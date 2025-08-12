Middesk Ranks In Top 20% Of 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Middesk , the leading business identity platform for verifying and onboarding businesses with confidence, today announced it ranked in the top 20% of Inc. 5000's list of fastest-growing private companies in America. The annual list is one of the most prestigious rankings of the nation's most successful independent businesses, recognizing companies that are driving innovation and reshaping their industries. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Middesk's growth has accelerated beyond its financial services foundation, as fast-scaling sectors like technology and marketplaces adopt its platform to verify and onboard businesses with greater speed, accuracy, and confidence. The company's products enable organizations to close the "trust gap" in business identity by delivering real-time, explainable insights that reduce fraud, improve compliance, and accelerate growth.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 is more than a milestone-it's validation of our team's relentless pursuit to solve one of the hardest problems in today's economy: establishing trust between businesses," said Kyle Mack, CEO and co-founder of Middesk. "This recognition underscores the critical role business identity plays in reducing fraud, meeting regulatory requirements, and unlocking growth. As we scale, we remain committed to building the infrastructure that helps the most innovative companies confidently grow their business relationships."

Over the past year, Middesk has expanded rapidly, marked by product innovation, industry recognition, and strategic team growth. The company launched Signal , a first-of-its-kind platform for real-time business verification and fraud detection, empowering customers to make faster, more confident onboarding decisions. Signal's impact has been recognized across the industry, earning Middesk a spot on Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list.

To support continued growth, Middesk expanded its leadership team, scaled its engineering org, and deepened its go-to-market investments, strengthening its ability to serve both regulated industries and digital platforms with high onboarding volumes. These milestones reflect Middesk's continued investment in helping customers build trust, reduce risk, and grow with confidence in an increasingly complex business environment.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: .

About Middesk

Middesk is the leading business identity platform modernizing business verification, risk evaluation, and compliance. Its fast, frictionless APIs support KYB, credit assessment, and tax registration use cases, with data updated in days, not months. More than 500 customers, including Plaid, Bluevine, Rippling, and Novo, trust Middesk to verify, underwrite, and grow with confidence. Middesk has been recognized by Forbes as a Fintech 50 company and by Fast Company as one of the World's Most Innovative Companies. For more information, visit .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

Inc.5000 Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

Media Contact:

Liang Zhao

Vansary for Middesk

[email protected]

SOURCE Middesk

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED