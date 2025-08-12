Pixelworks Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
PIXELWORKS, INC.
Three Months Ended
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Revenue, net
$ 8,250
$ 7,094
$ 8,535
$ 15,344
$ 24,589
Cost of revenue (1)
4,471
3,642
4,209
8,113
12,149
Gross profit
3,779
3,452
4,326
7,231
12,440
Operating expenses:
Research and development (2)
5,998
6,523
7,943
12,521
16,016
Selling, general and administrative (3)
4,442
4,632
5,722
9,074
11,256
Restructuring
640
393
1,403
1,033
1,403
Total operating expenses
11,080
11,548
15,068
22,628
28,675
Loss from operations
(7,301)
(8,096)
(10,742)
(15,397)
(16,235)
Government subsidies received
801
13
-
814
-
Interest income and other, net
66
97
327
163
761
Total other income, net
867
110
327
977
761
Loss before income taxes
(6,434)
(7,986)
(10,415)
(14,420)
(15,474)
Provision for income taxes
491
34
32
525
137
Net loss
(6,925)
(8,020)
(10,447)
(14,945)
(15,611)
Less: Net loss attributable to non-controlling interests and redeemable non-controlling interests
218
259
298
477
396
Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (6,707)
$ (7,761)
$ (10,149)
$ (14,468)
$ (15,215)
Net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted
$ (1.27)
$ (1.54)
$ (2.09)
$ (2.80)
$ (3.16)
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
5,282
5,049
4,846
5,166
4,818
(1) Includes:
Stock-based compensation
10
10
10
20
28
Restructuring
3
75
16
78
16
(2) Includes stock-based compensation
241
222
316
463
646
(3) Includes stock-based compensation
488
519
599
1,007
1,326
PIXELWORKS, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit
GAAP gross profit
$ 3,779
$ 3,452
$ 4,326
$ 7,231
$ 12,440
Stock-based compensation
10
10
10
20
28
Restructuring
3
75
16
78
16
Total reconciling items included in gross profit
13
85
26
98
44
Non-GAAP gross profit
$ 3,792
$ 3,537
$ 4,352
$ 7,329
$ 12,484
Non-GAAP gross profit margin
46.0 %
49.9 %
51.0 %
47.8 %
50.8 %
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP operating expenses
GAAP operating expenses
$ 11,080
$ 11,548
$ 15,068
$ 22,628
$ 28,675
Reconciling item included in research and development:
Stock-based compensation
241
222
316
463
646
Reconciling items included in selling, general and administrative:
Stock-based compensation
488
519
599
1,007
1,326
Restructuring
640
393
1,403
1,033
1,403
Total reconciling items included in operating expenses
1,369
1,134
2,318
2,503
3,375
Non-GAAP operating expenses
$ 9,711
$ 10,414
$ 12,750
$ 20,125
$ 25,300
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.
GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (6,707)
$ (7,761)
$ (10,149)
$ (14,468)
$ (15,215)
Reconciling items included in gross profit
13
85
26
98
44
Reconciling items included in operating expenses
1,369
1,134
2,318
2,503
3,375
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
21
-
74
21
74
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (5,304)
$ (6,542)
$ (7,731)
$ (11,846)
$ (11,722)
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. per share - basic and diluted
$ (1.00)
$ (1.30)
$ (1.60)
$ (2.29)
$ (2.43)
Non-GAAP weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
5,282
5,049
4,846
5,166
4,818
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to ""Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
PIXELWORKS, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Dollars per share
Dollars per share
Dollars per share
Dollars per share
Dollars per share
Basic
Diluted
Basic
Diluted
Basic
Diluted
Basic
Diluted
Basic
Diluted
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks, Inc.
GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (1.27)
$ (1.27)
$ (1.54)
$ (1.54)
$ (2.09)
$ (2.09)
$ (2.80)
$ (2.80)
$ (3.16)
$ (3.16)
Reconciling items included in gross profit
0.00
0.00
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.02
0.01
0.01
Reconciling items included in operating expenses
0.26
0.26
0.22
0.22
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.48
0.70
0.70
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.00
0.02
0.02
0.00
0.00
0.02
0.02
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
$ (1.00)
$ (1.00)
$ (1.30)
$ (1.30)
$ (1.60)
$ (1.60)
$ (2.29)
$ (2.29)
$ (2.43)
$ (2.43)
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to ""Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
PIXELWORKS, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
June 30,
March 31,
June 30,
June 30,
June 30,
2025
2025
2024
2025
2024
Reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP gross profit margin
GAAP gross profit margin
45.8 %
48.7 %
50.7 %
47.1 %
50.6 %
Stock-based compensation
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
0.1 %
Restructuring
0.0 %
1.1 %
0.2 %
0.5 %
0.1 %
Total reconciling items included in gross profit
0.2 %
1.2 %
0.3 %
0.6 %
0.2 %
Non-GAAP gross profit margin
46.0 %
49.9 %
51.0 %
47.8 %
50.8 %
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to ""Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
PIXELWORKS, INC.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
March 31,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
June 30,
|
|
2025
|
2025
|
2024
|
2025
|
2024
|
Reconciliation of GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc. and adjusted EBITDA
|
|
|
GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
|
$ (6,707)
|
$ (7,761)
|
$ (10,149)
|
$ (14,468)
|
$ (15,215)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
739
|
751
|
925
|
1,490
|
2,000
|
Restructuring
|
643
|
468
|
1,419
|
1,111
|
1,419
|
Tax effect of non-GAAP adjustments
|
21
|
-
|
74
|
21
|
74
|
Non-GAAP net loss attributable to Pixelworks Inc.
|
$ (5,304)
|
$ (6,542)
|
$ (7,731)
|
$ (11,846)
|
$ (11,722)
|
EBITDA adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
$ 573
|
$ 828
|
$ 1,059
|
$ 1,401
|
$ 2,168
|
Interest income, net
|
(66)
|
(97)
|
(327)
|
(163)
|
(761)
|
Non-GAAP provision (benefit) for income taxes
|
470
|
34
|
(42)
|
504
|
63
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$ (4,327)
|
$ (5,777)
|
$ (7,041)
|
$ (10,104)
|
$ (10,252)
|
|
*Set forth above are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measure to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure. The non-GAAP financial measure disclosed by the company has limitations and should not be considered a substitute for, or superior to, the financial measure prepared in accordance with GAAP, and the reconciliations from GAAP to Non-GAAP actuals should be carefully evaluated. Please refer to ""Non-GAAP Financial Measures" in this document for an explanation of the adjustments made to the comparable GAAP measures, the ways management uses the non-GAAP measures, and the reasons why management believes the non-GAAP measures provide useful information for investors.
|
PIXELWORKS, INC.
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$ 14,255
|
$ 23,647
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
5,063
|
5,804
|
Inventories
|
4,082
|
4,210
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
2,175
|
1,191
|
Total current assets
|
25,575
|
34,852
|
Property and equipment, net
|
4,745
|
6,500
|
Operating lease right of use assets
|
2,400
|
3,368
|
Other assets, net
|
677
|
945
|
Goodwill
|
18,407
|
18,407
|
Total assets
|
$ 51,804
|
$ 64,072
|
LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NON-CONTROLLING INTEREST AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$ 1,933
|
$ 1,400
|
Accrued liabilities and current portion of long-term liabilities
|
6,640
|
6,581
|
Current portion of income taxes payable
|
568
|
365
|
Total current liabilities
|
9,141
|
8,346
|
Long-term liabilities, net of current portion
|
218
|
375
|
Deposit liability
|
12,347
|
13,109
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|
910
|
1,450
|
Income taxes payable, net of current portion
|
837
|
914
|
Total liabilities
|
23,453
|
24,194
|
Redeemable non-controlling interest
|
27,919
|
27,396
|
Total Pixelworks, Inc. shareholders' equity (deficit)
|
(22,436)
|
(10,568)
|
Non-controlling interest
|
22,868
|
23,050
|
Total shareholders' equity
|
432
|
12,482
|
Total liabilities, redeemable non-controlling interest and shareholders' equity
|
$ 51,804
|
$ 64,072
SOURCE Pixelworks, Inc.WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- UAE Solar Energy Market Size To Reach 73.5 Twh By 2033: Growth Trends & Market Scope
- Ultra Marine Blue Pigment Manufacturing Plant Setup And Cost Analysis Report: Raw Materials And Investment Opportunities
- Radiator Manufacturing Plant Setup Report 2025: Cost Analysis
- Philippines Freight And Logistics Market 2025 Industry Trends, Size, Share, Growth, Demand And Outlook By 2033
- Nail Salon Business Plan 2025: How To Attract Investors
- Cloud Kitchen Business Plan 2025: Operational Setup Checklist
CommentsNo comment