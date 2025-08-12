DCG ONE Achieves HITRUST I1 Validated Certification To Manage Data Protection And Mitigate Cybersecurity Threats

HITRUST certification validates that DCG ONE is using leading security practices to protect sensitive information.

SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DCG ONE, a nationwide creative experience agency, today announced its Customer Experience Portal (CXP), application and website development, and print and mail fulfillment services have earned certified status by HITRUST for information security.

HITRUST i1 certification demonstrates that the organization's Customer Experience Portal, application and website development, and print and mail fulfillment services are leveraging a set of curated controls to protect against current and emerging threats. The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment and Certification helps organizations address cybersecurity challenges and remain cyber resilient over time.

"HITRUST i1 certification gives our internal and external stakeholders confidence that we are following leading security practices," said Brad Clarke, President at DCG ONE. "Implementing and maintaining validated industry security controls is critical to minimize information security risk and protect our organization and partners. The certification demonstrates our commitment to high standards for cybersecurity and data protection."

"The HITRUST i1 Validated Assessment is a powerful tool for cyber-aware organizations, such as DCG ONE," said Robert Booker, Chief Strategy Officer at HITRUST. "HITRUST i1 certification provides measurement, implementation, and performance assurance of information security controls. Congratulations to DCG ONE for earning HITRUST i1 certification and demonstrating the operational maturity of its cybersecurity program."

About DCG ONE

Based in Seattle WA, DCG ONE is one of the largest privately held marketing services providers in the country. With locations in Seattle, Washington D.C. and New York City, DCG ONE services a variety of Fortune 500 companies and provides world-class marketing, technology, and business solutions, incorporating core competencies of print production, integrated fulfillment, data services, and creative services.

DCG ONE media contact:

Kelcie Brewer

DCG ONE

[email protected]

SOURCE DCG ONE

