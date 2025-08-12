For The Third Consecutive Year, Tyson Group Named To The Inc. 5000 List Of Fastest-Growing Companies In America

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. announced last week that Tyson Group ranks No. 2594 on the 2025 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. This marks the third consecutive year Tyson Group has earned this prestigious honor, underscoring the company's proven ability to help organizations drive predictable revenue growth by optimizing sales effectiveness.

The Inc. 5000 is widely recognized as the definitive ranking of entrepreneurial success, spotlighting companies that have navigated shifting markets and economic headwinds to achieve remarkable results. Alumni of the list include Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, Patagonia, and many other household names that first gained national attention as Inc. 5000 honorees.

“Being named to the Inc. 5000 for three consecutive years is more than an honor, it's validation that our approach works,” said Lance Tyson, President and CEO of Tyson Group.“Through our award-winning Sales Team ScienceTM framework, we give sales leaders the data, strategy, and skills to optimize sales effectiveness and build systems that generate predictable revenue growth. This recognition reflects the measurable, lasting impact we deliver for our clients, and our team is relentless about helping organizations win in today's competitive, high-stakes markets.”

Tyson Group's Sales Team ScienceTM framework combines data-driven diagnostics, tailored consulting, and immersive sales training to address the ever-shifting sales operating environment-from leadership alignment and team capability building to pipeline optimization and competitive strategy. Clients span industries such as professional sports and entertainment, technology, financial services, and B2B enterprises, each benefiting from Tyson Group's ability to design and implement sales solutions that are customized, measurable, and results-focused.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have driven rapid revenue growth while navigating persistent inflationary pressures, rising costs of capital, shifting buyer behavior, and ongoing talent challenges. The 2025 list is a testament to the agility, innovation, and resilience required to succeed in today's market.

For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including profiles and a searchable industry-by-industry breakdown, visit .

About Tyson Group

Tyson Group provides expert sales consulting and training designed to help organizations drive predictable revenue growth by optimizing sales effectiveness. Using its award-winning Sales Team ScienceTM framework, Tyson Group partners with sales leaders, managers, and teams to align strategy, enhance skills, and create repeatable sales success. Their data-driven approach empowers clients to hit ambitious revenue targets, strengthen competitive positioning, and achieve sustainable growth.

