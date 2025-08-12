Citius Oncology, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update
|
CITIUS ONCOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
September 30,
|
|
Current Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
112
|
|
|
$
|
112
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
17,208,967
|
|
|
|
8,268,766
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
1,100,000
|
|
|
|
2,700,000
|
|
Total Current Assets
|
|
|
18,309,079
|
|
|
|
10,968,878
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other Assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
In-process research and development
|
|
|
73,400,000
|
|
|
|
73,400,000
|
|
Total Other Assets
|
|
|
73,400,000
|
|
|
|
73,400,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total Assets
|
|
$
|
91,709,079
|
|
|
$
|
84,368,878
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
8,667,419
|
|
|
$
|
3,711,622
|
|
License payable
|
|
|
28,400,000
|
|
|
|
28,400,000
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
8,458,554
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Due to related party
|
|
|
7,464,362
|
|
|
|
588,806
|
|
Total Current Liabilities
|
|
|
52,990,335
|
|
|
|
32,700,428
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred tax liability
|
|
|
2,520,720
|
|
|
|
1,728,000
|
|
Note payable to related party
|
|
|
3,800,111
|
|
|
|
3,800,111
|
|
Total Liabilities
|
|
|
59,311,166
|
|
|
|
38,228,539
|
|
Stockholders' Equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock - $0.0001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized: no shares issued
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock - $0.0001 par value; 400,000,000 and 100,000,000 shares authorized
|
|
|
7,155
|
|
|
|
7,155
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
91,434,058
|
|
|
|
85,411,771
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(59,043,300)
|
|
|
|
(39,278,587)
|
|
Total Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
32,397,913
|
|
|
|
46,140,339
|
|
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
$
|
91,709,079
|
|
|
$
|
84,368,878
|
|
CITIUS ONCOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
|
Nine Months Ended
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Revenues
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
938,277
|
|
|
|
1,131,439
|
|
|
|
5,342,198
|
|
|
|
3,628,900
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
1,881,447
|
|
|
|
1,540,411
|
|
|
|
7,446,753
|
|
|
|
4,443,899
|
|
Stock-based compensation – general and administrative
|
|
|
2,125,237
|
|
|
|
1,957,000
|
|
|
|
6,022,287
|
|
|
|
5,831,000
|
|
Total Operating Expenses
|
|
|
4,944,961
|
|
|
|
4,628,850
|
|
|
|
18,811,238
|
|
|
|
13,903,799
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating Loss
|
|
|
(4,944,961)
|
|
|
|
(4,628,850)
|
|
|
|
(18,811,238)
|
|
|
|
(13,903,799)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
160,755
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
160,755
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before Income Taxes
|
|
|
(5,105,716)
|
|
|
|
(4,628,850)
|
|
|
|
(18,971,993)
|
|
|
|
(13,903,799)
|
|
Income tax expense
|
|
|
264,240
|
|
|
|
144,000
|
|
|
|
792,720
|
|
|
|
432,000
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss
|
|
$
|
(5,369,956)
|
|
|
$
|
(4,772,850)
|
|
|
$
|
(19,764,713)
|
|
|
$
|
(14,335,799)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted
|
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.28)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted
|
|
|
71,552,402
|
|
|
|
67,500,000
|
|
|
|
71,552,402
|
|
|
|
67,500,000
|
|
CITIUS ONCOLOGY, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Cash Flows From Operating Activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(19,764,713)
|
|
|
$
|
(14,335,799)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
|
|
6,022,287
|
|
|
|
5,831,000
|
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
|
|
792,720
|
|
|
|
432,000
|
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(8,940,201)
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Prepaid expenses
|
|
|
1,600,000
|
|
|
|
(2,271,920)
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
|
4,955,797
|
|
|
|
(1,289,045)
|
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
8,458,554
|
|
|
|
185,930
|
|
Due to related party
|
|
|
6,875,556
|
|
|
|
11,447,834
|
|
Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents – Beginning of Period
|
|
|
112
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Cash and Cash Equivalents – End of Period
|
|
$
|
112
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
