common shares at an average price of $69.09/share, or a total cost of $0.6 million.

As at June 30, 2025, cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments excluding marketable securities, as reported under IFRS, were $201 million. In addition, our acquisition entities held $120 million in cash, cash equivalents and temporary investments as at June 30, 2025 bringing total available cash to $321 million. In aggregate, this represented 25% of our book value as at June 30, 2025, or approximately $23 per share.

For the quarter ended June 30, 2025, Clairvest invested $43 million in two new deals and completed a follow-on investment, as follows:

In April 2025, Clairvest together with CEP VII made a US$22.4 million (C$32.1 million) minority equity investment in NCS Engineers, a provider of turn-key water and wastewater engineering solutions across the United States. Clairvest's portion of the investment was US$5.6 million (C$8.0 million).

Also in April 2025, Clairvest together with CEP VI made a $35.5 million follow-on investment in Acera Insurance Services. Clairvest's portion of the investment was $9.6 million.

In May 2025, Clairvest together with CEP VII made a US$72.5 million (C$100.6 million) equity investment in Beneficial Reuse Management, a U.S.-based company which distributes products to the agriculture, landscape, wallboard, and construction end-markets by reusing or converting certain industrial waste streams into value-add products. Clairvest's portion of the investment was US$18.1 million (C$25.1 million).

“I am pleased with our strong start to the year, having completed two platform investments for CEP VII in the first quarter. One investment builds on nearly two decades of experience in the environmental services sector, while the other marks our inaugural partnership in the engineering industry – an area we've been actively pursuing for several years. In both cases, we are partnering with highly aligned management teams who share our ambition to pursue aggressive growth and build strategically significant businesses. These partnerships reflect our continued commitment to investing with discipline and conviction in sectors we know well,” said Ken Rotman, CEO of Clairvest.

Also subsequent to quarter end, Clairvest paid an annual ordinary dividend of $0.10 per share and a special dividend of $0.7830 per share, such that in aggregate, the dividends represent 1% of the March 31, 2025 book value. Both dividends were paid on July 25, 2025 to common shareholders of record as at July 4, 2025 and are eligible dividends for Canadian income tax purposes.