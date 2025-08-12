Onestream To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

BIRMINGHAM, Mich., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OneStream, Inc. (Nasdaq: OS ), the leading enterprise Finance management platform that modernizes the Office of the CFO by unifying core finance and operational functions -- including financial close, consolidation, reporting, planning and forecasting -- today announced that it will be presenting at the following investor conferences:

Citi's Global TMT Conference on Thursday, September 4, at 8:50 a.m. ET / 5:50 a.m. PT in New York, NY.

Goldman Sachs Communacopia + Technology Conference on Wednesday, September 10, at 7:25 p.m. ET / 4:25 p.m. PT in San Francisco, CA.

The live webcast, as well as the replay from each event, will be available on OneStream's investor relations site at .

About OneStream

OneStream is how today's Finance teams can go beyond just reporting on the past and Take Finance Further by steering the business to the future. It's the leading enterprise finance platform that unifies financial and operational data, embeds AI for better decisions and productivity, and empowers the CFO to become a critical driver of business strategy and execution.

We deliver a comprehensive cloud-based platform to modernize the Office of the CFO. Our Digital Finance Cloud unifies core financial and broader operational data and processes and embeds AI for better planning and forecasting, with an extensible architecture, so customers can adopt and develop new solutions, achieving greater value as their business needs evolve.

With over 1,600 customers, including 17% of the Fortune 500, a strong ecosystem of go-to-market, implementation, and development partners and over 1,500 employees, our vision is to be the operating system for modern finance. To learn more, visit onestream .

Investor Relations Contacts

INVESTOR CONTACT

Anne Leschin

VP, Investor Relations and Strategic Finance

OneStream

[email protected]

MEDIA CONTACT

Victoria Borges

VP, Corporate Communications

OneStream

[email protected]

SOURCE OneStream, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED