Theravance Biopharma, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
1 In the US, Viatris is leading the commercialization of YUPELRI, and the Company co-promotes the product under a profit and loss sharing arrangement (65% to Viatris; 35% to the Company).
THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands)
June 30,
December 31,
2025
2024
Assets
(Unaudited)
(1)
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents and short-term marketable securities
$
338,804
$
88,350
Receivables from collaborative arrangements
21,919
18,440
Receivables from milestone and royalty assets
-
50,000
Other prepaid and current assets
5,571
4,277
Total current assets
366,294
161,067
Property and equipment, net
6,641
7,418
Operating lease assets
26,493
28,354
Future contingent milestone and royalty assets
-
144,200
Restricted cash
836
836
Other assets
25,771
12,286
Total assets
426,035
|
354,161
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
Income tax payable
26,696
|
5,853
Other current liabilities
27,937
26,232
Total current liabilities
54,633
32,085
Long-term operating lease liabilities
35,561
39,108
Future royalty payment contingency
31,640
30,334
Unrecognized tax benefits
77,805
75,199
Other long-term liabilities
1,548
1,890
Shareholders' equity
224,848
175,545
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
426,035
|
________________________________
(1) The condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2024 has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements included in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024.
THERAVANCE BIOPHARMA, INC.
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(In thousands, except per share data)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2025
2024
2025
2024
|
|
Revenue:
Viatris collaboration agreement (1)
18,695
14,256
34,083
28,759
Licensing revenue
7,500
-
7,500
-
Total revenue
26,195
14,256
41,583
28,759
Costs and expenses:
Research and development (2)
10,490
9,954
21,942
18,922
Selling, general and administrative (2)
18,430
17,056
36,800
33,798
Impairment of long-lived assets (non-cash)
-
2,951
-
2,951
Total costs and expenses
28,920
29,961
58,742
55,671
Loss from operations
(2,725)
(15,705)
(17,159)
(26,912)
Net gain on realized contingent milestone and royalty assets
75,137
-
75,137
-
Interest expense (non-cash)
(663)
(644)
(1,306)
(1,273)
Interest income and other income, net
1,457
1,128
2,396
2,562
Loss before income taxes
73,206
(15,221)
59,068
(25,623)
Provision for income tax expense
(18,371)
(1,308)
(17,812)
(2,570)
Net income (loss)
54,835
(16,529)
41,256
(28,193)
Net income (loss) per share:
Net income (loss) per share - basic
1.09
(0.34)
0.83
(0.58)
Net income (loss) per share - diluted
1.08
(0.34)
0.81
(0.58)
Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share - basis
50,177
48,747
49,943
48,515
Shares used to compute net income (loss) per share - diluted
50,726
48,747
50,685
48,515
Non-GAAP net loss
(4,225)
(6,250)
(12,843)
(10,795)
(1) While Viatris, Inc. records the total YUPELRI net sales, the Company is entitled to a 35% share of the net profit (loss) pursuant to a co-promotion agreement
|
|
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
YUPELRI net sales (100% recorded by Viatris)
66,330
54,530
124,674
109,756
YUPELRI net sales (Theravance Biopharma implied 35%)
23,216
19,085
43,636
38,415
(2) Amounts include share-based compensation expense as follows:
|
|
(In thousands)
2025
2024
2025
2024
Research and development
987
1,151
2,057
2,616
Selling, general and administrative
3,556
4,225
7,363
7,988
Total share-based compensation expense
4,543
5,376
9,420
10,604
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Net Loss
(In thousands)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
2025
2024
2025
2024
|
GAAP net income (loss)
54,835
(16,529)
41,256
(28,193)
Adjustments:
Licensing revenue (1)
(7,500)
-
(7,500)
-
Net gain on realized contingent milestone and royalty assets (1)
(75,137)
-
(75,137)
-
Non-cash impairment expense of long-lived assets (1)
-
2,951
-
2,951
Share-based compensation expense
4,543
5,376
9,420
10,604
Non-cash interest expense
663
644
1,306
1,273
Income tax expense
18,371
1,308
17,812
2,570
Non-GAAP net loss
(4,225)
(6,250)
(12,843)
(10,795)
(1) Non-recurring item
