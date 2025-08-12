Nelnet Campus Commerce Launches Notify To Streamline Campus Communication

LINCOLN, Neb., Aug. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Today's students expect timely, personalized communication, and campus teams deserve tools to make that possible. That's why Nelnet Campus Commerce launched Notify , a new communication platform designed to simplify outreach, strengthen relationships and improve the billing and payment process through smarter, more intentional messaging.

Built with automation and real-time syncing, Notify reduces manual work and ensures every message is timely, accurate and relevant. Whether it's a payment reminder or a registration deadline, Notify helps schools deliver the right message at the right time without the stress.

"Campus communication can be overwhelming, especially when systems are outdated or disconnected," said Jackie Strohbehn, president of Nelnet Campus Commerce. "We created Notify to give schools the tools to communicate with purpose and care so they can focus less on logistics and more on building trust with their students."

Designed for both scale and simplicity, Notify empowers institutions to:



Save time with automated outreach and dynamic recipient lists

Reach the right people with personalized, data-driven messages

Eliminate manual outreach and reduce stress for staff Build trust through timely, accurate information

By reducing communication gaps and streamlining billing and payment processes, Notify helps institutions support students more effectively while improving operational efficiency.

"With Notify, we set out to solve a real challenge facing higher education institutions today," added Strohbehn. "This tool puts the power of communication back in the hands of campus teams, helping them connect more meaningfully with the people they serve."

Notify is the latest addition to Nelnet Campus Commerce's suite of technology solutions built to simplify processes and improve experiences for higher education institutions.

About Nelnet Campus Commerce

Nelnet Campus Commerce delivers unlimited payment opportunities for nearly 1,000 colleges and universities and serves over 8 million students across the United States. Using the latest technology to create unique and integrated payment experiences, Nelnet Campus Commerce solutions are PCI Level 1 validated and integrate with every major Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) system. From payment processing and refunds to tuition payment plans and online storefronts, Nelnet Campus Commerce helps process every payment on campus.

About Nelnet Business Services

Nelnet Business Services (NBS) is a division of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE: NNI ), which provides payment technology and community management solutions for K-12 schools, higher education institutions, churches, and businesses in the U.S. and internationally. NBS serves nearly 1,000 higher education institutions and 12,000 K-12 schools worldwide.

SOURCE Nelnet Campus Commerce

