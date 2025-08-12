Fathom Holdings Reports Second Quarter 2025 Results
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Three months ended
|
|
(Revenue $ in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
Real Estate Brokerage
|
$ 116.0
|
|
$ 83.1
|
|
Mortgage
|
3.3
|
|
3.7
|
|
Technology
|
1.1
|
|
1.1
|
|
Corporate and other services (a)
|
1.0
|
|
1.3
|
|
Total revenue
|
$ 121.4
|
|
$ 89.2
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Transactions between segments are eliminated in consolidation. Such amounts are eliminated through the Corporate and other services line.
GAAP net loss for the second quarter of 2025 was $3.6 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a net loss of $1.3 million, or $0.07 per share, in the second quarter of 2024. The year-over-year increase in net loss was primarily attributable to the gain recognized from the sale of the Company's insurance business in May 2024, which favorably impacted the prior year's results.
Adjusted EBITDA*, a non-GAAP measure, for the second quarter of 2025 totaled $0.03 million, compared to $0.2 million in the second quarter of 2024. The second quarter of 2025 marked the Company's first positive Adjusted EBITDA* quarter since the second quarter of 2024. Fathom is committed to remaining Adjusted EBITDA* positive moving forward.
First Six Months of 2025 Financial Results
Real estate transactions increased approximately 28.5% year-over-year to 22,425 transactions in the first half of 2025. The increase in real estate transactions was primarily due to the addition of My Home Group in November 2024.
Total revenue for the first six months of 2025 increased 34.4% to $214.6 million, compared to $159.7 million in the same period of 2024. The increase was primarily driven by a 38.0% rise in brokerage revenue, largely attributable to the addition of My Home Group in November 2024. This growth was partially offset by a 13% decline in Fathom's other service revenue, primarily due to the absence of insurance revenue following the sale of the Company's insurance business in May 2024.
Segment revenue for the 2025 first six months, compared with the 2024 first six months, was as follows:
|
|
Revenue
|
|
Six months ended
|
|
(Revenue $ in millions)
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
UNAUDITED
|
|
Real Estate Brokerage
|
$ 204.9
|
|
$ 148.5
|
|
Mortgage
|
5.9
|
|
5.9
|
|
Technology
|
2.1
|
|
2.2
|
|
Corporate and other services (a)
|
1.7
|
|
3.1
|
|
Total revenue
|
$ 214.6
|
|
$ 159.7
|
|
|
|
(a)
|
Transactions between segments are eliminated in consolidation. Such amounts are eliminated through the Corporate and other services line.
GAAP net loss for the first six months of 2025 was $9.2 million, or $0.36 per share, compared to a net loss of $7.2 million, or $0.37 per share, for the same period in 2024. The increase in net loss was primarily due to the gain recognized from the sale of the Company's insurance business in May 2024, which benefited the prior year's results.
Adjusted EBITDA* loss, a non-GAAP measure, was $1.4 million in the first six months of 2025, compared with an Adjusted EBITDA* loss of approximately $1.3 million for the first six months of 2024. The Adjusted EBITDA* loss for the first six months of 2025 was primarily attributable to the lower total contribution of our ancillary businesses.
*Fathom provides Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, because it offers additional information for monitoring the Company's cash flow performance. A table providing a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to its most comparable GAAP measure, as well as an explanation of, and important disclosures about, this non-GAAP measure, is included in the tables at the end of this press release.
Guidance/Long-Term Targets
The Company has elected to withhold guidance for the third quarter ending September 30, 2025. Management plans to reassess and potentially reinstate guidance expectations in the fourth quarter of 2025.
Conference Call
Fathom management will hold a conference call today (August 12, 2025) at 5:00 p.m. Eastern time (2:00 p.m. Pacific time) to discuss these financial results.
U.S. dial-in: 1-877-425-9470
International dial-in: 1-201-389-0878
Conference ID: 13755327
Please call the conference telephone number five minutes prior to the start time. An operator will register your name and organization.
A live audio webcast of the conference call will be available in listen-only mode simultaneously and available via the investor relations section of the Company's website at FathomInc .
A telephone replay of the call will be available through August 26, 2025.
U.S. replay dial-in: 1-844-512-2921
International replay dial-in: 1-412-317-6671
Replay Access Code: 13755327
About Fathom Holdings Inc.
Fathom Holdings Inc. is a national, technology-driven, real estate services platform integrating residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and SaaS offerings to brokerages and agents by leveraging its proprietary cloud-based software, intelliAgent. The Company's brands include Fathom Realty, Encompass Lending, intelliAgent, LiveBy, Real Results, Verus Title, and Cornerstone. For more information, visit .
Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which we expect will or may occur in the future and may impact our business, financial condition and results of operations. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous conditions, many of which are beyond the control of the Company, including: risks associated with general economic conditions, including rising interest rates; its ability to generate positive operational cash flow; risks associated with the Company's ability to continue achieving significant growth; its ability to continue its growth trajectory while achieving profitability over time; risks related to ongoing and future litigation; and other risks as set forth in the Risk Factors section of the Company's most recent Form 10-K as filed with the SEC and supplemented from time to time in other Company filings made with the SEC. Copies of Fathom's Form 10-K and other SEC filings are available on the SEC's website, . The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements for revisions or changes after the date of this release, except as required by law.
Investor Contact:
Matt Glover and Clay Liolios
Gateway Group, Inc.
949-574-3860
[email protected]
|
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 4,879
|
|
$ 7,127
|
Restricted cash
|
242
|
|
263
|
Accounts receivable
|
6,076
|
|
3,147
|
Other receivable - current
|
3,000
|
|
4,000
|
Mortgage loans held for sale, at fair value
|
12,978
|
|
4,772
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
6,771
|
|
5,647
|
Total current assets
|
33,946
|
|
24,956
|
Property and equipment, net
|
1,724
|
|
1,854
|
Lease right of use assets
|
4,293
|
|
3,781
|
Intangible assets, net
|
18,906
|
|
20,234
|
Goodwill
|
21,498
|
|
21,498
|
Other receivable - long-term
|
-
|
|
3,000
|
Other assets
|
79
|
|
74
|
Total assets
|
$ 80,446
|
|
$ 75,397
|
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 8,781
|
|
$ 4,305
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
4,924
|
|
4,894
|
Warehouse lines of credit
|
12,628
|
|
4,556
|
Lease liability - current portion
|
1,510
|
|
1,237
|
Long-term debt - current portion
|
428
|
|
4,389
|
Total current liabilities
|
28,271
|
|
19,381
|
Lease liability, net of current portion
|
3,663
|
|
3,522
|
Long-term debt, net of current portion
|
5,084
|
|
5,087
|
Other long-term liabilities
|
2,728
|
|
2,726
|
Total liabilities
|
39,746
|
|
30,716
|
Commitments and contingencies (Note 18)
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
Common stock (no par value)
|
-
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
143,101
|
|
137,844
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(102,401)
|
|
(93,163)
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
40,700
|
|
44,681
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$ 80,446
|
|
$ 75,397
|
|
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Revenue
|
$ 121,423
|
|
$ 89,207
|
|
$ 214,558
|
|
$ 159,710
|
Commission and service costs
|
112,025
|
|
81,072
|
|
197,071
|
|
144,709
|
General and administrative
|
7,975
|
|
8,331
|
|
16,624
|
|
17,327
|
Marketing
|
1,404
|
|
1,332
|
|
2,774
|
|
2,534
|
Technology and development
|
1,839
|
|
1,555
|
|
3,776
|
|
3,148
|
Litigation contingency
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
-
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
553
|
|
546
|
|
1,107
|
|
1,274
|
Loss from operations
|
(2,379)
|
|
(3,629)
|
|
(6,804)
|
|
(9,282)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other expense (income), net
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain on sale of business
|
-
|
|
(2,958)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,958)
|
Interest expense, net
|
207
|
|
109
|
|
363
|
|
214
|
Other nonoperating expense
|
944
|
|
520
|
|
1,993
|
|
672
|
Other expense, net
|
1,151
|
|
(2,329)
|
|
2,356
|
|
(2,072)
|
Loss before income taxes
|
(3,530)
|
|
(1,300)
|
|
(9,160)
|
|
(7,210)
|
Income tax expense
|
62
|
|
(6)
|
|
78
|
|
11
|
Net loss
|
$ (3,592)
|
|
$ (1,294)
|
|
$ (9,238)
|
|
$ (7,221)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
$ (0.13)
|
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
$ (0.36)
|
|
$ (0.37)
|
Diluted
|
$ (0.13)
|
|
$ (0.07)
|
|
$ (0.36)
|
|
$ (0.37)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
27,487,816
|
|
19,763,055
|
|
25,459,131
|
|
19,470,764
|
Diluted
|
27,487,816
|
|
19,763,055
|
|
25,459,131
|
|
19,470,764
|
|
FATHOM HOLDINGS INC.
