Nature's Truth & Natural Vitality Launch Gen Z-Driven Campaign With Immersive College Tour
As health and wellness evolve to meet the expectations of a younger consumer, Nature's Truth and Natural Vitality are meeting Gen Z on their turf: college campuses. Through dynamic pop-up activations, students will experience wellness firsthand with product sampling, fun giveaways and engaging introductions. Students will have the opportunity to sample key products from Nature's Truth and Natural Vitality lines, including Nature's Truth Ashwagandha Gummies, and Melatonin 12mg Gummies; and Natural Vitality CALM® Raspberry-Lemon Gummy Packs, and Powder Stick Packs.
The Social Takeover is Real
Dozens of influencers nationwide will deliver short-form, highly relatable content to meet Gen Z where they scroll. Content creators will be onsite and going live directly from campus events, giving followers a real-time look into the energy and excitement of the College Tour experience.
See You on the Road
Launching in August 2025, the #TakeYourVitaminsTour is set to redefine how wellness brands engage with young consumers one sample, one story, and one student at a time. Scheduled university stops include:
University of Cincinnati – Go Bearcats!
University of Central Florida – Go Knights!
University of Texas – San Antonio – Go Roadrunners!
University of Massachusetts – Go Minutemen!
University of Minnesota – Go Gophers!
Media Contact:
Nicholas Senande
Director of Marketing
Piping Rock Health Products, Inc / Nature's Truth & Natural Vitality
[email protected]
(631) 778-8199
#TakeYourVitaminsTour
SOURCE Piping Rock Health Products, LLC
