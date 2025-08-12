Carparts Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|
|
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|
|
|
|
June 28, 2025
|
|
June 29, 2024
|
|
June 28, 2025
|
|
June 29, 2024
|
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
151.95
|
|
$
|
144.27
|
|
$
|
299.33
|
|
$
|
310.56
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
$
|
49.78
|
|
$
|
48.39
|
|
$
|
97.13
|
|
$
|
102.31
|
|
|
|
|
32.8
|
%
|
|
33.5
|
%
|
|
32.4
|
%
|
|
32.9
|
%
|
Operating expense
|
|
$
|
62.20
|
|
$
|
57.12
|
|
$
|
124.69
|
|
$
|
117.56
|
|
|
|
|
40.9
|
%
|
|
39.6
|
%
|
|
41.7
|
%
|
|
37.9
|
%
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(12.71)
|
|
$
|
(8.69)
|
|
$
|
(27.99)
|
|
$
|
(15.17)
|
|
|
|
|
(8.4)
|
%
|
|
(6.0)
|
%
|
|
(9.4)
|
%
|
|
(4.9)
|
%
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(3.12)
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
(9.34)
|
|
$
|
0.93
|
|
|
|
|
(2.1)
|
%
|
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
|
(3.1)
|
%
|
|
0.3
|
%
The table below reconciles net loss to Adjusted EBITDA for the periods presented (in thousands):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|
|
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|
|
|
June 28, 2025
|
|
June 29, 2024
|
|
June 28, 2025
|
|
June 29, 2024
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(12,711)
|
|
$
|
(8,687)
|
|
$
|
(27,994)
|
|
$
|
(15,165)
|
Depreciation & amortization
|
|
|
4,978
|
|
|
4,455
|
|
|
10,460
|
|
|
8,480
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
14
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
21
|
Interest income, net
|
|
|
204
|
|
|
(68)
|
|
|
201
|
|
|
(205)
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
125
|
EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(7,425)
|
|
$
|
(4,260)
|
|
$
|
(17,076)
|
|
$
|
(6,744)
|
Stock compensation expense
|
|
$
|
2,273
|
|
$
|
3,328
|
|
$
|
5,145
|
|
$
|
5,910
|
Workforce transition costs(1)
|
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
108
|
|
|
1,657
|
|
|
591
|
Distribution center costs(2)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
706
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,177
|
Strategic alternatives exploration costs(3)
|
|
|
379
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
929
|
|
|
-
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
|
$
|
(3,116)
|
|
$
|
(118)
|
|
$
|
(9,345)
|
|
$
|
934
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
We incurred workforce transition costs, primarily related to severance, mainly as part of our recent workforce reductions in the fiscal year ended December 28, 2024 and recently in the second quarter of 2025.
|
(2)
|
We incurred certain non-recurring costs, primarily overlapping rent expense, attributable to moving to our new Las Vegas, Nevada distribution center.
|
(3)
|
We incurred certain costs, primarily legal and advisor costs, attributable to our ongoing exploration of strategic alternatives.
|
CARPARTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE OPERATIONS
(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Per Share Data)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Thirteen Weeks Ended
|
|
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
June 29,
|
|
June 28,
|
|
June 29,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Net sales
|
|
$
|
151,949
|
|
$
|
144,270
|
|
$
|
299,327
|
|
$
|
310,559
|
Cost of sales (1)
|
|
|
102,170
|
|
|
95,877
|
|
|
202,201
|
|
|
208,247
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
49,779
|
|
|
48,393
|
|
|
97,126
|
|
|
102,312
|
Operating expense
|
|
|
62,196
|
|
|
57,121
|
|
|
124,689
|
|
|
117,557
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(12,417)
|
|
|
(8,728)
|
|
|
(27,563)
|
|
|
(15,245)
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income, net
|
|
|
181
|
|
|
354
|
|
|
441
|
|
|
791
|
Interest expense
|
|
|
(385)
|
|
|
(286)
|
|
|
(642)
|
|
|
(586)
|
Total other (loss) income, net
|
|
|
(204)
|
|
|
68
|
|
|
(201)
|
|
|
205
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(12,621)
|
|
|
(8,660)
|
|
|
(27,764)
|
|
|
(15,040)
|
Income tax provision
|
|
|
90
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
125
|
Net loss
|
|
|
(12,711)
|
|
|
(8,687)
|
|
|
(27,994)
|
|
|
(15,165)
|
Other comprehensive gain:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency adjustments
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
87
|
Total other comprehensive gain
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
87
|
Comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(12,711)
|
|
$
|
(8,687)
|
|
$
|
(27,994)
|
|
$
|
(15,078)
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
$
|
(0.23)
|
|
$
|
(0.15)
|
|
$
|
(0.47)
|
|
$
|
(0.27)
|
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Shares used in computation of basic and diluted net loss per share
|
|
|
55,894
|
|
|
56,851
|
|
|
60,176
|
|
|
56,677
|
|
|
|
|
(1)
|
Excludes depreciation and amortization expense which is included in operating expense.
|
CARPARTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(Unaudited, In Thousands, Except Par Value Data)
|
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
December 28,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
19,774
|
|
$
|
36,397
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
7,536
|
|
|
6,098
|
Inventory, net
|
|
|
94,010
|
|
|
90,353
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
5,098
|
|
|
6,020
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
126,418
|
|
|
138,868
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
28,437
|
|
|
32,206
|
Right-of-use - assets - operating leases, net
|
|
|
23,887
|
|
|
26,682
|
Right-of-use - assets - finance leases, net
|
|
|
8,950
|
|
|
10,765
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
1,892
|
|
|
2,053
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
189,584
|
|
$
|
210,574
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
51,501
|
|
$
|
60,365
|
Accrued expenses
|
|
|
20,263
|
|
|
16,083
|
Right-of-use - obligation - operating, current
|
|
|
5,756
|
|
|
5,810
|
Right-of-use - obligation - finance, current
|
|
|
3,148
|
|
|
3,471
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
5,484
|
|
|
4,694
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
86,152
|
|
|
90,423
|
Revolving loan payable
|
|
|
10,000
|
|
|
-
|
Right-of-use - obligation - operating, non-current
|
|
|
20,459
|
|
|
23,203
|
Right-of-use - obligation - finance, non-current
|
|
|
7,366
|
|
|
8,842
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
3,161
|
|
|
2,931
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
127,138
|
|
|
125,399
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 6)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock, $0.001 par value; 100,000 shares authorized; 58,761 and 57,454 shares issued and outstanding as of June 28, 2025 and December 28, 2024 (of which 3,786 are treasury stock)
|
|
|
63
|
|
|
61
|
Treasury stock
|
|
|
(11,912)
|
|
|
(11,912)
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
330,809
|
|
|
325,546
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
|
|
1,055
|
|
|
1,055
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(257,569)
|
|
|
(229,575)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
62,446
|
|
|
85,175
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
189,584
|
|
$
|
210,574
|
CARPARTS, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
|
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(Unaudited, In Thousands)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Twenty-Six Weeks Ended
|
|
|
June 28,
|
|
June 29,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Operating activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(27,994)
|
|
$
|
(15,165)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash (used in) provided by operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization expense
|
|
|
10,460
|
|
|
8,480
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
|
|
27
|
|
|
21
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
|
|
5,145
|
|
|
5,910
|
Stock awards issued for non-employee director service
|
|
|
25
|
|
|
19
|
Stock awards related to officers and directors stock purchase plan from payroll deferral
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
Amortization of deferred financing costs
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
32
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
|
|
(1,437)
|
|
|
1,217
|
Inventory
|
|
|
(3,656)
|
|
|
19,613
|
Other current assets
|
|
|
921
|
|
|
(2,032)
|
Other non-current assets
|
|
|
102
|
|
|
15
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
|
(4,701)
|
|
|
(17,802)
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
789
|
|
|
(566)
|
Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - current
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
1,169
|
Right-of-use obligation - operating leases - long-term
|
|
|
22
|
|
|
(790)
|
Other non-current liabilities
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
(107)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
|
|
(20,060)
|
|
|
18
|
Investing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Additions to property and equipment
|
|
|
(4,408)
|
|
|
(14,567)
|
Payments for intangible assets
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(40)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
|
|
(4,408)
|
|
|
(14,607)
|
Financing activities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Borrowings from revolving loan payable
|
|
|
10,213
|
|
|
127
|
Payments made on revolving loan payable
|
|
|
(213)
|
|
|
(127)
|
Payments on finance leases
|
|
|
(1,786)
|
|
|
(2,157)
|
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock for ESPP
|
|
|
96
|
|
|
202
|
Statutory tax withholding payment for share-based compensation
|
|
|
(465)
|
|
|
(429)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
|
|
7,845
|
|
|
(2,384)
|
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
87
|
Net change in cash and cash equivalents
|
|
|
(16,623)
|
|
|
(16,886)
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period
|
|
|
36,397
|
|
|
50,951
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of period
|
|
$
|
19,774
|
|
$
|
34,065
|
Supplemental disclosure of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right-of-use operating asset acquired
|
|
$
|
-
|
|
$
|
12,857
|
Accrued asset purchases
|
|
$
|
469
|
|
$
|
888
|
Share-based compensation expense capitalized in property and equipment
|
|
$
|
502
|
|
$
|
431
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash flow information:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid during the period for income taxes
|
|
$
|
129
|
|
$
|
48
|
Cash paid during the period for interest
|
|
$
|
642
|
|
$
|
586
|
Cash received during the period for interest
|
|
$
|
441
|
|
$
|
791
