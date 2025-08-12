Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Lead Plaintiff Process Re-Opened, Investors With Losses Urged To Contact Hagens Berman Before September 24, 2025 Deadline

SPPI Investors with Losses Encouraged to Contact Hagens Berman

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On August 4, 2025, the court overseeing the pending securities class action styled Christiansen v. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc., et al., No. 1:22-cv-10292 (S.D.N.Y.) re-opened the lead plaintiff process and set September 24, 2025 as the deadline for investors to seek appointment as the new lead plaintiff.

The Lead Plaintiff would seek to represent investors who purchased Spectrum common stock between March 17, 2022 and September 22, 2022.

National shareholders rights firm Hagens Berman continues to investigate the lawsuit's legal claims and urges Spectrum investors who suffered substantial losses to submit your losses now . The firm also encourages persons with knowledge who may be able to assist in the investigation to contact its attorneys.

Class Period: Mar. 17, 2022 – Sept. 22, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Sept. 24, 2025

The Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (SPPI) Securities Class Action:

The litigation is focused on the propriety of Spectrum's statements about its development of poziotinib ("pozi"), a drug under investigation for the treatment of previously treated patients (so-called second-line patients) with non-small cell lung cancer ("NSCLC") with certain genetic mutations.

More specifically, the complaint alleges that Spectrum repeatedly assured investors of positive safety and efficacy data from its pozi phase 2 clinical trial and that it initiated the required confirmatory phase 3 while omitting crucial information.

Investors began to learn the truth on September 20, 2022, when the FDA Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee released a briefing document ("ODAC") which disclosed both negative data on the safety and efficacy of pozi AND that Spectrum had not enrolled any patients in the required confirmatory phase 3 trial. Then, during the September 22 ODAC meeting, the committee overwhelmingly voted against pozi for accelerated approval.

These events drove the price of Spectrum shares crashing lower.

"We're continuing to investigate the legal claims pending against Spectrum and, in the wake of the District Court's order re-opening the lead plaintiff process, are strongly encouraging investors to contact us about moving to be appointed the new lead plaintiff," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Spectrum should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected] .

