DURECT Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Update On Proposed Acquisition By Bausch Health
|
DURECT CORPORATION
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except per share amounts)
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
|
2025
|
|
|
2024
|
|
Collaborative research and development and other revenue
|
|
$
|
428
|
|
|
$
|
606
|
|
|
$
|
749
|
|
|
$
|
1,102
|
|
Product revenue
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
|
40
|
|
Total revenues
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
|
646
|
|
|
|
768
|
|
|
|
1,142
|
|
Operating expenses:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cost of product revenues
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
29
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
1,176
|
|
|
|
2,247
|
|
|
|
3,059
|
|
|
|
6,366
|
|
Selling, general and administrative
|
|
|
2,067
|
|
|
|
2,566
|
|
|
|
4,644
|
|
|
|
5,246
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
3,250
|
|
|
|
4,840
|
|
|
|
7,710
|
|
|
|
11,641
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(2,803)
|
|
|
|
(4,194)
|
|
|
|
(6,942)
|
|
|
|
(10,499)
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest and other income
|
|
|
93
|
|
|
|
227
|
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
|
548
|
|
Change in fair value of warrant liabilities
|
|
|
445
|
|
|
|
(78)
|
|
|
|
326
|
|
|
|
(1,796)
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
|
538
|
|
|
|
149
|
|
|
|
514
|
|
|
|
(1,248)
|
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
|
|
(2,265)
|
|
|
|
(4,045)
|
|
|
|
(6,428)
|
|
|
|
(11,747)
|
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
345
|
|
|
|
(69)
|
|
|
|
404
|
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(2,265)
|
|
|
|
(3,700)
|
|
|
|
(6,497)
|
|
|
|
(11,343)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net change in unrealized loss on available-for-sale securities, net
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
7
|
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(2,265)
|
|
|
$
|
(3,697)
|
|
|
$
|
(6,497)
|
|
|
$
|
(11,336)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, basic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
Net loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share, diluted
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from continuing operations
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.13)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.38)
|
|
Income (loss) from discontinued operations
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
|
$
|
0.01
|
|
Net loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.07)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.21)
|
|
|
$
|
(0.37)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted-average shares used in computing net loss per share
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
|
|
31,042
|
|
|
|
31,038
|
|
|
|
31,042
|
|
|
|
30,838
|
|
Diluted
|
|
|
31,163
|
|
|
|
31,038
|
|
|
|
31,042
|
|
|
|
30,838
|
|
DURECT CORPORATION
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
As of
|
|
|
|
June 30, 2025
|
|
|
December 31, 2024 (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
6,502
|
|
|
$
|
11,011
|
|
Short-term Investments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
792
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
511
|
|
|
|
453
|
|
Inventories, net
|
|
|
291
|
|
|
|
106
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
468
|
|
|
|
813
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
7,772
|
|
|
|
13,175
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
|
41
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
1,683
|
|
|
|
2,135
|
|
Goodwill
|
|
|
2,725
|
|
|
|
2,725
|
|
Long-term restricted investments
|
|
|
150
|
|
|
|
150
|
|
Other long-term assets
|
|
|
123
|
|
|
|
123
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
12,482
|
|
|
$
|
18,349
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
393
|
|
|
$
|
309
|
|
Accrued liabilities
|
|
|
4,860
|
|
|
|
4,771
|
|
Deferred revenue, current portion
|
|
|
320
|
|
|
|
-
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, current portion
|
|
|
1,098
|
|
|
|
1,082
|
|
Warrant liabilities
|
|
|
1,222
|
|
|
|
1,548
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
7,893
|
|
|
|
7,710
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion
|
|
|
652
|
|
|
|
1,124
|
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
|
|
454
|
|
|
|
384
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
3,483
|
|
|
|
9,131
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
12,482
|
|
|
$
|
18,349
|
|
|
(1) Derived from audited financial statements.
SOURCE DURECT CorporationWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Bitget Lists NAORISUSDT Perpetual Futures With Up To 50X Leverage
- Ethereum Based Meme Coin PEPETO Raises Above $5.5M In Presale
- New FBS Analysis Highlights Liquidity Trends And Market Phases In Crypto
- Bit Origin Secures $500 Million Equity And Debt Facilities To Launch Dogecoin Treasury
- Alpen Public Testnet Launches Offering Peek At Bitcoin's Own Financial System
- Numerai Announces $1M Strategic Buyback Of NMR
CommentsNo comment