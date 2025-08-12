DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS
|
1 Defined as fee revenues less fee operating expenses, divided by fee revenues
Operations Update
We deployed one large channel crew at the beginning of April, which should keep that crew highly utilized throughout the remainder of the year in the United States. We continue to improve our backlog and have multiple small channel crew jobs contracted in the third quarter for quick deployment of our recently purchased equipment.
Capital Budget and Liquidity
On August 8, 2025, Dawson Operating LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Dawson Operating"), entered into an Equipment Purchase Agreement, with GTC, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geospace Technologies Corporation("GTC"), to acquire single point node channels (the "Purchase Agreement"). Under the Purchase Agreement, the equipment is to be delivered in three shipments commencing in August 2025, with the final shipment scheduled for delivery by early January 2026.
The Purchase Agreement provides that, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, Dawson Operating will pay to GTC an aggregate purchase price of approximately $24.2 million, as follows: (i) approximately $4.8 million paid in cash in connection with the execution of the Purchase Agreement; (ii) approximately $1.2 million will be payable in cash upon acceptance of the third and final delivery of the equipment; and (iii) approximately $18.2 million in the aggregate will be financed by the delivery of three separate thirty-six (36) month promissory notes each with a fixed interest rate of 8.75% (each, a "Note" and collectively, the "Geospace Notes") payable by Dawson Operating and the Company, jointly and severally, to GTC, with each Note to be issued in connection with the Dawson Operating's acceptance of one of the three equipment deliveries. We believe this investment will allow the Company to be a leader in the industry, giving us a competitive advantage for large integrated high-resolution, high channel count surveys currently demanded by the exploration & production efforts of our customers.
We increased our cash position to $16.2 million at June 30, 2025 and improved our positive working capital position to $4.9 million, compared to $1.4 million and $4.6 million, at December 31, 2024, respectively. We believe that our cash on hand and operating cash flows are sufficient to fund our operating and investing cash flow requirements as well as our obligations under the Geospace Notes.
About Dawson
Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of North American onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage ("CCUS") seismic monitoring continues to grow and be an intricate part of our business. Dawson has acquired several CCUS base surveys and plan to acquire more in the future.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's preliminary and unaudited results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included in this press release information about the Company's EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. The Company uses EBITDA, further adjusted for other unusual items, when applicable, as a supplemental financial measure to assess:
-
the financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis;
its liquidity and operating performance over time in relation to other companies that own similar assets and that the Company believes calculate EBITDA in a similar manner; and
the ability of the Company's assets to generate cash sufficient for the Company to pay potential interest costs.
The Company also understands that such data are used by investors to assess the Company's performance. However, the term EBITDA is not defined under GAAP, and EBITDA is not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. When assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities or other cash flow data calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or similar titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner as the Company. Further, the results presented by EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes: interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations of the Company's EBITDA to its net loss and to net cash provided by operating activities is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," or similar words. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding: expected utilization levels; the Company's; statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement, including statements related to potential competitive advantages and improved efficiencies resulting from such transactions, and the benefits of the purchased single node channels are expected to deliver;; the Company's currently expected guidance regarding its planned operations levels and capital expenditures; the Company's strategies and plans for growth; the Company's positioning, resources, capabilities, and expectations for future performance; customer, market and industry demand and expectations; statements regarding the Company's liquidity; the amount of capital that may be available to the Company in future periods; any financial or other information based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments or estimates relating to future performance, events or expectations; any estimates and forecasts of financial and other performance metrics; and the Company's outlook and financial and other guidance. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the efficacy of the purchased single node channels; the risk that the delivery of the equipment may not be delivered in a timely manner or at all; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies and plans for growth; the failure to operationalize the acquired equipment in a timely manner or at all; risks associated with the Company's ability to finance the transaction contemplated by the Purchase Agreement; the Company's status as a controlled public company, which exempts the Company from certain corporate governance requirements; the limited market for the Company's shares; the impact of general economic, industry, market or political conditions, including tariffs; dependence upon energy industry spending; changes in exploration and production spending by our customers and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; the results of operations and financial condition of our customers, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and markets; changes in economic conditions; surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+ to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business; the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; the availability of capital resources; disruptions in the global economy, including export controls and financial and economic sanctions imposed on certain industry sectors and parties as a result of the developments in Ukraine and related activities, and whether or not a future transaction or other action occurs that causes the Company to be delisted from Nasdaq and no longer be required to make filings with the SEC. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2025. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
|
DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Operating revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee Revenue
|
$
|
8,735
|
|
$
|
8,326
|
|
$
|
23,994
|
|
$
|
35,064
|
|
Reimbursable Revenue
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
1,935
|
|
|
9,032
|
|
|
|
9,851
|
|
|
12,512
|
|
|
25,929
|
|
|
44,096
|
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee operating expenses
|
|
7,601
|
|
|
8,205
|
|
|
18,561
|
|
|
25,319
|
|
Reimbursable operating expenses
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
1,935
|
|
|
9,032
|
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
8,717
|
|
|
12,391
|
|
|
20,496
|
|
|
34,351
|
|
General and administrative
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
4,325
|
|
|
4,717
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,174
|
|
|
1,406
|
|
|
2,445
|
|
|
2,995
|
|
|
|
12,222
|
|
|
16,281
|
|
|
27,266
|
|
|
42,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
|
(2,371)
|
|
|
(3,769)
|
|
|
(1,337)
|
|
|
2,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
35
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
39
|
|
|
218
|
|
Interest expense
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
(134)
|
|
|
(85)
|
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
38
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
205
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
|
(2,356)
|
|
|
(3,677)
|
|
|
(1,361)
|
|
|
2,371
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
7
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net (loss) income
|
|
(2,349)
|
|
|
(3,546)
|
|
|
(1,357)
|
|
|
2,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other comprehensive income (loss):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net unrealized income (loss) on foreign exchange rate translation
|
|
477
|
|
|
(110)
|
|
|
447
|
|
|
(270)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
$
|
(1,872)
|
|
$
|
(3,656)
|
|
$
|
(910)
|
|
$
|
2,030
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic (loss) income per share of common stock
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Diluted (loss) income per share of common stock
|
$
|
(0.08)
|
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
|
$
|
(0.04)
|
|
$
|
0.07
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding
|
|
30,986,929
|
|
|
30,815,443
|
|
|
30,985,212
|
|
|
30,813,886
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding -
|
|
30,986,929
|
|
|
30,815,443
|
|
|
30,985,212
|
|
|
30,813,886
|
|
DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share data)
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
16,228
|
|
$
|
1,385
|
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
|
|
3,524
|
|
|
9,970
|
|
Contract assets
|
|
|
7,454
|
|
|
391
|
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
4,222
|
|
|
2,795
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
31,428
|
|
|
14,541
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Property and equipment
|
|
|
237,255
|
|
|
238,064
|
|
Less accumulated depreciation
|
|
|
(225,925)
|
|
|
(225,085)
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
|
11,330
|
|
|
12,979
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating lease right-of-use assets
|
|
|
2,559
|
|
|
3,002
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Intangibles, net
|
|
|
367
|
|
|
348
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
45,684
|
|
$
|
30,870
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
|
$
|
2,991
|
|
$
|
3,381
|
|
Accrued liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Payroll costs and other taxes
|
|
|
1,786
|
|
|
2,014
|
|
Other
|
|
|
932
|
|
|
830
|
|
Deferred revenue
|
|
|
17,935
|
|
|
1,570
|
|
Current maturities of notes payable and finance leases
|
|
|
1,723
|
|
|
1,010
|
|
Current maturities of operating lease liabilities
|
|
|
1,178
|
|
|
1,125
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
26,545
|
|
|
9,930
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Long-term liabilities:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable and finance leases, net of current maturities
|
|
|
1,127
|
|
|
1,512
|
|
Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities
|
|
|
1,583
|
|
|
2,131
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities, net
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
16
|
|
Total long-term liabilities
|
|
|
2,726
|
|
|
3,659
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock-par value $1.00 per share; 4,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
Common stock-par value $0.01 per share; 35,000,000 shares authorized,
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
31,047,801 and 30,983,437 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
and December 31, 2024, respectively
|
|
|
310
|
|
|
310
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
157,115
|
|
|
157,073
|
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(138,976)
|
|
|
(137,619)
|
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net
|
|
|
(2,036)
|
|
|
(2,483)
