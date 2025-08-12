Thousands Nationwide To Walk In Honor Of Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month

Communities Unite from September to November to Raise Awareness and Save Lives

- Nancy Long, a survivor and lead NOCC volunteerDALLAS, TX, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- This September, in recognition of National Ovarian Cancer Awareness Month, thousands of survivors, families, caregivers, and supporters across the country will unite for a shared mission: to raise awareness, honor lives, and fuel the fight against ovarian cancer.The National Ovarian Cancer Coalition(NOCC) is proud to announce the return of its 2025 Together in TEALSignature Run/Walk Series . From September through November, 11 in-person events will be held across the country, and a virtual option will be available for participants worldwide.Each Together in TEAL event empowers communities to walk, run, and rally for change, shining a light on an often-overlooked disease that takes the lives of more than 12,000 women annually in the United States. The event series raises critical funds to support NOCC's programs, which directly benefit ovarian cancer patients, survivors, and their families through education, advocacy, research support, and essential services.“When I was diagnosed over 20 years ago, I knew no one going through an ovarian cancer diagnosis,” says Nancy Long, a survivor and lead NOCC volunteer.“This is my why, why I volunteer, and why these walks matter. Together in TEAL brings us together as survivors, sisters, and family. We laugh, cry, celebrate, and grieve side by side. The women we lose are forever in our hearts and every step we take is for them, too.”NOCC's Together in TEAL events are more than community fundraisers. They are safe spaces for survivors to connect, for families to honor their loved ones, and for advocates to take meaningful action toward a future where no one loses their life to ovarian cancer.Visit ovarian today to register, donate, or start a team for a Together in TEAL run/walk near you.2025 Together in TEALWalk Cities (Alphabetical Order):Annapolis, MD (September 21)Austin, TX (October 11)Boston, MA (September 21)Chicago, IL (October 11)Dallas, TX (September 27)Des Moines, IA (September 27)Gilbert, AZ (November 15)Long Island, NY (September 27)Orlando, FL (November 8)Philadelphia, PA (September 6)Pittsburgh, PA (September 14)Virtual Participation Available NationwideOvarian cancer is the deadliest gynecologic cancer, with symptoms often vague and diagnoses frequently delayed. Raising awareness and funding is key to advancing research, improving outcomes, and ensuring no one faces this disease alone. Funds raised through Together in TEALsupport NOCC's year-round work, including survivor and caregiver support groups, educational tools and community outreach, meal delivery and financial assistance programs, and advocacy and research partnership initiatives.To join the movement or find an event near you, visit ovarian.Together in TEALis made possible through the generous support of our 2025 sponsors. We are especially grateful to our National Presenting Sponsor, AbbVie. We share our sincere appreciation to our dedicated national sponsors, including AstraZeneca Pharmaceuticals LP, GSK, Verastem Oncology, Wyler's Light, EMD Serono, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Natera, Inc., Corcept Therapeutics, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals. We also extend our thanks to our local presenting sponsors: Annapolis Mall, Volvo Cars Annapolis, Northwell Health, Texas Oncology, University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, Verastem Oncology, and Wyler's Light.

Lauren Ashley German

National Ovarian Cancer Coalition

+1 214-716-0779

email us here

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.