Antalpha Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
| Three Months Ended June 30,
|(US dollars in millions, unaudited)
|2024
|2025
|YOY
|Total Revenue
|$11.42
|$17.01
|49%
|Net income
|$1.15
|$0.67
|(41)%
|Net Income (non-GAAP)*
|$1.15
|$3.27
|184%
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)*
|$1.54
|$3.80
|147%
|Adjusted EBITDA Margin (non-GAAP)*
|13%
|22%
|900 bps
| As of June 30,
|(US dollars in millions, unaudited)
|2024
|2025
|YOY
|Supply Chain TVL
|$407
|$714
|75%
|Margin Loan TVL**
|$893
|$1,335
|50%
|Total Value Loan (TVL) Facilitated
|$1,300
|$2,049
|58%
* Please see“Non-GAAP Measures” and“Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures” for further information on non-GAAP numbers.
** Margin loans are facilitated by the Company as an agent; thus, their balances are not recorded on the Company's Condensed Combined and Consolidated Balance Sheets.
Business and Strategic Highlights
- TVL reached a record high of $2.05 billion, reflecting 58% year-over-year growth; Hashrate loans financed 75.6 EH of hashrate capacity, representing approximately 8.8% of global hashrate at quarter end, as compared to approximately 3.7% a year ago; Test piloted Ethereum margin loans totaling $53 million in TVL; Acquired $20 million in XAUt (Tether Gold) as a test pilot for a digital-gold treasury strategy; and Hired new Chief Operating Officer Derar Islim to lead global expansion and scale operations.
Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
- Revenue of $17.0 million grew 49% year-over-year; Tech financing fees (on supply chain loans) were US$12.9 million, increasing 39% year-over-year; Tech platform fees (on margin loans) were US$4.1 million, increasing 91% year-over-year; Net interest margin (“NIM”) for both machine loans and hashrate loans expanded year-over-year, with machine loans up 47 bps and hashrate loans up 24 bps; Funding cost declined to 5.2%, compared to 5.4% in the second quarter 2024; NIM on supply chain loans was down 60 bps year-over-year, due to the increased proportion of hashrate loans, which reached 76% of supply chain loans; NIM on margin loans rose to 1.3%, an improvement from 1.2% in the prior quarter. Operating expenses were $17.5 million, up 70% year-over-year. Excluding funding cost and stock based compensation, operating expenses were $6.2 million, up 40% year-over-year. Funding cost and stock based compensation in the second quarter of 2025 were $8.7 million and $2.6 million, respectively. Non-GAAP net income was $3.3 million, compared to $1.1 million in the prior year period; and Adjusted EBITDA was $3.8 million, up 147% year-over-year, with adjusted EBITDA margin expanding to 22% from 13% a year ago.
Outlook
Assuming stable market conditions and solid demand for crypto-collateralized financing, Antalpha expects third quarter 2025 revenue to range between $21 million and $22 million, reflecting 62% - 69% year-over-year growth. Third quarter 2025 adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) is expected to be in the range of 20% - 24%.
The above forecast reflects Antalpha's current and preliminary view, which is subject to substantial uncertainties. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.
Conference Call Information
Antalpha's management will host a conference call today, August 12, 2025, at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss the Company's financial results.
To attend, please register in advance at:
Upon registration, you will receive the dial-in number, passcode, and your unique access PIN, as well as an email with a calendar invite.
A live webcast can be assessed at . A replay of the call will also be available on the Company's investor relations website at .
Non-GAAP Measures
In addition to financial measures presented under generally accepted accounting principles in the United States, or GAAP, Antalpha evaluates non-GAAP financial measures such as non-GAAP operating income, non-GAAP net income, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA margin.
The Company believes these adjustments eliminate the effects of certain non-cash and/or non-recurring items that the Company believes complements management's understanding of its ongoing operational results. However, non-GAAP measures are presented for supplemental informational purposes only, have limitations as an analytical tool, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for financial information presented in accordance with GAAP. In addition, other companies, including companies in its industry, may calculate similarly titled non-GAAP measures differently or may use other measures to evaluate their performance, all of which could reduce the usefulness of its non-GAAP financial measures as tools for comparison. Antalpha will continually evaluate the usefulness of such metrics. The Company believes that non-GAAP measures may be helpful to investors, because they provide consistency and comparability with past financial performance and with how management views its financial performance.
Non-GAAP operating income represents operating income before share-based compensation expenses.
Non-GAAP net income represents net income before share-based compensation expenses.
Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP) represents net income before interest (if non-operating), taxes, depreciation and amortization, and share-based compensation expenses. The Company's funding cost is an operating item and a significant component of its business. As such, it is not excluded from adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP). Adjusted EBITDA Margin represents the ratio between adjusted EBITDA and revenue.
For more information on non-GAAP financial measures, please see“Reconciliations of non-GAAP financial measures to the nearest comparable GAAP measures.”
About Antalpha
Antalpha is a leading fintech company specializing in providing financing, technology, and risk management solutions to institutions in the digital asset industry. The Company offers Bitcoin mining supply chain loans and margin loans through the Antalpha Prime technology platform, which allows customers to originate and manage their digital assets loans, as well as monitor collateral positions with near real-time data.
Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains statements that may constitute“forward-looking” statements pursuant to the“safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements can be identified by terminology such as“will,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“aims,”“future,”“intends,”“plans,”“believes,”“estimates,”“likely to,” and similar statements. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about Antalpha's beliefs, plans, and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in Antalpha's filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and Antalpha does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required under applicable law.
|Antalpha Platform Holding Company
|Condensed Combined and Consolidated Statements of Income
|(in USD, except for shares data, unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2024
| 2025
|2024
|2025
|Revenue
|Technology financing fee
|9,293,205
|12,945,038
|18,028,326
|23,025,411
|Technology platform fee
|2,123,594
|4,064,717
|3,034,999
|7,580,831
|Total revenue
|11,416,799
|17,009,755
|21,063,325
|30,606,242
|Operating expenses
|Funding cost
|5,877,833
|8,691,218
|11,461,818
|15,257,264
|Technology and development
|1,180,447
|1,356,386
|2,378,826
|2,641,746
|Sales and marketing
|955,462
|1,282,575
|1,827,575
|2,255,391
|General and administrative
|2,050,592
|5,710,860
|3,733,074
|8,856,502
|Other cost
|237,414
|434,402
|474,828
|883,312
|Total operating expenses
|10,301,748
|17,475,441
|19,876,121
|29,894,215
|Operating income/(loss)
|1,115,051
|(465,686
|)
|1,187,204
|712,027
|Non-operating income, net(i)
|235,617
|1,401,587
|522,917
|2,107,875
|Income before income tax
|1,350,668
|935,901
|1,710,121
|2,819,902
|Income tax expense
|201,268
|261,350
|282,325
|689,498
|Net income
|1,149,400
|674,551
|1,427,796
|2,130,404
|Comprehensive income
|1,149,400
|674,551
|1,427,796
|2,130,404
|Weighted average number of ordinary shares
|Basic*
|19,250,000
|21,585,385
|19,250,000
|20,424,144
|Diluted*
|19,250,000
|24,209,464
|19,250,000
|23,025,651
|Earnings per share
|Basic*
|0.06
|0.03
|0.07
|0.10
|Diluted*
|0.06
|0.03
|0.07
|0.09
*Giving retroactive effect to the reverse stock split effected on April 18, 2025.
(i) Non-operating income, net includes other income and fair value change on crypto assets and liabilities.
|Antalpha Platform Holding Company
|Condensed Combined and Consolidated Balance Sheets
|(in USD, unaudited)
|As of December 31,
|As of June 30,
|2024
|2025
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|5,926,655
|34,549,974
|Crypto assets held (including USDC)
|60,952,988
|36,116,987
|Accounts receivable
|4,091,740
|6,786,566
|Amounts due from related parties
|2,123,933
|4,168,029
|Loan receivables, current
|300,701,527
|602,159,909
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|4,265,800
|4,660,742
|Crypto assets collateral receivable from related party, current
|665,966,988
|1,088,014,607
|Total current assets
|1,044,029,631
|1,776,456,814
|Non-current assets:
|Deferred tax assets
|1,218,845
|559,403
|Loan receivables, non-current
|128,166,851
|111,375,847
|Crypto assets collateral receivable from related party, non-current
|71,040,098
|57,343,125
|Investment
|5,814,162
|5,814,162
|Other non-current assets(i)
|4,372,642
|1,906,050
|Total non-current assets
|210,612,598
|176,998,587
|Total assets
|1,254,642,229
|1,953,455,401
|Liabilities and shareholders' equity
|Current liabilities:
|Amounts due to related parties
|7,820,838
|3,845,728
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities(ii)
|9,074,568
|6,454,060
|Loan payables due to related party, current
|279,445,336
|578,090,914
|Crypto assets collateral payable to customers, current
|693,852,753
|1,103,697,014
|Total current liabilities
|990,193,495
|1,692,087,716
|Non-current liabilities:
|Loan payables due to related party, non-current
|128,166,851
|121,379,447
|Crypto assets collateral payable to customers, non-current
|88,943,818
|37,535,011
|Operating lease liabilities, non-current
|953,821
|1,005,931
|Total non-current liabilities
|218,064,490
|159,920,389
|Total liabilities
|1,208,257,985
|1,852,008,105
|Total shareholders' equity
|46,384,244
|101,447,296
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|1,254,642,229
|1,953,455,401
(i) Other non-current assets include deferred offering costs, property and equipment and right-of-use assets.
(ii) Accrued expenses and other current liabilities include accrued liabilities, other payables and the current portion of lease liabilities.
|Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|to the Nearest Comparable GAAP measures
|(in USD, unaudited)
|Three months ended June 30,
|Six months ended June 30,
|2024
|2025
|2024
|2025
|Operating income/(loss)
|1,115,051
|(465,686 )
|1,187,204
|712,027
|Add: Share-based compensation
|-
|2,591,244
|-
|2,955,328
|Operating income (non-GAAP)
|1,115,051
|2,125,558
|1,187,204
|3,667,355
|Net income
|1,149,400
|674,551
|1,427,796
|2,130,404
|Add: Share-based compensation
|-
|2,591,244
|-
|2,955,328
|Net income (non-GAAP)
|1,149,400
|3,265,795
|1,427,796
|5,085,732
|Add: Income tax expense
|201,268
|261,350
|282,325
|689,498
|Add: depreciation and amortization expense
|187,791
|274,681
|334,769
|516,827
|Adjusted EBITDA (non-GAAP)
|1,538,459
|3,801,826
|2,044,890
|6,292,057
|Adjusted EBITDA margin (non-GAAP)
|13 %
|22 %
|10 %
|21 %
