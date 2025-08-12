Fighting Game GOAT Justin Wong Joins BASILISK, Science's Esports Team

Nine-time Evo Champion and Guinness World Record Holder Brings Legendary Status to

Captain New Team, Recruit Talent, and Advance Science's Role in Competitive Gaming

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- BASILISK , the global esports organization built to champion science, today announced the signing of legendary fighting game competitor Justin 'JWong' Wong as captain of its newly formed Fighting Game Community (FGC) Division. Wong will lead BASILISK's entry into the FGC by recruiting players, developing community events, and creating FGC - science crossover content.

"Justin isn't just a competitive genius – he is a cultural icon and humble leader within the FGC," said BASILISK co-founder Christopher Bothur. "We are incredibly proud to have him leading our FGC division and support the amazing work he already does for the community."

A nine-time Evolution Championship Series (Evo) Champion and Guinness World Record holder, Wong brings unparalleled FGC credibility and expertise to BASILISK. His reach extends across the entire FGC fandom of millions, and he was immortalized in Evo Moment #37 which has over 100 million views.

As Captain of BASILISK FGC, Wong will leverage BASILISK's data analytics to scout and train the next generation of FGC pros.

"Math is super important to fighting games. I'm excited to join science's esports team," said Wong upon joining BASILISK. "I'm passionate about finding promising players with a positive mentality and shaping them into the next big thing. I want to see somebody else in the spotlight after me and help them reach their potential. If we can discover the next world champion, that would be fantastic."

The signing comes on the heels of BASILISK's new partnerships with The Planetary Society and Caltech's Institute for Quantum Information and Matter (IQIM), announced in July. These collaborations create a powerful bridge between renowned scientific institutions and gamers, which Wong will amplify to his millions of followers and fans.

"Justin is a dream addition to our organization," added BASILISK co-founder Hans Kassier. "He exemplifies the dedication and analytical capacity required to be an esports champion or great scientist."

Wong becomes the second "GOAT" (Greatest of All Time) to join BASILISK, alongside Finnish StarCraft 2 legend Joona 'Serral' Sotala, who just captured the SC2 Esports World Cup Championship in July 2025. The signing also creates opportunities for cross-over content with BASILISK's diverse roster, including chess Grandmaster Vincent Keymer and award-winning science communicator Kyle Hill, who brings over 2.5 million followers and a vast network of science enthusiasts to the organization.

About BASILISK

BASILISK is science's esports team-a championship organization built to spark curiosity, defend science, and inspire the next generation of scientists through competitive gaming. Founded in 2020 by Christopher Bothur and Hans Kassier, the organization applies data-driven approaches and cognitive bias research to competitive gaming. BASILISK's roster includes StarCraft 2 legend Joona 'Serral' Sotala, RedBull Athlete Riccardo 'Reynor' Romiti, chess GM Vincent Keymer (Germany's highest-rated player in history), and science communicator Kyle Hill.

Media Contact:

Christen Graham

Giving Strong for BASILISK

+1 207-838-0082

[email protected]

SOURCE BASILISK

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED