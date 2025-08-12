Amplify Energy To Participate In The 2025 Enercom Denver The Energy Investment Conference
Amplify's Chief Executive Officer, Dan Furbee, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, August 18th and Tuesday, August 19th.
In addition, Mr. Furbee will be presenting at 3:35 P.M. MT on Monday, August 18th, followed by a 50-minute breakout session. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:
About Amplify Energy
Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), and East Texas / North Louisiana. For more information, visit .
Investor Relations Contacts
Jim Frew -- President and Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
...
Michael Jordan -- Vice President, Finance and Treasury
(832) 219-9051
...
