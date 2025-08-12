Overseas Adventure Travel Ranked #3 Best Intimate-Ship Cruise Line In Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards

Celebrate with 10% off all 2026 adventures and $200 off select dates

BOSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.) has been named the #3 Best Intimate-Ship Ocean Cruise Line in Travel + Leisure's 2025 World's Best Awards , a distinction that underscores the company's dedication to immersive, small-ship journeys designed for culturally curious travelers over 50.

"Our travelers trust us to bring them closer to the world-its people, cultures, and coastlines-and that's a responsibility we take to heart," said Brian FitzGerald, CEO of Grand Circle Corporation . "This recognition is a direct result of our associates' passion and perseverance, and I couldn't be prouder."

O.A.T. offers small-group sizes of no more than 25 travelers by ship, with privately owned, 50- to 98-passenger vessels providing uncommon access to intimate ports and coastal towns. Guided by local Trip Experience Leaders, travelers enjoy authentic cultural encounters and explore at a relaxed pace.

To mark this recognition, O.A.T. is offering 10% off all 2026 departures, plus $200 off select dates . Click here for complete details.

O.A.T.'s Most Popular 2026 Small Ship Adventures



Hidden Gems of the Dalmatian Coast & Greece (17 days) – Explore the sun-soaked Adriatic coast, ancient walled cities, and Greek islands aboard a 50-passenger small ship.

Iberian Voyage: Lisbon to Barcelona (15 days) – Discover Portugal and Spain's coastal treasures, from vibrant Lisbon and Seville to the art and architecture of Barcelona. Grand Baltic Sea Voyage (14 days) – Sail to storied ports in Denmark, Sweden, Finland, and beyond, experiencing the cultural richness of Northern Europe.

This year's Travel + Leisure honor affirms O.A.T.'s place among the world's top cruise operators, recognized for delivering small-group experiences that combine iconic highlights with authentic cultural connection.

About Grand Circle Corporation

Grand Circle Corporation is a global enterprise made up of a family of travel companies committed to changing people's lives through meaningful international experiences, social entrepreneurship, and philanthropy. Founded by Alan E. Lewis (1948–2022) and his wife, Harriet, the company includes Grand Circle Travel, Grand Circle Cruise Line, and Overseas Adventure Travel-serving Americans aged 50 and older with trips that foster cultural connection and discovery. Through the Grand Circle Foundation and the Alnoba Lewis Family Foundation, the company has pledged or donated more than $250 million to more than 500 projects in 50 countries and in local communities across New England.

About Overseas Adventure Travel

Overseas Adventure Travel (O.A.T.), acquired by Grand Circle Corporation in 1993, is the leader in small group travel for Americans 50 and older. With no more than 16 travelers on land and 25 aboard privately owned small ships, O.A.T. trips are designed to go beyond typical tourism-bringing travelers into direct, meaningful contact with local people and cultures. Each adventure is led by a local Trip Experience Leader and includes active discovery, cultural insight, and opportunities for independent exploration.

SOURCE Overseas Adventure Travel

