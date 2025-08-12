Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Reports Fiscal Third Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Business Update


2025-08-12 04:46:13
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

$12.5 million in gross financings raised during the quarter, with an additional $9 million raised by Citius Oncology in July 2025, to facilitate LYMPHIR pre-launch initiatives and drive successful market introduction

CRANFORD, N.J., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("Citius Pharma" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: CTXR ), a late-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products, today reported financial results for its fiscal third quarter ended June 30, 2025, and provided a business update.

"During the third quarter, Citius advanced its strategic priorities, and we believe we are now operationally positioned to transition from a development-stage enterprise to a fully integrated commercial organization. Final preparations are underway by our oncology subsidiary for the planned U.S. launch of LYMPHIRTM in the fourth quarter of 2025," said Leonard Mazur, Chairman and CEO of Citius Pharmaceuticals.

"In June 2025, we completed a $6 million registered direct offering, with the potential for an additional $9.8 million upon full warrant exercise, to fund commercialization activities and corporate operations. In July 2025, Citius Oncology further strengthened its capital position with $9 million in gross proceeds from a public offering. These financings, any proceeds we might receive from exercise of the June 2025 warrants and other capital raising activities during the quarter, together with the completion of major launch-enabling activities including commercial-scale manufacturing, labeling, packaging, and distribution services agreements with leading specialty pharmaceutical partners indicate we are well-prepared to deliver LYMPHIR to patients with cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, an underserved population in need of new treatment options. At the same time, we remain focused on advancing Mino-Lok and continue to engage with the U.S. Food and Drug Administration as we evaluate the best path forward for this potentially transformative antibiotic lock solutions for patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections," added Mazur.

FISCAL THIRD QUARTER 2025 FINANCIAL RESULTS:

  • R&D expenses were $1.6 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, compared to $2.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024;
  • G&A expenses were $4.4 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $4.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024;
  • S tock-based compensation expense was $2.7 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to $3.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2024;
  • Net loss was $9.2 million, or ($0.80) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, as compared to a net loss of $10.6 million, or ($1.57) per share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, as adjusted for the reverse stock split;
  • At June 30, 2025, Citius Pharma had cash and cash equivalents of $6.1 million available to fund its operations. During the nine months ended June 30, 2025, the Company received net proceeds of $16.5 million from the issuance of equity and $1 million from the issuance of a note payable; and,
  • On July 17, 2025, Citius Oncology completed a public offering generating net proceeds of approximately $7.4 million, after deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses.

For a complete discussion of our financial results, please refer to our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the period ended June 30, 2025, filed today with the SEC and available at .

About Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Citius Pharma is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the development and commercialization of first-in-class critical care products. In August 2024, the FDA approved LYMPHIRTM, a targeted immunotherapy for an initial indication in the treatment of cutaneous T-cell lymphoma. Citius Pharma's late-stage pipeline also includes Mino-Lok®, an antibiotic lock solution to salvage catheters in patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections, and CITI-002 (Halo-Lido), a topical formulation for the relief of hemorrhoids. A Pivotal Phase 3 Trial for Mino-Lok and a Phase 2b trial for Halo-Lido were completed in 2023. Mino-Lok met primary and secondary endpoints of its Phase 3 Trial. Citius Pharma is actively engaged with the FDA to outline next steps for both programs. Citius Pharma owns 84% of Citius Oncology. For more information, please visit .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Such statements are made based on our expectations and beliefs concerning future events impacting Citius Pharma. You can identify these statements by the fact that they use words such as "will," "anticipate," "estimate," "expect," "plan," "should," and "may" and other words and terms of similar meaning or use of future dates. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could negatively affect our business, operating results, financial condition and stock price. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated, and, unless noted otherwise, that apply to Citius Pharma are: our need for substantial additional funds and our ability to raise additional money to fund our operations beyond September 2025 and for at least the next 12 months as a going concern; our ability to commercialize LYMPHIR, including covering the costs of licensing payments, product manufacturing and other third-party goods and services, through our majority-owned subsidiary and any of our other product candidates that may be approved by the FDA; our ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq's continued listing standards; our ability to obtain, perform under and maintain financing and strategic agreements and relationships; the estimated markets for our product candidates and the acceptance thereof by any market; the ability of our product candidates to impact the quality of life of our target patient populations; risks related to research using our assets but conducted by third parties; risks relating to the results of research and development activities, including those from our existing and any new pipeline assets; our dependence on third-party suppliers; our ability to procure cGMP commercial-scale supply; uncertainties relating to preclinical and clinical testing; the early stage of products under development; market, economic and other conditions; risks related to our growth strategy; patent and intellectual property matters; our ability to identify, acquire, close and integrate product candidates and companies successfully and on a timely basis; government regulation; competition; as well as other risks described in our Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") filings. These risks have been and may be further impacted by any future public health risks. Accordingly, these forward-looking statements do not constitute guarantees of future performance, and you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Risks regarding our business are described in detail in our SEC filings which are available on the SEC's website at , including in Citius Pharma's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 30, 2024, filed with the SEC on December 27, 2024, as amended on January 27, 2025, Citius Pharma's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, filed with the SEC on August 12, 2025, and as updated by our subsequent filings with the SEC. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and we expressly disclaim any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in our expectations or any changes in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.

