Driven Tech Ranks No. 1202 On The 2025 Inc. 5000 List Of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MENAFN - PR Newswire) The Inc. 5000 list celebrates the most dynamic segment of the economy-independent, entrepreneurial businesses. This year's honorees have demonstrated extraordinary growth rates and resilience, navigating inflationary pressures, rising costs of capital, and hiring challenges to achieve their outstanding results.

"We're proud to be recognized as one of America's fastest-growing companies for the second year in a row. Our growth is fueled by helping clients harness the power of AI through an AI-Driven Digital Foundation , deploying Intelligent Applications , and delivering Pervasive Security -all backed by a relentless focus on client outcomes, the strength of our engineering talent, and a clear vision for where security is today and where it's headed," said Vinu Thomas, COO at Driven Tech.

This year's Inc. 5000 honorees have demonstrated exceptional growth while navigating economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market. Among the top 500 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate reached 1,552 percent, and those companies have collectively added more than 48,678 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit:

"Making the Inc. 5000 is always a remarkable achievement, but earning a spot this year speaks volumes about a company's tenacity and clarity of vision," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "These businesses have thrived amid rising costs, shifting global dynamics, and constant change. They didn't just weather the storm-they grew through it, and their stories are a powerful reminder that the entrepreneurial spirit is the engine of the U.S. economy."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2025 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 22–24 in Phoenix, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine.

Driven Tech's success is rooted in its commitment to pervasive security, AI-driven foundations, and intelligent applications that help clients accelerate their digital transformation. By embedding advanced cybersecurity into every layer of its solutions, Driven Tech enables organizations to move faster, operate more securely, and focus on growth without compromise.

Since its founding, Driven Tech has experienced exponential growth, expanding both its offerings and its client base. Over the past two years, the company has completed several acquisitions and made key strategic hires, strengthening its position as a leader across the AI, cloud, and cybersecurity landscape.

About Driven Tech

Driven is a leading provider of security-driven IT solutions, dedicated to helping organizations secure, modernize, and connect their applications, data, and users. By combining AI-powered digital foundations with pervasive security, Driven equips businesses with the tools they need to navigate an increasingly complex threat landscape while enabling smarter, more connected operations.

