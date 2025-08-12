Stran & Company Achieves 95.2% Increase In Sales To Approximately $32.6 Million For The Second Quarter Of 2025
| CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|CURRENT ASSETS:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|13,070
|$
|9,358
|Investments
|4,997
|8,856
|Accounts receivable, net
|22,063
|18,092
|Accounts receivable - related parties, net
|402
|573
|Inventory
|6,736
|5,389
|Prepaid corporate taxes
|-
|28
|Prepaid expenses
|2,391
|2,308
|Deposits
|467
|423
|Other current assets
|4
|455
|Total current assets
|50,130
|45,482
|Property and equipment, net
|1,618
|1,701
|OTHER ASSETS:
|Intangible assets - customer lists, net
|3,934
|4,170
|Intangible assets - trade name
|654
|654
|Goodwill
|2,321
|2,321
|Other assets
|222
|23
|Right of use assets
|2,336
|797
|Total other assets
|9,467
|7,965
|Total assets
|$
|61,215
|$
|55,148
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|CURRENT LIABILITIES:
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|$
|9,513
|$
|8,919
|Accrued payroll and related
|2,044
|1,513
|Unearned revenue
|4,817
|4,423
|Rewards program liability
|9,000
|6,000
|Sales tax payable
|315
|353
|Corporate taxes payable
|9
|-
|Current portion of contingent earn-out liabilities
|105
|256
|Current portion of installment payment liabilities
|158
|365
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|661
|366
|Total current liabilities
|26,622
|22,195
|LONG-TERM LIABILITIES:
|Long-term contingent earn-out liabilities
|455
|455
|Long-term installment payment liabilities
|425
|425
|Long-term lease liabilities
|1,880
|432
|Total long-term liabilities
|2,760
|1,312
|Total liabilities
|29,382
|23,507
|Commitments and contingencies
|Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value; 50,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|-
|-
|Common stock, $0.0001 par value; 300,000,000 shares authorized, 18,546,461 and 18,598,574 shares issued and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|2
|Additional paid-in capital
|38,285
|38,391
|Accumulated deficit
|(6,492
|)
|(6,742
|)
|Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)
|38
|(10
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|31,833
|31,641
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|61,215
|$
|55,148
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
THREE AND SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
(unaudited)
| For the Three Months Ended
June 30,
| For the Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|SALES
|Sales
|$
|32,577
|$
|16,693
|$
|61,271
|$
|35,474
|Sales – related parties
|-
|-
|-
|46
|Total sales
|32,577
|16,693
|61,271
|35,520
|COST OF SALES:
|Cost of sales
|22,708
|11,226
|42,920
|24,405
|Cost of sales - related parties
|-
|-
|-
|35
|Total cost of sales
|22,708
|11,226
|42,920
|24,440
|GROSS PROFIT
|9,869
|5,467
|18,351
|11,080
|OPERATING EXPENSES:
|General and administrative expenses
|9,474
|6,575
|18,491
|12,857
|Total operating expenses
|9,474
|6,575
|18,491
|12,857
|INCOME (LOSS) FROM OPERATIONS
|395
|(1,108
|)
|(140
|)
|(1,777
|)
|OTHER INCOME:
|Other income
|285
|1
|280
|16
|Interest income
|77
|82
|119
|175
|Realized gain on investments
|-
|3
|67
|73
|Total other income
|362
|86
|466
|264
|INCOME (LOSS) BEFORE INCOME TAXES
|757
|(1,022
|)
|326
|(1,513
|)
|Provision for income taxes
|114
|3
|76
|3
|NET INCOME (LOSS)
|$
|643
|$
|(1,025
|)
|$
|250
|$
|(1,516
|)
|NET INCOME (LOSS) PER COMMON SHARE
|Basic
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.08
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.03
|$
|(0.06
|)
|$
|0.01
|$
|(0.08
|)
|WEIGHTED-AVERAGE COMMON SHARES OUTSTANDING
|Basic
|18,592,339
|18,589,086
|18,600,373
|18,581,957
|Diluted
|18,596,826
|18,589,086
|18,603,432
|18,581,957
| CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
SIX MONTHS ENDED JUNE 30, 2025 AND 2024
(in thousands)
(unaudited)
|2025
|2024
|CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|Net income (loss)
|$
|250
|$
|(1,516
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities:
|Depreciation and amortization
|521
|341
|Noncash operating lease expense
|537
|274
|Change in allowance for credit losses
|360
|(288
|)
|Noncash interest accretion
|23
|72
|Stock-based compensation
|40
|170
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable, net
|(4,331
|)
|4,496
|Accounts receivable – related parties, net
|172
|25
|Inventory
|(1,347
|)
|808
|Prepaid corporate taxes
|29
|30
|Prepaid expenses
|(82
|)
|336
|Deposits
|(44
|)
|(193
|)
|Other assets
|252
|-
|Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|590
|(871
|)
|Accrued payroll and related
|531
|(1,357
|)
|Unearned revenue
|395
|(262
|)
|Rewards program liability
|3,000
|2,475
|Sales tax payable
|(38
|)
|(117
|)
|Corporate taxes payable
|9
|-
|Operating lease liabilities
|(333
|)
|(256
|)
|Net cash provided by operating activities
|534
|4,167
|CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|Additions to property and equipment
|(202
|)
|(364
|)
|Proceeds from sale of investments
|4,400
|4,608
|Purchase of investments
|(493
|)
|(3,836
|)
|Net cash provided by investing activities
|3,705
|408
|CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|Payment of contingent earn-out liabilities
|(151
|)
|-
|Payment of installment payment liabilities
|(230
|)
|(760
|)
|Payment for stock repurchase
|(146
|)
|-
|Net cash used in financing activities
|(527
|)
|(760
|)
|NET INCREASE IN CASH
|3,712
|3,815
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - BEGINNING
|9,358
|8,059
|CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS - ENDING
|$
|13,070
|$
|11,874
