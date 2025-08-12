All U Need Pest Control Ranks No. 1148 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Private Companies

FORT MYERS, Fla., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- All U Need Pest Control has once again been recognized as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America, earning the No. 1148 spot on the prestigious 2025 Inc. 5000 list. This milestone marks the fourth consecutive year the company has been honored, underscoring its consistent growth, resilience, and commitment to exceptional service in the pest control industry.

The Inc. 5000 list offers a data-driven snapshot of the country's most successful independent businesses-those driving innovation, creating jobs, and fueling the U.S. economy. Past honorees include household names like Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Making the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth straight year means a lot to us," said Kyle Selbach, Director of Operations at All U Need Pest Control. "It's proof that when you have a strong team and supportive customers, you can accomplish big things. We're proud to keep delivering safe, reliable pest control and to keep earning the trust of the communities we serve."

Since its founding, All U Need Pest Control has expanded from a single location to 12 offices across three states, serving thousands of customers with a full range of residential and commercial pest management solutions. The company has earned multiple awards for growth and customer satisfaction, including repeated recognition on both the Inc. 5000 and the PCT Top 100 Pest Control Companies list.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth despite economic uncertainty, inflation, and labor market shifts. Among the top 500 companies, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, with these companies collectively adding over 48,000 jobs to the U.S. economy in the past three years.

For the complete 2025 Inc. 5000 list, visit .

About All U Need Pest Control

All U Need Pest Control is a Florida-based, family-owned pest management company providing safe, reliable, and eco-friendly solutions for homes and businesses. With a focus on exceptional customer service and proven results, the company offers comprehensive pest control, termite prevention, mosquito management, and more-ensuring customers can enjoy their spaces pest-free, all year long.

Media Contact:

Tyler Moore

Director of Marketing

All U Need Pest Control

(239) 236-4094

[email protected]



SOURCE All U Need Pest Control

