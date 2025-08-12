Pinnacle Food Sponsors Smart Farming Forum In Vancouver

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Vancouver, BC, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --(“” or“the”), a seller of smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms, today announced that on August 8, 2025, it sponsored the Smart Farming: Standards-Driven Quality and Safety Forum at Terminal City Club in Vancouver, BC. Attended by more than 50 professionals in the Canadian smart framing sector, as well as by Canadian government representatives and certification bodies, the Forum featured presentations and discussion on how the sector should leverage the newest technologies and collaborative strategies to help maximize standards of food security and quality, and widen commercial access to international markets.

The Forum's key takeaways included:

1. Food Security Is Urgent and Complex. The Canadian smart farming sector is confronting both technological challenges as well as broader transitions in global food systems and growing risks of climate change, fragile food supply chains, and rising geopolitical tensions. The need for secure, safe, smart farming systems has therefore never been more urgent.

2. Standards Are Foundational. Standards form the backbone of trust, quality assurance, and wider access to international markets. In Canada, where agriculture is heavily export-oriented, ensuring that smart food producers maintain the highest verifiable international standards for quality and safety must be communicated across borders.

3. Collaboration Is Essential. Smart farming demands an integrated approach, connecting technology, regulation, and real-world practice through coordinated efforts. This need is especially urgent in light of the ongoing tariff conflicts between major economies-especially the U.S. and China. In order to compete effectively on a global scale, therefore, Canadian smart food producers require stronger collaboration in how they standardize and certify their output, and market these standards to the world market.

4. Real-World Progress Is Achievable. PFAI has demonstrated that smart monitoring, traceability, and applied standards are not future goals-they are currently within reach. Canada can achieve leadership in smart farming through a standards-driven approach that is sustainable, scalable, and globally competitive.

The Forum's presenters also agreed that there exist exciting opportunities for future collaboration among all in attendance as well as with other smart farming entities. These opportunities include:



Empowering SMEs to co-develop smart farming standards and boost global competitiveness;



Producing a White Paper with policy and industry recommendations drawn from the Forum's insights;



Launching Pilot Projects in BC, working with technology, legal, and certification partners; and

Building an International Framework for cooperation on agricultural standards and innovation.



“We are proud to have sponsored this important industry event,” said Pinnacle CEO Jiulong You.“The future of Canada's smart farming industry lies not just in innovation, but in establishing the highest and most trusted food standards – standards that are transparent, enforceable, and verifiable. Only then, we believe, will international consumer demand for our products really grow. This Forum's conversations, which focused on practical, executable solutions – and the collaborative plans needed to achieve them – have brought us a giant step closer to achieving our goals and allowing the Canadian smart farming industry to achieve the exponential growth we believe is possible going forward.”

About Pinnacle Food Group Limited

Incorporated in Cayman Islands, Pinnacle Food Group Limited sells smart hydroponic growing systems and technical support services to individual households, community groups, and urban farms. We offer both tailored hardware solutions and data-driven support, allowing our users to optimize their smart farming productivity. For more information, please visit the Company's website at .

