Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update

$12.5 million in gross financings raised during the quarter, with an additional $9 million raised by Citius Oncology in July 2025, to facilitate LYMPHIR pre-launch initiatives and drive successful market introduction

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR ), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

"During the third quarter, Citius advanced its strategic priorities, and we believe we are now operationally positioned to transition from a development-stage enterprise to a fully integrated commercial organization. Final preparations are underway by our oncology subsidiary for the planned U.S. launch of LYMPHIRTM in the fourth quarter of 2025," said Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals.

"In June 2025, we completed a $6 million registered direct offering, with the potential for an additional $9.8 million upon full warrant exercise, to fund commercialization activities and corporate operations. In July 2025, Citius Oncology further strengthened its capital position with $9 million in gross proceeds from a public offering. These financings, any proceeds we might receive from exercise of the June 2025 warrants and other capital raising activities during the quarter, together with the completion of major launch-enabling activities including commercial-scale manufacturing, labeling, packaging, and distribution services agreements with leading specialty pharmaceutical partners indicate we are well-prepared to deliver LYMPHIR to patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, an underserved population in need of new treatment options. At the same time, we remain focused on advancing Mino-Lok and continue to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as we evaluate the best path forward for this potentially transformative antibiotic lock solutions for patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections," added Mazur.

FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS:



R&D expenses were $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024;

G&A expenses were $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024;

S tock-based compensation expense was $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024;

Net loss was $9.2 million, or ($0.80) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to a net loss of $10.6 million, or ($1.57) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as adjusted for the reverse stock split;

At June 30, 2025, Citius Pharma had cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million available to fund its operations. During the nine months ended June 30, 2025, the Company received net proceeds of $16.5 million from the issuance of equity and $1 million from the issuance of a note payable; and, On July 17, 2025, Citius Oncology completed a public offering generating net proceeds of approximately $7.4 million, after deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

For a complete discussion of our financial results, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed today with the SEC and available at .

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. In August 2024, the FDA approved LYMPHIRTM, a targeted immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 Trial. Citius Pharma is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. Citius Pharma owns 84% of Citius Oncology. For more information, please visit .

