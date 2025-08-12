Reed's Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
| REED'S, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands, except share and per share amounts)
| Three Months Ended
June 30,
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Net sales
|$
|9,523
|$
|11,874
|$
|19,552
|$
|21,469
|Cost of goods sold
|7,110
|8,043
|13,682
|14,225
|Inventory write-offs
|1,606
|-
|1,661
|-
|Total cost of goods sold
|8,716
|8,043
|15,343
|14,225
|Gross profit
|807
|3,831
|4,209
|7,244
|Operating expenses:
|Delivery and handling expense
|1,572
|1,423
|3,199
|2,925
|Selling and marketing expense
|1,271
|1,097
|2,773
|2,190
|General and administrative expense
|3,757
|1,980
|5,772
|3,448
|Total operating expenses
|6,600
|4,500
|11,744
|8,563
|Loss from operations
|(5,793
|)
|(669
|)
|(7,535
|)
|(1,319
|)
|Interest expense
|(301
|)
|(1,150
|)
|(590
|)
|(2,173
|)
|Other income
|46
|-
|46
|-
|Change in fair value of SAFE investments
|-
|(1,393
|)
|-
|(1,393
|)
|Net loss
|(6,048
|)
|(3,212
|)
|(8,079
|)
|(4,885
|)
|Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|(5
|)
|Net Loss Attributable to Common Stockholders
|$
|(6,053
|)
|$
|(3,217
|)
|$
|(8,084
|)
|$
|(4,890
|)
|Loss per share – basic and diluted
|$
|(0.13
|)
|$
|(0.77
|)
|$
|(0.18
|)
|$
|(1.17
|)
|Weighted average number of shares outstanding – basic and diluted
|46,367,047
|4,187,291
|45,871,898
|4,187,291
| REED'S, INC.,
CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS
(Amounts in thousands, except share amounts)
| June 30,
2025
| December 31,
2024
|(Unaudited)
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash
|$
|2,677
|$
|10,391
|Accounts receivable, net of allowance of $1,091 and $859, respectively
|5,002
|3,979
|Inventory, net
|13,180
|8,114
|Receivable from former related party
|169
|144
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|862
|683
|Total current assets
|21,890
|23,311
|Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $751 and $636, respectively
|1,165
|1,185
|Intangible assets
|650
|644
|Total assets
|$
|23,705
|$
|25,140
|LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|8,478
|$
|6,956
|Accrued expenses
|2,894
|984
|Senior secured loan, net of deferred financing costs of $164 and $329, respectively
|9,736
|9,571
|Payable to former related party
|-
|144
|Current portion of lease liabilities
|46
|-
|Total current liabilities
|21,154
|17,655
|Lease liabilities, less current portion
|816
|837
|Total liabilities
|21,970
|18,492
|Stockholders' equity:
|Series A Convertible Preferred stock, $10 par value, 500,000 shares authorized, 9,411 shares issued and outstanding
|94
|94
|Common stock, $.0001 par value, 60,000,000 shares authorized; 48,673,722 and 45,371,247 shares issued and outstanding, respectively.
|5
|5
|Additional paid in capital
|161,604
|158,433
|Accumulated deficit
|(159,968
|)
|(151,884
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,735
|6,648
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|23,705
|$
|25,140
| REED'S, INC.
CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
For the Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
| June 30,
2025
| June 30,
2024
|Cash flows from operating activities:
|Net loss
|$
|(8,079
|)
|$
|(4,885
|)
|Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|Depreciation
|92
|58
|Loss on disposal of property and equipment
|-
|-
|Amortization of debt discount
|199
|390
|Fair value of vested options
|56
|222
|Change in the fair value of SAFE investments
|-
|1,393
|Change in allowance for doubtful accounts
|232
|(650
|)
|Inventory write-offs and change in reserve
|1,661
|(1,009
|)
|Accrued interest
|-
|638
|Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|Accounts receivable
|(1,255
|)
|(1,075
|)
|Inventory
|(6,728
|)
|2,086
|Prepaid expenses and other assets
|(179
|)
|(594
|)
|Decrease in right of use assets
|23
|79
|Accounts payable
|1,637
|299
|Accrued expenses
|1,906
|(155
|)
|Lease liabilities
|25
|(104
|)
|Net cash used in operating activities
|(10,410
|)
|(3,307
|)
|Cash flows from investing activities:
|Trademark costs
|(6
|)
|(6
|)
|Purchase of property and equipment
|(95
|)
|(28
|)
|Net cash used in investing activities
|(101
|)
|(34
|)
|Cash flows from financing activities:
|Proceeds from line of credit
|-
|19,501
|Payments on line of credit
|-
|(20,336
|)
|Proceeds from sale of common stock
|3,000
|-
|Proceeds from SAFE agreement
|-
|4,097
|Payment of cash recorded as debt discount
|(34
|)
|(152
|)
|Amounts from former related party, net
|(169
|)
|(46
|)
|Net cash provided by financing activities
|2,797
|3,064
|Net decrease in cash
|(7,714
|)
|(277
|)
|Cash at beginning of period
|10,391
|603
|Cash at end of period
|$
|2,677
|$
|326
|Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
|Cash paid for interest
|$
|400
|$
|1,146
|Non-cash investing and financing activities:
|Reclass SAFE agreement from accounts payable to equity
|115
|-
|Dividends on Series A Convertible Preferred Stock
|$
|5
|$
|5
| REED'S, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024
(Unaudited)
(Amounts in thousands)
| Three Months Ended
June 30
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(6,048
|)
|$
|(3,212
|)
|Modified EBITDA adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|39
|70
|Tax expense
|-
|21
|Interest expense
|301
|1,150
|Change in fair value of SAFE investments
|-
|1,393
|Stock option and other noncash compensation
|99
|93
|Inventory write-offs
|1,606
|Professional fees
|208
|334
|Severance
|-
|26
|Contract proceedings
|850
|170
|Total EBITDA adjustments
|$
|3,103
|$
|3,257
|Modified EBITDA
|$
|(2,945
|)
|$
|45
| Six Months Ended
June 30,
|2025
|2024
|Net loss
|$
|(8,079
|)
|$
|(4,885
|)
|Modified EBITDA adjustments:
|Depreciation and amortization
|92
|138
|Income taxes
|-
|75
|Interest expense
|590
|2,173
|Change in fair value of SAFE investments
|-
|1,393
|Product quality hold write-down
|-
|29
|Stock option and other noncash compensation
|146
|222
|Inventory write-offs
|1,661
|Professional fees
|208
|334
|Severance expense
|3
|26
|Contract proceedings
|850
|-
|Legal settlements
|-
|170
|Total EBITDA adjustments
|$
|3,550
|$
|4,560
|Modified EBITDA
|$
|(4,529
|)
|$
|(325
|)
