Pixelworks Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Pixelworks, Inc. (NASDAQ: PXLW ), a leading provider of innovative video and display processing solutions, today announced financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Second Quarter and Recent Highlights



Total revenue increased 16% sequentially, driven by seasonal growth in the home and enterprise market

DreamWorks Animation's The Bad Guys 2 released by Universal Pictures to worldwide premium large format theaters in TrueCut Motion

Announced that Universal Pictures' Nobody 2 to be released globally in TrueCut Motion for select premium large format theaters on August 15th

Jurassic World Rebirth from Universal Pictures showcased on CINITY premium screens in TrueCut Motion by China Film Group in theaters throughout China

Pixelworks Shanghai subsidiary awarded multiple cash subsidies totaling approximately $1.6 million associated with its designation and continued participation in China's "Little Giant" program Pixelworks initiated evaluations of non-binding term sheets from multiple third-parties related to strategic interest in the Company's Pixelworks Shanghai subsidiary

"Second quarter financial results were within guidance and reflected our expectations for a return to sequential revenue growth," stated Todd DeBonis, President and CEO of Pixelworks. "Gross margin for the quarter was more favorable than anticipated, and we also continued to realize increased benefits from our previously taken actions to reduce operating expenses and streamline our overall cost structure. As a result, we delivered significant sequential and year-over-year improvement in our second quarter operating results.

"Our focus continues to be on advancing a series of compelling market, customer and potential strategic opportunities for Pixelworks' Shanghai-based subsidiary. Specific to mobile, we are seeing increased interest in deeper collaborations and program engagements to incorporate customer-optimized solutions leveraging our existing portfolio of mobile visual processors. In addition, we are continuing to pursue meaningful adjacent revenue opportunities with an expanding number of prospective customers, including multiple engagements for ASIC design services as well as IP licensing. We are also encouraged by the recently demonstrated momentum in our TrueCut Motion business, as we continue to secure new titles and further cultivate a growing ecosystem of TrueCut Motion content, distribution and device partnerships."

Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Revenue in the second quarter of 2025 was $8.3 million, compared to $7.1 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $8.5 million in the second quarter of 2024. The sequential increase in second quarter revenue was primarily driven by seasonal growth of product shipments in the home and enterprise market.

On a GAAP basis, gross profit margin in the second quarter of 2025 was 45.8%, compared to 48.7% in the first quarter of 2025 and 50.7% in the second quarter of 2024. Second quarter 2025 GAAP operating expenses were $11.1 million, compared to $11.5 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $15.1 million in the year-ago quarter.

On a non-GAAP basis, second quarter 2025 gross profit margin was 46.0%, compared to 49.9% in the first quarter of 2025 and 51.0% in the year-ago quarter. Second quarter 2025 non-GAAP operating expenses were $9.7 million, compared to $10.4 million in the first quarter of 2025 and $12.8 million in the year-ago quarter.

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a GAAP net loss of $6.7 million, or ($1.27) per share, compared to a GAAP net loss of $7.8 million, or ($1.54) per share, in the first quarter of 2025, and a GAAP net loss of $10.1 million, or ($2.09) per share, in the year-ago quarter. Note, the Company refers to "net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc." as "net loss".

For the second quarter of 2025, the Company recorded a non-GAAP net loss of $5.3 million, or ($1.00) per share, compared to a non-GAAP net loss of $6.5 million, or ($1.30) per share, in the first quarter of 2025, and a non-GAAP net loss of $7.7 million, or ($1.60) per share, in the second quarter of 2024.

On June 6, 2025, the Company effected a one-for-twelve reverse stock split of the Company's common stock (the "Reverse Stock Split"). All shares of the Company's common stock, per-share data and related information included in the accompanying condensed consolidated financial statements have been retroactively adjusted as though the Reverse Stock Split had been effected prior to all periods presented.

Adjusted EBITDA in the second quarter of 2025 was a negative $4.3 million, compared to a negative $5.8 million in the first quarter of 2025 and a negative $7.0 million in the year-ago quarter.

Business Outlook

The Company's current business outlook, including guidance for the third quarter of 2025, will be discussed as part of the scheduled conference call.

