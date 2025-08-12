U.S. Lumber Coalition Applauds President Trump's Trade Law Enforcement Pushing Share Of Unfairly Traded Canadian Lumber Down To 21 Percent Continued Strong Enforcement Key To Permanently Lowering Canadian Market Share To Single Digits Or Below

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Meanwhile, Canada and Canada First allies continue to attack President Trump's enforcement of the U.S. trade laws through a constant stream of unfounded scare tactics and their unreasonable demand that the United States should stop enforcing its trade laws against Canada. All while Canada's federal and provincial governments announce new massive subsidies for Canada's lumber industry in an attempt to prop up that industry's seven- to eight-billion board feet of excess lumber production capacity.

"We strongly applaud President Trump's achievement in facilitating the growth of U.S. lumber production and pushing down the market share of unfairly traded Canadian lumber to 21 percent and counting," stated Andrew Miller, Chair/Owner of Stimson Lumber Company. He added that, "Canadian calls for the United States to stop enforcing its trade laws against Canada's egregious dumping and subsidy practices, while simultaneously announcing massive new subsidies, once again demonstrate that Canada remains tone deaf in its arrogance, sense of entitlement, and disrespect for the United States trading system."

"The ongoing trade law enforcement cases against unfairly traded Canadian lumber imports have yielded incredible results. Almost nine billion board feet of added U.S. lumber production capacity, resulting in over 30 billion board feet of added U.S.-produced lumber to build U.S. homes, while also securing over $7 billion in duties paid directly by Canadian lumber producers that is now slated to be liquidated into the U.S. Treasury to help pay for U.S. priorities," stated Zoltan van Heyningen, Executive Director of the U.S. Lumber Coalition. "Canada is in no position to demand that the United States stop enforcing its trade laws against harmful Canadian unfair trade practices and ask for refunds of rightfully collected import duties that now belong to the U.S. Treasury."

With the conclusion of the sixth administrative review of the antidumping and countervailing duty case against unfairly traded Canadian lumber imports, the U.S. Department of Commerce has established that Canada now owes an additional estimated $1.3 billion in duties for its dumping and subsidy behavior in 2023. With Canadian dumping practices worsening each year since 2021, it is safe to assume that Canadian duty payments to the United States will remain high for the foreseeable future.

"We will continue to fight for strong and effective trade law enforcement until Canada stops engaging in unfair trade practices," added van Heyningen. "The first step toward that is for Canada to acknowledge that it has a massive, unsustainable, and harmful excess lumber capacity problem that must be addressed. Instead of funneling $1.2 billion in new subsidies to the Canadian industry to prop up Canada's unneeded and market-disrupting excess lumber capacity, Canada should be scaling down its lumber production in a responsible manner."

"The U.S. lumber industry has significant room for further growth, but that growth is imperiled with Canada's continued unfair trade practices. Continued strong trade law enforcement is exactly what must happen for the United States to continue its current trajectory to become self-reliant in softwood lumber to build American homes with lumber milled by American workers," concluded van Heyningen.

U.S. lumber industry and workers sent a letter to President Trump on the need for continued strong enforcement of the U.S. trade laws to keep expanding U.S. lumber manufacturing and availability to build more American homes with American lumber.

Enforcing U.S. trade laws helps increase the U.S. supply of lumber to build American homes, all without impacting the cost of a new home, as demonstrated by data from the National Association of Home Builders (NAHB) and Fastmarkets Random Lengths.

