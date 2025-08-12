Smartkem Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|
SMARTKEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
|
$
|
1,152
|
|
$
|
7,141
|
Research and development tax credit receivable
|
|
|
842
|
|
|
519
|
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|
|
|
1,436
|
|
|
849
|
Total current assets
|
|
|
3,430
|
|
|
8,509
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
269
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
|
|
678
|
|
|
120
|
Other assets, non-current
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
6
|
Total assets
|
|
$
|
4,282
|
|
$
|
8,904
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) / equity
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable and accrued expenses
|
|
$
|
3,071
|
|
$
|
1,791
|
Lease liabilities, current
|
|
|
243
|
|
|
47
|
Other current liabilities
|
|
|
674
|
|
|
450
|
Total current liabilities
|
|
|
3,988
|
|
|
2,288
|
Lease liabilities, non-current
|
|
|
421
|
|
|
25
|
Total liabilities
|
|
|
4,409
|
|
|
2,313
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Contingencies (Note 7)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Stockholders' (deficit) / equity:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Preferred stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 10,000,000 shares
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Common stock, par value $0.0001 per share, 300,000,000 shares
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
|
|
123,201
|
|
|
122,316
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
|
(4,174)
|
|
|
(1,105)
|
Accumulated deficit
|
|
|
(119,154)
|
|
|
(114,620)
|
Total stockholders' (deficit) / equity
|
|
|
(127)
|
|
|
6,591
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' (deficit) / equity
|
|
$
|
4,282
|
|
$
|
8,904
|
SMARTKEM, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations and Comprehensive Loss
|
(Unaudited)
|
(in thousands, except number of shares and per share data)
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended June 30,
|
|
Six Months Ended June 30,
|
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
|
2025
|
|
2024
|
Revenue
|
|
$
|
32
|
|
$
|
40
|
|
$
|
55
|
|
$
|
40
|
Cost of revenue
|
|
|
28
|
|
|
32
|
|
|
29
|
|
|
32
|
Gross profit
|
|
|
4
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
26
|
|
|
8
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Other operating income
|
|
|
279
|
|
|
236
|
|
|
530
|
|
|
438
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating expenses
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Research and development
|
|
|
2,426
|
|
|
1,158
|
|
|
3,923
|
|
|
2,434
|
General and administrative
|
|
|
2,360
|
|
|
1,844
|
|
|
4,369
|
|
|
3,206
|
(Gain) / loss on foreign currency transactions
|
|
|
(131)
|
|
|
19
|
|
|
(226)
|
|
|
32
|
Total operating expenses
|
|
|
4,655
|
|
|
3,021
|
|
|
8,066
|
|
|
5,672
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss from operations
|
|
|
(4,372)
|
|
|
(2,777)
|
|
|
(7,510)
|
|
|
(5,226)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Non-operating income / (expense)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gain / (loss) on foreign currency transactions
|
|
|
1,970
|
|
|
(243)
|
|
|
2,939
|
|
|
(249)
|
Change in fair value of the warrant liability
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(81)
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
672
|
Interest income / (expense)
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
3
|
|
|
13
|
|
|
9
|
Total non-operating income / (expense)
|
|
|
1,973
|
|
|
(321)
|
|
|
2,952
|
|
|
432
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Loss before income taxes
|
|
|
(2,399)
|
|
|
(3,098)
|
|
|
(4,558)
|
|
|
(4,794)
|
Income tax refund / (expense)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
(1)
|
|
|
24
|
|
|
(1)
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,400)
|
|
$
|
(3,099)
|
|
$
|
(4,534)
|
|
$
|
(4,795)
|
Preferred stock deemed dividends
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(7,094)
|
Net loss attributed to common stockholders
|
|
$
|
(2,400)
|
|
$
|
(3,099)
|
|
$
|
(4,534)
|
|
$
|
(11,889)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weighted average shares outstanding - basic and diluted
|
|
|
8,070,836
|
|
|
3,157,334
|
|
|
7,364,145
|
|
|
2,946,354
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Common share data:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic net loss per common share
|
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
|
$
|
(0.98)
|
|
$
|
(0.62)
|
|
$
|
(1.63)
|
Diluted net loss per common share
|
|
|
(0.30)
|
|
|
(0.98)
|
|
|
(0.62)
|
|
|
(4.04)
|
Dividend per common share
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
(2.41)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net loss
|
|
$
|
(2,400)
|
|
$
|
(3,099)
|
|
$
|
(4,534)
|
|
$
|
(4,795)
|
Other comprehensive loss:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Foreign currency translation
|
|
|
(2,064)
|
|
|
174
|
|
|
(3,069)
|
|
|
156
|
Total comprehensive loss
|
|
$
|
(4,464)
|
|
$
|
(2,925)
|
|
$
|
(7,603)
|
|
$
|
(4,639)
