Maximus Ranks No. 27 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

Los Angeles, CA, Aug. 12, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future, today announced Maximus is No. 27 on the annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy's most dynamic segment-its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

From Dr. Cameron Sepah, Founder and CEO:

“We are incredibly honored to be recognized by Inc. 5000 as one of America's fastest-growing private companies. This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the increasing demand for performance medicine, which transcends traditional 'sick care' and optimizes how people look, feel, and function.”

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc.“These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

About Maximus

Overall rank: 27

California: State rank 6

LA: Metro rank 2

Healthcare and Medical: Rank 8

3 year growth rate: 7260.85%

Maximus is pioneering the field of performance medicine. We provide personalized prescriptions using accurate at-home blood testing, delivered directly to your door, to boost testosterone and growth hormone, accelerate fat loss, promote hair growth, and enhance athletic and sexual performance.

Methodology

Companies on the 2025 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2021 to 2024. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2021. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent-not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies-as of December 31, 2024. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2021 is $100,000; the minimum for 2024 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit .

