DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2025 RESULTS


2025-08-12 04:17:37
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MIDLAND, Texas, Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dawson Geophysical Company (NASDAQ: DWSN ) (the "Company") today reported unaudited financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2025.

Management Comment

Tony Clark, Dawson's President and CEO, commented, "Due to the observed increase in demand for large integrated high-resolution, high channel count surveys and improvement to our backlog, we made the decision to make a significant capital investment to purchase new single node channels from a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geospace Technologies. These new channels are a small, lightweight, single-component, autonomous land wireless seismic data acquisition solution. Each sub-1-pound wireless geophone (5 HZ), battery, 24-bit digitizer, and GPS receiver are enclosed in its sealed case, allowing for a more efficient and faster field deployment and retrieval operation, which we expect will significantly improve our operational efficiency. Increasing our channel count with this purchase coupled with our existing channels will allow us to be able to acquire higher and more intensive seismic surveys in North America, as well as be more competitive on the smaller 2D & 3D surveys.

We deployed one large channel crew at the beginning of April, which should keep that crew highly utilized throughout the end of the year. We continue to improve our backlog, and have multiple jobs contracted for quick deployment of our recently purchased equipment. We expect that this investment will improve our top line and bottom-line results as the equipment is deployed and we capitalize on the anticipated efficiencies."

Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Results

For the second quarter ended June 30, 2025, the Company reported fee revenues of $8.7 million, an increase of 5% compared to $8.3 million for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2024. Total revenue included reimbursable revenue of $1.1 million and $4.2 million for the quarters ended June 30, 2025, and June 30, 2024, respectively. Gross margin1 for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, was 13% compared to 1% for the comparable quarter ended June 30, 2024, due to improved efficiencies in our operations. Our revenues in the United States increased over 200% quarter over quarter due to improved crew utilization, and we expect our revenue to continue to increase in the third quarter due to our strong backlog.

We incurred a net loss of $2.3 million or $0.08 per common share compared to a net loss of $3.5 million or $0.12 per common share for the quarters ended June 30, 2025 and 2024, respectively. During the quarter ended June 30, 2025, we generated negative EBITDA of $1.2 million, compared to negative EBITDA of $2.3 million in the same quarter of 2024.

For the year to date ended June 30, 2025, we incurred a net loss of $1.4 million or $0.04 per common share compared to net income of $2.3 million or $0.07 per common share for the same period of 2024. For the year to date ended June 30, 2025, we generated EBITDA of $1.2 million, compared to EBITDA of $5.2 million in the same period of 2024.

1 Defined as fee revenues less fee operating expenses, divided by fee revenues

Operations Update

We deployed one large channel crew at the beginning of April, which should keep that crew highly utilized throughout the remainder of the year in the United States. We continue to improve our backlog and have multiple small channel crew jobs contracted in the third quarter for quick deployment of our recently purchased equipment.

Capital Budget and Liquidity

On August 8, 2025, Dawson Operating LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company ("Dawson Operating"), entered into an Equipment Purchase Agreement, with GTC, Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Geospace Technologies Corporation("GTC"), to acquire single point node channels (the "Purchase Agreement"). Under the Purchase Agreement, the equipment is to be delivered in three shipments commencing in August 2025, with the final shipment scheduled for delivery by early January 2026.

The Purchase Agreement provides that, subject to the terms and conditions set forth therein, Dawson Operating will pay to GTC an aggregate purchase price of approximately $24.2 million, as follows: (i) approximately $4.8 million paid in cash in connection with the execution of the Purchase Agreement; (ii) approximately $1.2 million will be payable in cash upon acceptance of the third and final delivery of the equipment; and (iii) approximately $18.2 million in the aggregate will be financed by the delivery of three separate thirty-six (36) month promissory notes each with a fixed interest rate of 8.75% (each, a "Note" and collectively, the "Geospace Notes") payable by Dawson Operating and the Company, jointly and severally, to GTC, with each Note to be issued in connection with the Dawson Operating's acceptance of one of the three equipment deliveries. We believe this investment will allow the Company to be a leader in the industry, giving us a competitive advantage for large integrated high-resolution, high channel count surveys currently demanded by the exploration & production efforts of our customers.

We increased our cash position to $16.2 million at June 30, 2025 and improved our positive working capital position to $4.9 million, compared to $1.4 million and $4.6 million, at December 31, 2024, respectively. We believe that our cash on hand and operating cash flows are sufficient to fund our operating and investing cash flow requirements as well as our obligations under the Geospace Notes.

About Dawson

Dawson Geophysical Company is a leading provider of North American onshore seismic data acquisition services with operations throughout the continental United States and Canada. Dawson acquires and processes 2-D, 3-D and multi-component seismic data solely for its clients, ranging from major oil and gas companies to independent oil and gas operators, as well as providers of multi-client data libraries. Carbon Capture Utilization and Storage ("CCUS") seismic monitoring continues to grow and be an intricate part of our business. Dawson has acquired several CCUS base surveys and plan to acquire more in the future.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In an effort to provide investors with additional information regarding the Company's preliminary and unaudited results as determined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), the Company has included in this press release information about the Company's EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure as defined by Regulation G promulgated by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company defines EBITDA as net income (loss) plus interest expense, interest income, income taxes, depreciation and amortization expense. The Company uses EBITDA, further adjusted for other unusual items, when applicable, as a supplemental financial measure to assess:

  • the financial performance of its assets without regard to financing methods, capital structures, taxes or historical cost basis;
  • its liquidity and operating performance over time in relation to other companies that own similar assets and that the Company believes calculate EBITDA in a similar manner; and
  • the ability of the Company's assets to generate cash sufficient for the Company to pay potential interest costs.

The Company also understands that such data are used by investors to assess the Company's performance. However, the term EBITDA is not defined under GAAP, and EBITDA is not a measure of operating income, operating performance or liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP. When assessing the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors and others should not consider this data in isolation or as a substitute for net income (loss), cash flow from operating activities or other cash flow data calculated in accordance with GAAP. In addition, the Company's EBITDA may not be comparable to EBITDA or similar titled measures utilized by other companies since such other companies may not calculate EBITDA in the same manner as the Company. Further, the results presented by EBITDA cannot be achieved without incurring the costs that the measure excludes: interest, taxes, and depreciation and amortization. Reconciliations of the Company's EBITDA to its net loss and to net cash provided by operating activities is presented in the tables following the text of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "may," "should," "expect," "intend," "will," "estimate," "anticipate," "believe," "predict," or similar words. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or the Company's future financial or operating performance. These forward-looking statements include, among other things, statements regarding: expected utilization levels; the Company's; statements regarding the anticipated benefits of the transactions contemplated by the Purchase Agreement, including statements related to potential competitive advantages and improved efficiencies resulting from such transactions, and the benefits of the purchased single node channels are expected to deliver;; the Company's currently expected guidance regarding its planned operations levels and capital expenditures; the Company's strategies and plans for growth; the Company's positioning, resources, capabilities, and expectations for future performance; customer, market and industry demand and expectations; statements regarding the Company's liquidity; the amount of capital that may be available to the Company in future periods; any financial or other information based upon or otherwise incorporating judgments or estimates relating to future performance, events or expectations; any estimates and forecasts of financial and other performance metrics; and the Company's outlook and financial and other guidance. Such forward-looking statements are based upon assumptions made by the Company as of the date hereof and are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, risks relating to the efficacy of the purchased single node channels; the risk that the delivery of the equipment may not be delivered in a timely manner or at all; the Company's ability to execute its business strategies and plans for growth; the failure to operationalize the acquired equipment in a timely manner or at all; risks associated with the Company's ability to finance the transaction contemplated by the Purchase Agreement; the Company's status as a controlled public company, which exempts the Company from certain corporate governance requirements; the limited market for the Company's shares; the impact of general economic, industry, market or political conditions, including tariffs; dependence upon energy industry spending; changes in exploration and production spending by our customers and changes in the level of oil and natural gas exploration and development; the results of operations and financial condition of our customers, particularly during extended periods of low prices for crude oil and natural gas; the volatility of oil and natural gas prices and markets; changes in economic conditions; surplus in the supply of oil and the ability of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies, collectively known as OPEC+ to agree on and comply with supply limitations; the duration and magnitude of the unprecedented disruption in the oil and gas industry currently resulting from the impact of the foregoing factors, which is negatively impacting our business; the potential for contract delays; reductions or cancellations of service contracts; limited number of customers; credit risk related to our customers; reduced utilization; high fixed costs of operations and high capital requirements; industry competition; external factors affecting the Company's crews such as weather interruptions and inability to obtain land access rights of way; whether the Company enters into turnkey or day rate contracts; crew productivity; the availability of capital resources; disruptions in the global economy, including export controls and financial and economic sanctions imposed on certain industry sectors and parties as a result of the developments in Ukraine and related activities, and whether or not a future transaction or other action occurs that causes the Company to be delisted from Nasdaq and no longer be required to make filings with the SEC. A discussion of these and other factors, including risks and uncertainties, is set forth in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K that was filed with the SEC on April 2, 2025. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,



2025


2024


2025


2024


Operating revenues:













