Southern Turf Co. Ranks #607 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

The Inc. 5000 annual ranking recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in the United States.

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Southern Turf Co. , a premier artificial turf installation company specializing in residential, commercial, and recreational projects, has been named to the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Ranked #607 overall, Southern Turf Co. has also earned distinctions as #21 in the Austin–Round Rock–Georgetown, TX region, #31 in the Construction industry, and #65 in the state of Texas.The Inc. 5000 list is a prestigious annual ranking that celebrates the most successful, innovative, and dynamic private businesses across the nation. Companies on the list are recognized for their impressive revenue growth over a three-year period and their significant impact on their industries and communities."Making the Inc. 5000 list, and ranking in the top 12%, is a milestone we are incredibly proud of,” said Adam Grossman, CEO & Co-Founder of Southern Turf Co.“This recognition is a testament to our dedicated team, our exceptional service standards, and the trust our customers place in us to deliver top-quality artificial turf solutions. We are looking forward to continued growth and expansion as more and more property owners choose artificial turf.”Founded in Austin, Southern Turf Co. has expanded rapidly, serving customers across Texas and multiple U.S. markets with a reputation for premium products, expert installation, and personalized service. From high-end putting greens to pet-friendly lawns and commercial landscapes, the company's mission is to help clients achieve beautiful, functional, and low-maintenance outdoor spaces.About Southern Turf Co.Southern Turf Co. specializes in high-quality artificial turf installations designed for durability, aesthetic appeal, and low maintenance. Southern Turf Co. is owned by three dads, each with three young kids, who saw the value and enjoyment that turf brought to their own homes. The highly-experienced Southern Turf Co. team focuses on delivering quality workmanship at a competitive price while providing a personalized and enjoyable experience throughout the installation process. Southern Turf Co. services metropolitan areas across the United States, including Austin, Houston, Dallas, San Antonio, Atlanta, Charlotte, Charleston, Phoenix, Nashville, Tampa and Jacksonville and offers free at-home estimates. For more information, please visit .

