Nexqloud Partners With Vanta To Achieve SOC 2 Compliance, Laying Foundation For Fedramp With Unified Security Controls

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexQloud Technologies, a startup in distributed cloud computing infrastructure, today announced its engagement with Vanta, the leading trust management platform, to achieve SOC 2 Type II compliance-a critical milestone in its mission to deliver secure, transparent, and auditable infrastructure for businesses adopting decentralized cloud solutions.

Why This Matters

As enterprises increasingly migrate sensitive workloads to decentralized environments, NexQloud recognizes that trust must be earned through verifiable security practices. By partnering with Vanta-trusted by companies like Atlassian, Loom, and 12,000+ others-NexQloud is embedding continuous, automated compliance into its operations, ensuring:



Data Integrity: Rigorous controls for access management, encryption, and vulnerability monitoring

Transparency: Real-time evidence collection for audit readiness (aligned with AICPA Trust Services Criteria) Enterprise Confidence: A foundation for regulated industries (finance, healthcare, AI) to adopt NexQloud's Distributed Cloud Platform (DCP)



"Security isn't a feature-it's the bedrock of decentralized infrastructure," said Mauro Terrinoni, CEO of NexQloud. "Working with Vanta allows us to validate what we've always promised: a cloud platform that meets the strictest standards for reliability and data protection."

FedRAMP-Ready SOC 2

NexQloud is architecting its SOC 2 controls to simultaneously meet FedRAMP Moderate baseline requirements, ensuring:



No Redundant Efforts: Controls pre-validated against FedRAMP standards accelerate future certification by up to 30%

Enterprise & Government Readiness: Seamless path for clients requiring both commercial (SOC 2) and federal (FedRAMP) compliance Cost Savings: Eliminates need to rework security frameworks post-SOC 2



"We're not just checking boxes-we're building a unified security foundation," added Terrinoni. "By aligning SOC 2 and FedRAMP controls now with Vanta's automation, we ensure NexQloud meets today's enterprise needs while fast-tracking future federal validation. This is critical for industries like defense, healthcare, and AI, where agility and compliance can't be trade-offs."

Building Trust Through Action

This initiative is part of NexQloud's multi-layered trust strategy, which includes:

Controls mapped to NIST SP 800-53 (FedRAMP) and AICPA criteria (SOC 2) from day oneReal-time anomaly monitoring across decentralized nodes with 99.9% SLA for incident response (critical for 60% of enterprises adopting AI security in 2024 per IBM)NSA-approved encryption for all data in transit/at rest-mandatory for federal and financial workloadsHardware-based attestation for all NanoServer nodes, enforcing NIST 800-207 standards

What's Next

NexQloud has initiated its SOC 2 Type II certification process, with completion expected in Q1 2026. The company is also pursuing FedRAMP Moderate authorization, targeted for Q3 2026. These milestones will position NexQloud's DCP to serve enterprises, developers, and public-sector organizations with enhanced compliance capabilities.

About NexQloud

NexQloud is redefining cloud infrastructure by integrating blockchain, AI, and a global network of energy-efficient NanoServers into a scalable, secure, and sustainable distributed computing platform. Powered by its NXQ token economy and patent-pending Distributed Kubernetes Service (DKS), NexQloud provides enterprises and individuals with a high-performance, decentralized alternative to traditional hyperscale cloud providers.