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
|
16,413
|
|
|
17,281
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
|
$
|
45,684
|
|
$
|
30,870
|
|
Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025 US
|
|
2025 CA
|
|
2025 Consol.
|
|
2024 US
|
|
2024 CA
|
|
2024 Consol.
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(1,297)
|
|
$
|
(1,052)
|
|
$
|
(2,349)
|
|
$
|
(2,434)
|
|
$
|
(1,112)
|
|
$
|
(3,546)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
981
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
1,174
|
|
|
1,162
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
1,406
|
Interest expense (income), net
|
|
20
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
23
|
|
|
(60)
|
|
|
(6)
|
|
|
(66)
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7)
|
|
|
(131)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(131)
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(303)
|
|
$
|
(856)
|
|
$
|
(1,159)
|
|
$
|
(1,463)
|
|
$
|
(874)
|
|
$
|
(2,337)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025 US
|
|
2025 CA
|
|
2025 Consol.
|
|
2024 US
|
|
2024 CA
|
|
2024 Consol.
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(5,843)
|
|
$
|
4,486
|
|
$
|
(1,357)
|
|
$
|
(129)
|
|
$
|
2,429
|
|
$
|
2,300
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
2,058
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
2,445
|
|
|
2,467
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
2,995
|
Interest income, net
|
|
83
|
|
|
12
|
|
|
95
|
|
|
(123)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
(133)
|
Income tax (benefit) expense
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(4)
|
|
|
71
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
71
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(3,706)
|
|
$
|
4,885
|
|
$
|
1,179
|
|
$
|
2,286
|
|
$
|
2,947
|
|
$
|
5,233
|
Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities
(amounts in thousands)
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025 US
|
|
2025 CA
|
|
2025 Consol.
|
|
2024 US
|
|
2024 CA
|
|
2024 Consol.
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
6,742
|
|
$
|
8,133
|
|
$
|
14,875
|
|
$
|
1,302
|
|
$
|
4,618
|
|
$
|
5,920
|
Changes in working capital and other items
|
|
(6,805)
|
|
|
(8,932)
|
|
|
(15,737)
|
|
|
(2,251)
|
|
|
(5,442)
|
|
|
(7,693)
|
Non-cash adjustments to net loss
|
|
(240)
|
|
|
(57)
|
|
|
(297)
|
|
|
(514)
|
|
|
(50)
|
|
|
(564)
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(303)
|
|
$
|
(856)
|
|
$
|
(1,159)
|
|
$
|
(1,463)
|
|
$
|
(874)
|
|
$
|
(2,337)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025 US
|
|
2025 CA
|
|
2025 Consol.
|
|
2024 US
|
|
2024 CA
|
|
2024 Consol.
|
Net cash provided by operating activities
|
$
|
8,286
|
|
$
|
8,341
|
|
$
|
16,627
|
|
$
|
3,298
|
|
$
|
4,492
|
|
$
|
7,790
|
Changes in working capital and other items
|
|
(11,335)
|
|
|
(3,345)
|
|
|
(14,680)
|
|
|
(278)
|
|
|
(1,444)
|
|
|
(1,722)
|
Non-cash adjustments to net (loss) income
|
|
(657)
|
|
|
(111)
|
|
|
(768)
|
|
|
(734)
|
|
|
(101)
|
|
|
(835)
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(3,706)
|
|
$
|
4,885
|
|
$
|
1,179
|
|
$
|
2,286
|
|
$
|
2,947
|
|
$
|
5,233
|
Statements of Operations by operating segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024.