Fee Revenue

$

8,735

$

8,326

$

23,994

$

35,064

Reimbursable Revenue

1,116

4,186

1,935

9,032


9,851

12,512

25,929

44,096

Operating costs:













Operating expenses











Fee operating expenses

7,601

8,205

18,561

25,319

Reimbursable operating expenses

1,116

4,186

1,935

9,032

Total operating expenses

8,717

12,391

20,496

34,351

General and administrative

2,331

2,484

4,325

4,717

Depreciation and amortization

1,174

1,406

2,445

2,995


12,222

16,281

27,266

42,063













(Loss) income from operations


(2,371)

(3,769)

(1,337)

2,033













Other income (expense):













Interest income

35

105

39

218

Interest expense

(58)

(39)

(134)

(85)

Other income (expense), net

38

26

71

205













(Loss) income before income tax


(2,356)

(3,677)

(1,361)

2,371













Income tax benefit (expense)


7

131

4

(71)













Net (loss) income


(2,349)

(3,546)

(1,357)

2,300













Other comprehensive income (loss):













Net unrealized income (loss) on foreign exchange rate translation

477

(110)

447

(270)













Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(1,872)

$

(3,656)

$

(910)

$

2,030













Basic (loss) income per share of common stock

$

(0.08)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.04)

$

0.07













Diluted (loss) income per share of common stock

$

(0.08)

$

(0.12)

$

(0.04)

$

0.07













Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding


30,986,929

30,815,443

30,985,212

30,813,886













Weighted average equivalent common shares outstanding -
assuming dilution


30,986,929

30,815,443

30,985,212

30,813,886

DAWSON GEOPHYSICAL COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(unaudited and amounts in thousands, except share data)




June 30,


December 31,




2025


2024


Assets








Current assets:








Cash and cash equivalents

$

16,228

$

1,385

Accounts receivable, net



3,524

9,970

Contract assets

7,454

391

Prepaid expenses and other current assets

4,222

2,795

Total current assets

31,428

14,541








Property and equipment



237,255

238,064

Less accumulated depreciation

(225,925)

(225,085)

Property and equipment, net



11,330

12,979








Operating lease right-of-use assets



2,559

3,002








Intangibles, net



367

348








Total assets

$

45,684

$

30,870








Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity








Current liabilities:








Accounts payable

$

2,991

$

3,381

Accrued liabilities:






Payroll costs and other taxes

1,786

2,014

Other

932

830

Deferred revenue

17,935

1,570

Current maturities of notes payable and finance leases

1,723

1,010

Current maturities of operating lease liabilities

1,178

1,125

Total current liabilities

26,545

9,930








Long-term liabilities:








Notes payable and finance leases, net of current maturities

1,127

1,512

Operating lease liabilities, net of current maturities

1,583

2,131

Deferred tax liabilities, net

16

16

Total long-term liabilities

2,726

3,659








Commitments and contingencies



-

-








Stockholders' equity:








Preferred stock-par value $1.00 per share; 4,000,000 shares authorized, none outstanding

-

-

Common stock-par value $0.01 per share; 35,000,000 shares authorized,






31,047,801 and 30,983,437 shares issued and outstanding at June 30, 2025








and December 31, 2024, respectively

310

310

Additional paid-in capital

157,115

157,073

Accumulated deficit

(138,976)

(137,619)

Accumulated other comprehensive loss, net

(2,036)

(2,483)

Total stockholders' equity

16,413

17,281








Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

45,684

$

30,870

Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net (Loss) Income

(amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2025 US


2025 CA


2025 Consol.


2024 US


2024 CA


2024 Consol.

Net loss

$

(1,297)

$

(1,052)

$

(2,349)

$

(2,434)

$

(1,112)

$

(3,546)

Depreciation and amortization

981

193

1,174

1,162

244

1,406

Interest expense (income), net

20

3

23

(60)

(6)

(66)

Income tax benefit

(7)

-

(7)

(131)

-

(131)

EBITDA

$

(303)

$

(856)

$

(1,159)

$

(1,463)

$

(874)

$

(2,337)





































Six Months Ended June 30,


2025 US


2025 CA


2025 Consol.


2024 US


2024 CA


2024 Consol.

Net (loss) income

$

(5,843)

$

4,486

$

(1,357)

$

(129)

$

2,429

$

2,300

Depreciation and amortization

2,058

387

2,445

2,467

528

2,995

Interest income, net

83

12

95

(123)

(10)

(133)

Income tax (benefit) expense

(4)

-

(4)

71

-

71

EBITDA

$

(3,706)

$

4,885

$

1,179

$

2,286

$

2,947

$

5,233

Reconciliation of EBITDA to Net Cash Provided By Operating Activities

(amounts in thousands)



