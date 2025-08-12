Clairvest Announces Election Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) TORONTO, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clairvest Group Inc. (TSX: CVG) (“Clairvest” or“the Company”), announced today that the following nominees listed in its Management Information Circular were elected as directors of Clairvest Group Inc. at the Company's Annual General Meeting held on August 12, 2025 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Each of the directors were elected by a majority of the votes cast by the shareholders present or represented by proxy. The results of the vote are detailed below:

Nominee Vote For Votes Withheld John Barnett 10,236,077 715 Michael Bregman 10,127,220 109,572 Anne-Mette de Place Filippini 10,236,077 715 Joseph E. Fluet 10,235,777 1,015 G. John Krediet 10,236,077 715 William F. Morneau 10,236,077 715 B. Jeffrey Parr 10,150,779 86,013 Kenneth B. Rotman 10,151,779 85,013 Lionel H. Schipper 10,127,220 109,572 Les Viner 10,236,077 715 Michael Wagman 10,151,779 85,013 Peter Zemsky 10,235,777 1,015

About Clairvest

Clairvest's mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.5 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 69 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.

