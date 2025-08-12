St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery Ranks No. 1651 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future.

St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, founded in 2020, is a leading provider of comprehensive dermatologic and cosmetic care, with locations in Missouri and Florida.

Brandon T. Beal, MD, Founder & CEO, St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery

With Three-Year Revenue Growth of 265%, This Marks The Company's First Time on the List.

- Brandon T. Beal, MD, Founder & CEOTROY, MO, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced that St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery is No. 1,651 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment - its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. More than a ranking, the Inc. 5000 list is a celebration of grit, innovation and leadership. In addition to ranking 1,651 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list, St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery ranks 16th in St. Louis, 163rd in the Healthcare and Medical Industry, and 21st in Missouri.“We believe that success, fundamental human decency and respect go hand in hand,” said Brandon T. Beal, MD, Founder & CEO.“We've proven that it's possible to grow rapidly without compromising the way we treat our patients or each other. Our team is the reason we've come this far.”This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth during some of the most unpredictable years in recent history, navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure and a fluctuating labor market. Collectively, this year's companies have added over 48,000 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm - they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”Founded in 2020 during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery began as a single-provider office in Jacksonville, Florida. The company now operates in two states, serving thousands of patients with a growing team of board-certified dermatologists and skilled physician assistants. With locations in Missouri and Florida under the St. Louis and Jacksonville Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery brands, the practice's mission remains unchanged: providing accessible, comprehensive and patient-centered care.“We prioritize exceptional outcomes and long-term patient relationships,” said Dr. Beal.“Our mission is to raise the standard of care while creating an outstanding place to work.”Dr. Brandon T. Beal, a St. Louis native, is a double Board-Certified Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon. He completed his training at the Cleveland Clinic Dermatology & Plastic Surgery Institute and a fellowship in Mohs micrographic surgery and facial plastic surgery at Zitelli & Brodland, PC. Known for his precision and compassion, Dr. Beal is recognized as a leading expert in facial plastic and reconstructive surgery following Mohs surgery. His research has been published in peer-reviewed medical journals, and he is actively involved in dermatologic surgery education and innovation. Dr. Beal is also a proud alumnus of Saint Louis University.In an era when independent physician-owned practices are declining, St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery stands out for its growth, values and enduring commitment to high-quality patient-first care. St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery offers same-week appointments, ensuring patients don't have to wait months to see a doctor. The practice provides comprehensive care across medical, surgical and cosmetic dermatology services, all within a people-first culture that prioritizes excellence for both patients and employees. The company's mission and values affirm that medicine grounded in compassion, professionalism and clinical excellence continues to thrive.To view the full list of Inc. 5000 companies, profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: . To learn more about St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, visit .About St. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic SurgerySt. Louis Dermatology & Cosmetic Surgery, founded in 2020, is a leading provider of comprehensive dermatologic and cosmetic care, with locations in Missouri and Florida. The practice is committed to delivering same-week appointments, exceptional outcomes and patient-centered care. Specializing in medical, surgical, and cosmetic dermatology services, the experienced team of board-certified dermatologists and Mohs surgeons offers a wide range of treatments, from skin cancer care to anti-aging procedures. Known for its people-first culture, the practice prides itself on fostering long-term relationships with patients while maintaining high standards of care and excellence. For more information, visit or call (314) 834-1400. To see real results, visit /gallery .About Inc.Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

