XLCS Partners Advises AFCO Industries On Sale To Fulton Asset Management
FAM is a diversified family office with a long-term investment philosophy, backing middle-market businesses across the industrial, manufacturing, and business services sectors. FAM provides patient capital and operational support to build enduring value in its portfolio companies.
As part of the transaction, the AFCO leadership team will remain in place and continue to lead the company's day-to-day operations.
"After careful consideration, we chose XLCS over a Big Four firm for their hands-on leadership and proven strategy to maximize value for our employee-owners," shared Don Fowler, AFCO President and CEO. "Unwinding an ESOP can be complex, but XLCS was with us every step of the way. Their results-driven approach generated significant interest and ultimately delivered the best possible buyer for our company. I'm genuinely grateful we chose them to guide us through this process. If I ever had to sell another company, XLCS would, without hesitation, be my first call."
XLCS acted as the exclusive M&A advisor to AFCO, and the transaction was led by Anthony Contaldo, Partner; Eric Schoendorf, Vice President; and David Silva, Senior Associate. The transaction was completed on July 31, 2025.
About XLCS Partners, Inc.
XLCS Partners is an investment banking firm providing M&A advisory services to select clients globally.
Media Contact:
Kendra Span
[email protected]
615-379-7783
SOURCE XLCS Partners, Inc.
