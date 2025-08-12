HIP Video Promo Presents: Joely Engelbert Premieres New Music Video 'Until She Smiles' On Music-News

18 Yeard Old Joely Engelbert shares emotional new single "Until She Smiles"

FL, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Some say that Joely Engelbert was“born in the spotlight”-a star seemingly destined to follow in the footsteps of her ultra-talented older siblings and blaze her own fiery trail. And that's exactly what she did; as Jojo Engelbert, her affectionate nickname, she unleashed a slough of electrifying singles that packed the ultimate adolescent punch, filled to the brim with scrumptious angst, magnetic charm, and effortless appeal. Now, as she steps into a new era at 18, she's embracing her full name, a bold move that marks a maturing identity in music, acting, and beyond. No project is too daunting, not even a titular role in What Tomorrow Brings, a heart-wrenching exploration of love's limits and life's foundations, written and directed by her father, Matt Engelbert. Joely shaped the role of Clara, a devoted older sister desperately trying to shield her younger sister. And sweet Ruby (co-star played by real-life sister, Phoebe Engelbert), with her wide-eyed, grateful smile, is right there beside her, solidifying the feeling that their darkest days are finally behind them

Bringing this gripping tale of transformation and connection to life took a toll on Joely. Still, she recognized its potential to spark critical conversations about suicide, mental health, and the power of support. Her stellar performance proves that she's not just a musician dabbling in acting, but a formidable talent with serious craft-well on her way to becoming a celebrated actress. Recognition is already rolling in. Earlier this year, Joely earned Best Actress Honors at the Santa Fe Film Festival. Years from now, she'll point to What Tomorrow Brings as the launchpad for an illustrious career-and audiences today are lucky enough to have a front row seat, just before the rest of the world catches on.

Being the patriarch of a family of musicians certainly has its perks. When a family comes together to bring good into the world-letting each of their distinct talents shine-magic happens-and“Until She Smiles” is tangible proof. Writer and director Matt Engelbert knew there was no better artist to craft an exquisite, cathartic ballad to conclude the film than his daughter, Zoey Engelbert-the driving force behind her and her siblings' Daytime Emmy nomination for her Outstanding Original Song,“Just Keep Swimming.” Brilliantly positioned as the film's grand finale and a final glimpse into the heroine's psyche,“Until She Smiles” is not merely a vessel of summarization or reflection, but reclamation-a chance for Clara to rediscover the voice she had lost.

Each word is simple, honest, and raw, pouring from the depths of her soul, offering relief from the physically and mentally devastating set of circumstances she fought so tirelessly to overcome. Joely's soaring vocals overflow with emotion, painting a vivid portrait of a true protector-a guardian in every sense of the word. In her darkest hour, Clara's unbreakable bond with Ruby became the guiding light that helped her endure, and ultimately, what opened the door to a brighter future just around the corner.

Even the most stoic listeners are bound to shed a tear or two as they watch Clara recount her journey in a stripped-back performance, having made it to the other side. Interwoven flashbacks bubble up and fizzle away, replaying the many tender moments she shared with her baby sister-memories that kept her going even when the water was“rising endlessly.” Ultimately,“at the end of the night...there's another day,” and despite everything she's been through-the long road to recovery-one sentiment rings loud and clear: she's holding on. Her traumas will always be a part of her past, but she refuses to let them define her present. She's moved into a life filled with optimism, care, and triumph, and she's not looking back.

