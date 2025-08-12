Image Solutions Inc. Selects Centric PLMTM To Streamline Product Development And Strengthen Supplier Collaboration

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Founded in 1997, Image Solutions manages a complex global supply chain, working with more than 46 vendors and producing highly customized products based on color and material codes. The company previously used a limited PLM system that lacked real-time visibility, cross-functional integration and scalability. These challenges led to fragmented communication, inefficient ways of working and data silos. "So much was happening through email, Teams and ticketing systems, information was getting lost," says Emily Best, Process Excellence Specialist at Image Solutions and project lead for the Centric PLM implementation. "We needed structure. Centric Software brought that and more."

Best explains that ease of use and future flexibility were key decision drivers. "We'd been eyeing a vendor portal for years, but the functionality just wasn't there with our previous system. Centric PLM not only offered the functionality, but a real implementation team that could guide us through each phase." Led by Centric Software's onboarding experts, Image Solutions went live on time and quickly replaced the manual process with centralized, transparent workflows. "Our product lifecycle is now fully visible and actionable. It's all in one place and easy to track."

Image Solutions has implemented a centralized, structured platform that offers full visibility across the product lifecycle with Centric PLM. The phased rollout began with product development and technical design teams, with plans to expand to sourcing, finance, supply chain and additional departments. The solution is also being integrated with NetSuite via API and Centric PLM Vendor Portal will soon be launched to streamline supplier collaboration and communication.

"The implementation of Centric PLM has improved process transparency, communication and access to real-time product data across departments," says Emily Best, Process Excellence Specialist at Image Solutions. "We've eliminated manual workflows and reduced our reliance on emails and spreadsheets. Centric Software's intuitive interface also allowed us to configure essential tools like material and color libraries internally, without requiring technical expertise."

Centric PLM enables Image Solutions to better manage custom item structures, streamline development timelines and accelerate internal collaboration.

"Our teams are now gaining access to reporting and insights that were not previously available," adds Best. "We are seeing measurable improvements in speed and operational efficiency."

By adopting Centric PLM, Image Solutions joins a growing number of companies embracing Centric Software's solutions to empower a digital transformation, strengthen cross-functional alignment and accelerate time to market.

"We're proud to welcome Image Solutions to the Centric Software family. Their decision to partner with Centric PLM reflects a forward-thinking commitment to streamlining product development and elevating collaboration across the business," says Fabrice Canonge, President of Centric Software. "Image Solutions understands the value of centralizing operations in a competitive, fast-moving market. We're excited to enable their growth journey and unlock new levels of efficiency and innovation."

Image Solutions Inc. (imageinc )

Founded in 1997, Image Solutions Inc. is a leading provider of fully customized uniform management programs, proudly serving North America's most recognizable brands across industries such as restaurant, hospitality, healthcare and telecommunications. Built on a foundation of integrity, innovation and partnership, Image Solutions has grown into a full-service solution provider with in-house design, global sourcing, warehousing and nationwide distribution capabilities.

From the start, Image Solutions has set itself apart by creating high-touch, branded apparel programs that elevate team identity and reflect each client's unique culture. The company's end-to-end services are backed by dedicated account teams and a deep commitment to providing exceptional customer service.

Operating with a "people-first" mindset, Image Solutions combines creativity, speed and supply chain excellence to enable brands look and feel great at work. The company's philanthropic arm, Image Solutions Gives Back, donates 10% of net profits annually to charitable organizations.

As Image Solutions continues to grow, its mission remains clear: to deliver meaningful experiences and innovative apparel solutions that make a positive impact for clients, partners and communities across the country.

Centric Software ® ( )

From its headquarters in Silicon Valley, Centric Software provides an innovative and AI-enabled product concept-to-commercialization platform for retailers, brands and manufacturers of all sizes. As experts in fashion, luxury, footwear, outdoor, home, cosmetics & personal care as well as multi-category retail, Centric Software delivers best-of-breed solutions to plan, design, develop, source, comply, buy, make, price, allocate, market, sell and replenish products.



Centric PLMTM, the leading PLM solution for fashion, outdoor, footwear and private label, optimizes product execution from ideation to development, sourcing and manufacture, realizing up to 50% improvement in productivity and a 60% decrease in time to market.

Centric PlanningTM is an innovative, cloud-native, AI solution delivering end-to-end planning capabilities to maximize retail and wholesale business performance, including SKU optimization, resulting in an up to 110% increase in margins.

Centric Pricing & InventoryTM leverages AI to drive margins and boost revenues by up to 18% via price and inventory optimization from pre-season to in-season to season completion.

Centric Market IntelligenceTM is an AI-driven platform delivering insights into consumer trends, competitor offers and pricing to boost competitivity and get closer to the consumer, with an up to 12% increase in average initial price point.

Centric Visual BoardsTM pivot actionable data in a visual-first orientation to ensure robust, consumer-right assortments and product offers, dramatically decreasing assortment development cycle time. Centric PXMTM , AI-powered product experience management (PXM) encompasses PIM, DAM, content syndication and digital shelf analytics (DSA) to optimize the product commercialization lifecycle resulting in a transformed brand experience. Increase sales channels, boost sell through and drive margins.

Centric Software's market-driven solutions have the highest user adoption rate, customer satisfaction rate and fastest time to value in the industry. Centric Software has received multiple industry awards and recognition, appearing regularly in world-leading analyst reports and research.

Centric Software is a subsidiary of Dassault Systèmes (Euronext Paris: #13065, DSY), the world leader in 3D design software, 3D digital mock-up and PLM solutions.

Centric Software is a registered trademark of Centric Software, Inc. in the US and other countries. Centric PLM, Centric Planning, Centric Pricing & Inventory, Centric Market Intelligence, Centric Visual Boards and Centric PXM are trademarks of Centric Software, Inc. All third-party trademarks are trademarks of their respective owners.

