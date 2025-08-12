Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Amplify Energy To Participate In The 2025 Enercom Denver The Energy Investment Conference


2025-08-12 04:31:12
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) HOUSTON, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amplify Energy Corp. (“Amplify” or the“Company”) (NYSE: AMPY) announced today that the Company will be participating in the 30th Annual EnerCom Denver – The Energy Investment Conference in Denver, Colorado on August 18-19th, 2025.

Amplify's Chief Executive Officer, Dan Furbee, will be participating in one-on-one meetings with investors on Monday, August 18th and Tuesday, August 19th.

In addition, Mr. Furbee will be presenting at 3:35 P.M. MT on Monday, August 18th, followed by a 50-minute breakout session. Interested parties can listen to the webcast by registering at the following URL:

About Amplify Energy

Amplify Energy Corp. is an independent oil and natural gas company engaged in the acquisition, development, exploitation and production of oil and natural gas properties. Amplify's operations are focused in Oklahoma, the Rockies (Bairoil), federal waters offshore Southern California (Beta), and East Texas / North Louisiana. For more information, visit .

Investor Relations Contacts

Jim Frew -- President and Chief Financial Officer
(832) 219-9044
...

Michael Jordan -- Vice President, Finance and Treasury
(832) 219-9051
...