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2025
|
|
USA Operations
|
|
Canada Operations
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
USA Operations
|
|
Canada Operations
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee revenue
|
$
|
8,404
|
|
$
|
331
|
|
$
|
8,735
|
|
$
|
11,130
|
|
$
|
12,864
|
|
$
|
23,994
|
Reimbursable revenue
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
1,686
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
1,935
|
|
|
9,520
|
|
|
331
|
|
|
9,851
|
|
|
12,816
|
|
|
13,113
|
|
|
25,929
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee operating expenses
|
|
6,742
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
7,601
|
|
|
11,357
|
|
|
7,204
|
|
|
18,561
|
Reimbursable operating expenses
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,116
|
|
|
1,686
|
|
|
249
|
|
|
1,935
|
Operating expenses
|
|
7,858
|
|
|
859
|
|
|
8,717
|
|
|
13,043
|
|
|
7,453
|
|
|
20,496
|
General and administrative
|
|
1,998
|
|
|
333
|
|
|
2,331
|
|
|
3,553
|
|
|
772
|
|
|
4,325
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
981
|
|
|
193
|
|
|
1,174
|
|
|
2,058
|
|
|
387
|
|
|
2,445
|
|
|
10,837
|
|
|
1,385
|
|
|
12,222
|
|
|
18,654
|
|
|
8,612
|
|
|
27,266
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Loss) income from operations
|
|
(1,317)
|
|
|
(1,054)
|
|
|
(2,371)
|
|
|
(5,838)
|
|
|
4,501
|
|
|
(1,337)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
26
|
|
|
9
|
|
|
35
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
39
|
Interest expense
|
|
(46)
|
|
|
(12)
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
(109)
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
(134)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
33
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
38
|
|
|
74
|
|
|
(3)
|
|
|
71
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
|
(1,304)
|
|
|
(1,052)
|
|
|
(2,356)
|
|
|
(5,847)
|
|
|
4,486
|
|
|
(1,361)
|
Current
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
Deferred
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Income tax benefit
|
|
7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
7
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(1,297)
|
|
$
|
(1,052)
|
|
$
|
(2,349)
|
|
$
|
(5,843)
|
|
$
|
4,486
|
|
$
|
(1,357)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(303)
|
|
$
|
(856)
|
|
$
|
(1,159)
|
|
$
|
(3,706)
|
|
$
|
4,885
|
|
$
|
1,179
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30, 2024
|
|
USA Operations
|
|
Canada Operations
|
|
Consolidated
|
|
USA Operations
|
|
Canada Operations
|
|
Consolidated
|
Operating revenues
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee revenue
|
$
|
8,321
|
|
$
|
5
|
|
$
|
8,326
|
|
$
|
26,608
|
|
$
|
8,456
|
|
$
|
35,064
|
Reimbursable revenue
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
8,995
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
9,032
|
|
|
12,507
|
|
|
5
|
|
|
12,512
|
|
|
35,603
|
|
|
8,493
|
|
|
44,096
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating costs:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Fee operating expenses
|
|
7,648
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
8,205
|
|
|
20,541
|
|
|
4,778
|
|
|
25,319
|
Reimbursable operating expenses
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4,186
|
|
|
8,995
|
|
|
37
|
|
|
9,032
|
Operating expenses
|
|
11,834
|
|
|
557
|
|
|
12,391
|
|
|
29,536
|
|
|
4,815
|
|
|
34,351
|
General and administrative
|
|
2,181
|
|
|
303
|
|
|
2,484
|
|
|
4,011
|
|
|
706
|
|
|
4,717
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
|
1,162
|
|
|
244
|
|
|
1,406
|
|
|
2,467
|
|
|
528
|
|
|
2,995
|
|
|
15,177
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
|
16,281
|
|
|
36,014
|
|
|
6,049
|
|
|
42,063
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(loss) income from operations
|
|
(2,670)
|
|
|
(1,099)
|
|
|
(3,769)
|
|
|
(411)
|
|
|
2,444
|
|
|
2,033
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other income (expense):
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
89
|
|
|
16
|
|
|
105
|
|
|
188
|
|
|
30
|
|
|
218
|
Interest expense
|
|
(29)
|
|
|
(10)
|
|
|
(39)
|
|
|
(65)
|
|
|
(20)
|
|
|
(85)
|
Other income (expense), net
|
|
45
|
|
|
(19)
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
230
|
|
|
(25)
|
|
|
205
|
(Loss) income before income tax
|
|
(2,565)
|
|
|
(1,112)
|
|
|
(3,677)
|
|
|
(58)
|
|
|
2,429
|
|
|
2,371
|
Current
|
|
131
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(71)
|
Deferred
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Income tax benefit (expense)
|
|
131
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
131
|
|
|
(71)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(71)
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(2,434)
|
|
$
|
(1,112)
|
|
$
|
(3,546)
|
|
$
|
(129)
|
|
$
|
2,429
|
|
$
|
2,300
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EBITDA
|
$
|
(1,463)
|
|
$
|
(874)
|
|
$
|
(2,337)
|
|
$
|
2,286
|
|
$
|
2,947
|
|
$
|
5,233
