Clairvest Announces Election Of Directors
|Nominee
|Vote For
|Votes Withheld
|John Barnett
|10,236,077
|715
|Michael Bregman
|10,127,220
|109,572
|Anne-Mette de Place Filippini
|10,236,077
|715
|Joseph E. Fluet
|10,235,777
|1,015
|G. John Krediet
|10,236,077
|715
|William F. Morneau
|10,236,077
|715
|B. Jeffrey Parr
|10,150,779
|86,013
|Kenneth B. Rotman
|10,151,779
|85,013
|Lionel H. Schipper
|10,127,220
|109,572
|Les Viner
|10,236,077
|715
|Michael Wagman
|10,151,779
|85,013
|Peter Zemsky
|10,235,777
|1,015
About Clairvest
Clairvest's mission is to partner with entrepreneurs to help them build strategically significant businesses. Founded in 1987 by a group of successful Canadian entrepreneurs, Clairvest is a top performing private equity management firm with over CAD $4.5 billion of capital under management. Clairvest invests its own capital and that of third parties through the Clairvest Equity Partners limited partnerships in owner-led businesses. Under the current management team, Clairvest has initiated investments in 69 different platform companies and generated top quartile performance over an extended period.
Contact Information
Stephanie Lo
Director, Investor Relations and Marketing
Clairvest Group Inc.
Tel: (416) 925-9270
Fax: (416) 925-5753
