Electro-Sensors, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
|
Q2 2025
|
Q2 2024
|
Change
|
Net Sales
|
|
$
|
2,400
|
|
$
|
2,217
|
|
8.3
|
%
|
Gross Margin
|
|
|
51.2
|
%
|
|
47.2
|
%
|
400
|
bps
|
Operating Loss
|
|
$
|
(2)
|
|
$
|
(107)
|
|
98.1
|
%
|
Operating Income Margin
|
|
|
(0.1)
|
%
|
|
(4.8)
|
%
|
470
|
bps
|
Income Before Income Taxes
|
|
$
|
80
|
|
$
|
2
|
|
3900.0
|
%
|
Earnings Per Share (diluted)
|
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
100.0
|
%
Net sales in the second quarter increased 8.3% to $2,400,000 from $2,217,000 in the prior-year quarter. For the first six months of 2025, net sales increased 4.0% to $4,639,000 from $4,461,000 in the comparable prior-year period. Furthermore, gross margin for the 2025 second quarter was 51.2%, up from 47.2% in the corresponding quarter in 2024, primarily due to an increase in average selling price for specific items to partially offset increased material costs.
"We are pleased to report second quarter revenue of $2,400,000, up 8.3% from the prior-year period," said David L. Klenk, Electro-Sensors' president. "Additionally, we are encouraged that gross margin was up four percentage points over the same quarter in 2024 as we continued to refine our pricing strategy."
A full analysis of results for the period ended June 30, 2025 is available in the Company's Form 10-Q, which is available on the Company's website at or through the Securities and Exchange Commission's Edgar database at .
|
Electro-Sensors, Inc.
Statements of Income
For the Three and Six Months Ended June 30, 2025 and 2024 (unaudited)
(in thousands except share and per share amounts)
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Sales
|
$
|
2,400
|
|
$
|
2,217
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
1,172
|
|
|
1,170
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
1,228
|
|
|
1,047
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
1,230
|
|
|
1,154
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(2)
|
|
|
(107)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income, net
|
|
82
|
|
|
109
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
|
80
|
|
|
2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
21
|
|
|
6
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
59
|
|
$
|
(4)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings (loss) per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.02
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
3,550,957
|
|
|
3,428,021
|
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Sales
|
$
|
4,639
|
|
$
|
4,461
|
|
Cost of goods sold
|
|
2,327
|
|
|
2,334
|
|
Gross profit
|
|
2,312
|
|
|
2,127
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
2,483
|
|
|
2,334
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating loss
|
|
(171)
|
|
|
(207)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income, net
|
|
170
|
|
|
225
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income (loss) before income taxes
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
18
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Provision for income taxes
|
|
4
|
|
|
11
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income (loss)
|
$
|
(5)
|
|
$
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Earnings per share – diluted
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
$
|
0.00
|
|
Average shares outstanding - diluted
|
|
3,449,021
|
|
|
3,428,021
|
|
Electro-Sensors, Inc.
Balance Sheets
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
(in thousands)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
Assets
|
(unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and investments
|
$
|
10,238
|
|
$
|
10,004
|
|
Trade receivables, net
|
|
1,282
|
|
|
1,309
|
|
Inventories
|
|
2,010
|
|
|
1,964
|
|
Other current assets
|
|
252
|
|
|
197
|
|
Total current assets
|
|
13,782
|
|
|
13,474
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax asset, long-term
|
|
501
|
|
|
501
|
|
Property and equipment, net
|
|
877
|
|
|
910
|
|
Total assets
|
$
|
15,160
|
|
$
|
14,885
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current Liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
$
|
769
|
|
$
|
552
|
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
769
|
|
|
552
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common stock
|
|
344
|
|
|
344
|
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
2,423
|
|
|
2,360
|
|
Retained earnings
|
|
11,624
|
|
|
11,629
|
|
Total stockholders' equity
|
|
14,391
|
|
|
14,333
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|
$
|
15,160
|
|
$
|
14,885
|
About Electro-Sensors
Electro-Sensors, Inc. is an industry leading designer and manufacturer of rugged and reliable machine monitoring sensors and wireless/wired hazard monitoring systems applied across multiple industries and applications. These products improve processes by protecting people, safeguarding systems, reducing downtime, and preventing waste. Electro-Sensors is proud to be an ISO9001:2015 quality certified company and is committed to providing excellent customer service and technical support. Founded in 1968 and located in Minnetonka, Minnesota, Electro-Sensors provides its loyal customers with reliable products that improve safety and help plants operate with greater efficiency, productivity and control.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release may include statements about possible or anticipated future financial performance, business activities, plans, or opportunities. These forward-looking statements may include the words "will," "should," "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends" or similar expressions. For these forward-looking statements, the Company claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements reflect the company's current views with respect to future events and financial performance and include any statement that does not directly relate to a current or historical fact. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, including those disclosed in our periodic filings with the SEC that could cause actual performance, activities, plans, or opportunities after the date the statements are made to differ significantly from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.
For more information please visit our website at: . Also look us up on:
LinkedIn: linkedin/company/electro-sensors-inc-
X: x/ESIsensors
Facebook: facebook/ElectroSensors