Investor Contact:

Ilanit Allen
[email protected]
908-967-6677 x113

Media Contact:

STiR-communications
Greg Salsburg
[email protected]

-- Financial Tables Follow –

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(Unaudited)




June 30,



September 30,




2025



2024


ASSETS







Current Assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$

6,089,126

$

3,251,880

Inventory

17,208,967


8,268,766

Prepaid expenses

1,313,176


2,700,000

Total Current Assets



24,611,269


14,220,646









Operating lease right-of-use asset, net

880,732


246,247









Deposits

38,062


38,062

In-process research and development

92,800,000


92,800,000

Goodwill

9,346,796


9,346,796

Total Other Assets



102,184,858


102,184,858









Total Assets


$

127,676,859

$

116,651,751









LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY









Current Liabilities:









Accounts payable

$

10,094,042

$

4,927,211

License payable

28,400,000


28,400,000

Accrued expenses

8,523,675


17,027

Accrued compensation

3,710,041


2,229,018

Note payable

1,000,000


-

Operating lease liability

114,694


241,547

Total Current Liabilities



51,842,452


35,814,803









Deferred tax liability

7,506,520


6,713,800

Operating lease liability - noncurrent

766,957


21,318

Total Liabilities



60,115,929


42,549,921









Commitments and Contingencies


















Stockholders' Equity:









Preferred stock - $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued

and outstanding

-


-

Common stock - $0.001 par value; 250,000,000 and 16,000,000 shares authorized;

14,475,029 and 7,247,243 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025 and

September 30, 2024, respectively

14,475


7,247

Additional paid-in capital

295,888,916


271,440,421

Accumulated deficit

(230,844,841)


(201,370,218)

Total Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Stockholders' Equity



65,058,550


70,077,450

Non-controlling interest

2,502,380


4,024,380

Total Equity



67,560,930


74,101,830









Total Liabilities and Equity


$

127,676,859

$

116,651,751

Reflects a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective November 25, 2024.

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

FOR THE THREE AND NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(Unaudited)




Three Months Ended



Nine Months Ended




June 30,



June 30,



June 30,



June 30,




2025



2024



2025



2024


Revenues


$

-

$

-

$

-

$

-

















Operating Expenses

















Research and development

1,621,325


2,763,865


7,514,888


8,991,673

General and administrative

4,447,008


4,808,551


14,626,882


12,755,190

Stock-based compensation – general and administrative

2,719,674


3,061,763


7,946,529


9,198,340

Total Operating Expenses



8,788,007


10,634,179


30,088,299


30,945,203

















Operating Loss



(8,788,007)


(10,634,179)


(30,088,299)


(30,945,203)

















Other Income (Expense)

















Interest income

20,637


204,843


56,658


640,686

Gain on sale of New Jersey net operating losses

-


-


-


2,387,842

Interest expense

(172,262)


-


(172,262)


-

Total Other Income (Expense)



(151,625)


204,843


(115,604)


3,028,528

















Loss before Income Taxes



(8,939,632)


(10,429,336)


(30,203,903)


(27,916,675)

Income tax expense

264,240


144,000


792,720


432,000

















Net Loss



(9,203,872)


(10,573,336)


(30,996,623)


(28,348,675)

Deemed dividend on warrant extension

-


321,559


-


321,559

Net loss attributable to non-controlling interest

414,000


-


1,522,000


-

















Net loss applicable to common stockholders


$

(8,789,872)

$

(10,894,895)

$

(29,474,623)

$

(28,670,234)

















Net Loss Per Share - Basic and Diluted


$

(0.80)

$

(1.57)

$

(3.27)

$

(4.37)

















Weighted Average Common Shares Outstanding

















Basic and diluted

11,006,896


6,954,278


9,020,356


6,557,892

Reflects a 1-for-25 reverse stock split effective November 25, 2024.

CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

FOR THE NINE MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024

(Unaudited)




2025



2024


Cash Flows From Operating Activities:







Net loss

$

(30,996,623)

$

(28,348,675)

Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:







Stock-based compensation expense

7,946,529


9,198,340

Issuance of common stock for services

-


284,175

Amortization of operating lease right-of-use asset

152,212


154,494

Depreciation

-


1,432

Deferred income tax expense

792,720


432,000

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Inventory

(8,940,201)


-

Prepaid expenses

1,386,824


(2,205,091)

Accounts payable

5,166,831


(1,263,998)

Accrued expenses

8,506,648


74,185

Accrued compensation

1,481,023


(454,315)

Operating lease liability

(167,911)


(161,234)

Net Cash Used In Operating Activities



(14,671,948)


(22,288,687)









Cash Flows From Financing Activities:









Net proceeds from common stock offerings

16,509,194


13,718,951

Proceeds from sale of Series A preferred stock

100


-

Redemption of Series A preferred stock

(100)


-

Proceeds from note payable and advance from employee

1,300,000


-

Repayment of advance from employee

(300,000)


-

Net Cash Provided By Financing Activities



17,509,194


13,718,951

Net Change in Cash and Cash Equivalents



2,837,246


(8,569,736)

Cash and Cash Equivalents - Beginning of Period



3,251,880


26,480,928

Cash and Cash Equivalents - End of Period


$

6,089,126

$

17,911,192

Supplemental Disclosures of Cash Flow Information and Non-cash Transactions:









Operating lease right-of-use asset and liability recorded

$

786,697

$

-

SOURCE Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED

MENAFN12082025003732001241ID1109920021

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search