Three Months Ended June 30,


2025 US


2025 CA


2025 Consol.


2024 US


2024 CA


2024 Consol.

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

6,742

$

8,133

$

14,875

$

1,302

$

4,618

$

5,920

Changes in working capital and other items

(6,805)

(8,932)

(15,737)

(2,251)

(5,442)

(7,693)

Non-cash adjustments to net loss

(240)

(57)

(297)

(514)

(50)

(564)

EBITDA

$

(303)

$

(856)

$

(1,159)

$

(1,463)

$

(874)

$

(2,337)





































Six Months Ended June 30,


2025 US


2025 CA


2025 Consol.


2024 US


2024 CA


2024 Consol.

Net cash provided by operating activities

$

8,286

$

8,341

$

16,627

$

3,298

$

4,492

$

7,790

Changes in working capital and other items

(11,335)

(3,345)

(14,680)

(278)

(1,444)

(1,722)

Non-cash adjustments to net (loss) income

(657)

(111)

(768)

(734)

(101)

(835)

EBITDA

$

(3,706)

$

4,885

$

1,179

$

2,286

$

2,947

$

5,233

Statements of Operations by operating segment for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025, and 2024.



Three Months Ended June 30, 2025


Six Months Ended June 30, 2025


USA Operations


Canada Operations


Consolidated


USA Operations


Canada Operations


Consolidated

Operating revenues


















Fee revenue

$

8,404

$

331

$

8,735

$

11,130

$

12,864

$

23,994

Reimbursable revenue

1,116

-

1,116

1,686

249

1,935


9,520

331

9,851

12,816

13,113

25,929


















Operating costs:


















Fee operating expenses

6,742

859

7,601

11,357

7,204

18,561

Reimbursable operating expenses

1,116

-

1,116

1,686

249

1,935

Operating expenses

7,858

859

8,717

13,043

7,453

20,496

General and administrative

1,998

333

2,331

3,553

772

4,325

Depreciation and amortization

981

193

1,174

2,058

387

2,445


10,837

1,385

12,222

18,654

8,612

27,266


















(Loss) income from operations


(1,317)

(1,054)

(2,371)

(5,838)

4,501

(1,337)


















Other income (expense):


















Interest income

26

9

35

26

13

39

Interest expense

(46)

(12)

(58)

(109)

(25)

(134)

Other income (expense), net

33

5

38

74

(3)

71

(Loss) income before income tax


(1,304)

(1,052)

(2,356)

(5,847)

4,486

(1,361)

Current

7

-

7

4

-

4

Deferred

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax benefit


7

-

7

4

-

4

Net (loss) income

$

(1,297)

$

(1,052)

$

(2,349)

$

(5,843)

$

4,486

$

(1,357)


















EBITDA

$

(303)

$

(856)

$

(1,159)

$

(3,706)

$

4,885

$

1,179





































Three Months Ended June 30, 2024


Six Months Ended June 30, 2024


USA Operations


Canada Operations


Consolidated


USA Operations


Canada Operations


Consolidated

Operating revenues


















Fee revenue

$

8,321

$

5

$

8,326

$

26,608

$

8,456

$

35,064

Reimbursable revenue

4,186

-

4,186

8,995

37

9,032


12,507

5

12,512

35,603

8,493

44,096


















Operating costs:


















Fee operating expenses

7,648

557

8,205

20,541

4,778

25,319

Reimbursable operating expenses

4,186

-

4,186

8,995

37

9,032

Operating expenses

11,834

557

12,391

29,536

4,815

34,351

General and administrative

2,181

303

2,484

4,011

706

4,717

Depreciation and amortization

1,162

244

1,406

2,467

528

2,995


15,177

1,104

16,281

36,014

6,049

42,063


















(loss) income from operations


(2,670)

(1,099)

(3,769)

(411)

2,444

2,033


















Other income (expense):


















Interest income

89

16

105

188

30

218

Interest expense

(29)

(10)

(39)

(65)

(20)

(85)

Other income (expense), net

45

(19)

26

230

(25)

205

(Loss) income before income tax


(2,565)

(1,112)

(3,677)

(58)

2,429

2,371

Current

131

-

131

(71)

-

(71)

Deferred

-

-

-

-

-

-

Income tax benefit (expense)


131

-

131

(71)

-

(71)

Net (loss) income

$

(2,434)

$

(1,112)

$

(3,546)

$

(129)

$

2,429

$

2,300


















EBITDA

$

(1,463)

$

(874)

$

(2,337)

$

2,286

$

2,947

$

5,233

SOURCE Dawson Geophysical Company