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
$ (9,238)
|
|
$ (7,221)
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash used in operating activities:
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
2,897
|
|
2,799
|
|
Gain on sale of business
|
-
|
|
(2,958)
|
|
Non-cash lease expense
|
700
|
|
920
|
|
Deferred financing cost amortization
|
29
|
|
-
|
|
Gain on sale of mortgages
|
(3,161)
|
|
(3,153)
|
|
Stock-based compensation
|
2,450
|
|
5,151
|
|
Deferred income taxes
|
3
|
|
(37)
|
|
Change in operating assets and liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts receivable
|
(2,928)
|
|
(658)
|
|
Prepaid and other current assets
|
(1,124)
|
|
(1,222)
|
|
Other assets
|
(5)
|
|
10
|
|
Accounts payable
|
4,476
|
|
1,642
|
|
Accrued and other current liabilities
|
73
|
|
308
|
|
Operating lease liabilities
|
(798)
|
|
(1,005)
|
|
Mortgage loans held for sale originations
|
(120,024)
|
|
(131,460)
|
|
Proceeds from sale and principal payments on mortgage loans held for sale
|
114,979
|
|
132,843
|
|
Net cash used in operating activities
|
(11,671)
|
|
(4,041)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM INVESTING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(54)
|
|
(12)
|
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(1,385)
|
|
(1,193)
|
|
Proceeds from sale of business
|
4,000
|
|
7,435
|
|
Amounts paid for business and asset acquisitions, net of cash acquired
|
(120)
|
|
-
|
|
Other investing activities
|
-
|
|
(130)
|
|
Net cash provided by investing activities
|
2,441
|
|
6,100
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CASH FLOWS FROM FINANCING ACTIVITIES:
|
|
|
|
|
Principal payments on debt
|
(3,993)
|
|
(295)
|
|
Deferred acquisition consideration payments
|
(33)
|
|
(225)
|
|
Borrowings from warehouse lines of credit
|
120,987
|
|
127,913
|
|
Repayment on warehouse lines of credit
|
(112,916)
|
|
(126,184)
|
|
Proceeds from the issuance of common stock in connection with a public offering
|
3,043
|
|
-
|
|
Payment of offering cost in connection with issuance of common stock in connection with public
|
(126)
|
|
(28)
|
|
Net cash provided by financing activities
|
6,962
|
|
1,181
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(2,268)
|
|
3,240
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
7,389
|
|
7,540
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$ 5,121
|
|
$ 10,780
|
|
Supplemental disclosure of cash and non-cash transactions:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash paid for interest
|
$ 90
|
|
$ 199
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Right of use assets obtained in exchange for new lease liabilities
|
$ 1,213
|
|
$ 1,572
|
|
Reconciliation of cash and restricted cash:
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 4,879
|
|
$ 10,439
|
|
Restricted cash
|
242
|
|
341
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash shown in statement of cash flows
|
$ 5,121
|
|
$ 10,780
|
|
|
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Loss before income tax
|
$ (3,530)
|
|
$ (1,300)
|
|
$ (9,160)
|
|
$ (7,210)
|
Gain on sale of business
|
-
|
|
(2,958)
|
|
-
|
|
(2,958)
|
Stock based compensation
|
945
|
|
2,499
|
|
2,450
|
|
5,151
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
1,458
|
|
1,319
|
|
2,897
|
|
2,799
|
Litigation contingency
|
6
|
|
-
|
|
10
|
|
-
|
Other expense, net
|
1,151
|
|
629
|
|
2,356
|
|
886
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ 29
|
|
$ 189
|
|
$ (1,447)
|
|
$ (1,332)
Note about Non-GAAP Financial Measures
To supplement our consolidated financial statements, which are prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP, we use Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, to understand and evaluate our core operating performance. This non-GAAP financial measure, which may be different than similarly titled measures used by other companies, is presented to enhance investors' overall understanding of our financial performance and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP.
We define the non-GAAP financial measure of Adjusted EBITDA as net income (loss), excluding other expense, income tax benefit, depreciation and amortization, share-based compensation expense, gain on sale of business benefit, NAR related litigation contingency expenses and transaction-related cost.
We believe that Adjusted EBITDA provides useful information about our financial performance, enhances the overall understanding of our past performance and future prospects, and allows for greater transparency with respect to a key metric used by our management for financial and operational decision-making. We believe that Adjusted EBITDA helps identify underlying trends in our business that otherwise could be masked by the effect of the expenses that we exclude in Adjusted EBITDA. In particular, we believe the exclusion of share-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards and stock options and transaction-related costs associated with our acquisition activity provides a useful supplemental measure in evaluating the performance of our operations and provides better transparency into our results of operations. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes other income and expense, net which primarily includes nonrecurring items, such as, gain on debt extinguishment, gain on sale of business, severance costs, and non-cash items representing reserves on certain agent fee collection, if applicable.
We are presenting the non-GAAP measure of Adjusted EBITDA to assist investors in seeing our financial performance through the eyes of management, and because we believe this measure provides an additional tool for investors to use in comparing our core financial performance over multiple periods with other companies in our industry.
Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. There are a number of limitations related to the use of Adjusted EBITDA compared to net income (loss), the closest comparable GAAP measure. Some of these limitations are that:
-
Adjusted EBITDA excludes share-based compensation expense related to restricted stock awards, restricted stock unit awards, and stock options, which have been, and will continue to be for the foreseeable future, significant recurring expenses in our business and an important part of our compensation strategy;
Adjusted EBITDA excludes transaction-related costs primarily consisting of professional fees and any other costs incurred directly related to acquisition activity, which is an ongoing part of our growth strategy and therefore likely to occur;
Adjusted EBITDA excludes certain recurring, non-cash charges such as depreciation and amortization of property and equipment and capitalized software costs, however, the assets being depreciated and amortized may have to be replaced in the future;
Adjusted EBITDA excludes the gain on the sale of the business, as this item is non-recurring and not indicative of the Company's core operating performance; and
Adjusted EBITDA excludes NAR related litigation expenses, which could continue to be significant recurring expenses in our business until a final settlement has been approved by the court.
SOURCE Fathom Holdings Inc.
CommentsNo comment