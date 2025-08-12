Skills Council Of Canada And Merit Ontario Bring Advanced Skilled Trades Simulation & Training Technology To Skillshub

Edge Max Simulator

Transforming Skilled Trades Training with Advance Technologies

- Brad Loiselle, President and CEO, Skills Council of Canada, ON, CANADA, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Merit OpenShop Contractors Association of Ontario (Merit Ontario) has partnered with Skills Council of Canada (SCC) to power new, state-of-the-art learning spaces at SCC's SkillsHub-a first-of-its-kind immersive learning and workforce development facility designed to provide Grade 12 students with half-day, work-integrated learning experiences that connect directly to real job opportunities in the skilled trades and emerging industries.Thanks to support from the Ontario Government through the Skills Development Fund, SCC and Merit Ontario are building stronger pathways from education to employment.“The skilled trades are evolving, and technology is at the heart of that transformation,” said Brad Loiselle, President and CEO, Skills Council of Canada.“By integrating advanced simulation, virtual reality, 3D printing, electric vehicle technology, and digital learning within our SkillsHub training facility, we are not only meeting today's workforce needs, we are inspiring the next generation to see the trades as innovative, future-focused careers. Merit Ontario's support ensures our learners are equipped to thrive in a rapidly changing world.”Through this partnership, Merit Ontario has outfitted the SkillsHub with:- A Simulator Room featuring multiple heavy and light equipment simulation tools- A Virtual Reality (VR) Room with 40 VR simulators and headsets for trades-based training- Access to Merit Ontario's full suite of online learning courses in the SkillsHub's fully equipped computer labThese integrated spaces give students the opportunity to gain hands-on, industry-level training in a safe, immersive environment while also building foundational skills through digital learning.“The future of the skilled trades depends on our ability to integrate technology into training,” said Michael Gallardo, President and CEO, Merit Ontario.“Advanced tools like simulators, VR environments, and online learning not only attract the next generation of talent, but also ensure our workforce keeps pace with the rapid technological changes shaping industries around the world. By equipping learners with these resources today, we are preparing them to excel in the jobs of tomorrow.”The SkillsHub reflects the evolving role of skilled trades in a modern economy, where technology and trades intersect to create new opportunities. The Merit Ontario–powered spaces will be central to trades exploration, pre-apprenticeship programs, and employer-aligned training initiatives. By combining innovation with practical experience, this partnership is helping to build a strong, future-ready workforce and ensure that the skilled trades remain a vital, dynamic part of Canada's economic growth.“Partnerships turn learning into employment,” said Kate O'Neil, VP Partnerships & Stakeholder Relations, Skills Council of Canada.“By bringing Merit Ontario's innovation, courses, and industry insight into SkillsHub, we align training with real jobs, shorten the distance from classroom to worksite, and give employers a direct line to prepared talent. This collaboration is a model we are scaling with partners across sectors and regions.”Partnerships like this are the engine of SkillsHub. Employers, industry associations, educators, training providers, and community organizations co-design programs and bring real projects, equipment, and mentors into the lab. This collaboration keeps training current with jobsite standards, connects learning to in-demand roles, and creates direct pathways into apprenticeships and employment.About Merit OntarioMerit OpenShop Contractors Association represents and supports Ontario's open shop construction sector. Through advocacy, training, and industry partnerships, Merit Ontario strengthens workforce capacity and promotes excellence in construction across the province.About Skills Council of CanadaSkills Council of Canada is a social impact organization dedicated to advancing equitable access to quality education and lifelong learning. Through innovation, skills development, and meaningful partnerships, SCC works to build skills, strengthen lives, and empower thriving communities.Partnership Contact:Kate O'NeilVP Partnerships & Stakeholder RelationsSkills Council of Canada...

Bradley Loiselle

Skills Council of Canada

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.