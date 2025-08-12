Lyra Therapeutics Reports Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results And Provides Corporate Update
| LYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS AND COMPREHENSIVE LOSS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|Three Months Ended June 30,
|Six Months Ended June 30,
|2025
|2024
|2025
|2024
|Collaboration revenue
|$
|183
|$
|598
|$
|366
|$
|1,130
|Operating expenses:
|Research and development
|5,110
|13,264
|9,986
|31,502
|General and administrative
|3,501
|5,139
|6,764
|10,957
|Impairment of property and equipment
|-
|1,883
|-
|1,883
|Impairment of right-of-use assets
|-
|22,836
|-
|22,836
|Restructuring and other related charges
|398
|6,450
|1,283
|6,450
|Total operating expenses
|9,009
|49,572
|18,033
|73,628
|Loss from operations
|(8,826
|)
|(48,974
|)
|(17,667
|)
|(72,498
|)
|Other income:
|Interest income
|410
|855
|708
|1,941
|Other income
|981
|-
|981
|-
|Total other income
|1,391
|855
|1,689
|1,941
|Loss before income tax expense
|(7,435
|)
|(48,119
|)
|(15,978
|)
|(70,557
|)
|Income tax expense
|(2
|)
|(12
|)
|(6
|)
|(26
|)
|Net loss
|(7,437
|)
|(48,131
|)
|(15,984
|)
|(70,583
|)
|Other comprehensive loss:
|Unrealized holding loss on short-term investments, net of tax
|-
|(29
|)
|-
|(37
|)
|Comprehensive loss
|$
|(7,437
|)
|$
|(48,160
|)
|$
|(15,984
|)
|$
|(70,620
|)
| Net loss per share attributable to common
stockholders- basic and diluted
|$
|(5.51
|)
|$
|(36.76
|)
|$
|(12.00
|)
|$
|(54.51
|)
| Weighted-average common shares outstanding-
basic and diluted
|1,348,630
|1,309,193
|1,331,985
|1,294,790
Share information reflects the effect of a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
| LYRA THERAPEUTICS, INC.
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
|June 30,
|December 31,
|2025
|2024
|Assets
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|29,784
|$
|40,577
|Prepaid expenses and other current assets
|1,279
|2,448
|Total current assets
|31,063
|43,025
|Property and equipment, net
|1,159
|1,404
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|18,358
|19,924
|Restricted cash
|1,993
|1,993
|Total assets
|$
|52,573
|$
|66,346
|Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
|Current liabilities:
|Accounts payable
|$
|680
|$
|1,179
|Restructuring liability
|3,486
|4,347
|Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
|2,413
|2,586
|Operating lease liabilities
|4,552
|4,121
|Deferred revenue
|32
|398
|Total current liabilities
|11,163
|12,631
|Operating lease liabilities, net of current portion
|27,926
|30,259
|Deferred revenue, net of current portion
|11,862
|11,862
|Total liabilities
|50,951
|54,752
|Commitments and contingencies (Note 14)
|Stockholders' equity:
| Preferred stock, $0.001 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; no shares issued and outstanding
at June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024
|-
|-
| Common stock, $0.001 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized at
June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024; 1,625,376 and 1,310,308 shares issued
and outstanding as of June 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively
|2
|1
|Additional paid-in capital
|422,394
|416,383
|Accumulated deficit
|(420,774
|)
|(404,790
|)
|Total stockholders' equity
|1,622
|11,594
|Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
|$
|52,573
|$
|66,346
Share information reflects the effect of a 1-for-50 reverse stock split.
About LYR-210
LYR-210 is an investigational product candidate for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS) in patients who have failed current therapies and require further intervention. LYR-210 is a bioabsorbable nasal implant designed to be inserted in a simple, in-office procedure. LYR-210 is intended to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory therapy, mometasone furoate, to the sinonasal passages to treat CRS. LYR-210 is being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN pivotal Phase 3 clinical program.
About Lyra Therapeutics
Lyra Therapeutic , Inc. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing long-acting, anti-inflammatory sinonasal implants for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis (CRS). Lyra Therapeutics is developing therapies for CRS, a highly prevalent inflammatory disease of the paranasal sinuses which leads to debilitating symptoms and significant morbidities. LYR-210, the company's lead product candidate, is a bioabsorbable nasal implant designed to be administered in a simple, in-office procedure and is intended to deliver six months of continuous anti-inflammatory drug therapy (7500μg mometasone furoate) to the sinonasal passages for the treatment of CRS with a single administration. LYR-210, being evaluated in the ENLIGHTEN Phase 3 clinical program, is intended for patients with and without nasal polyps. The Company's therapies are intended to treat the estimated four million CRS patients in the United States who fail medical management each year. For more information, please visit and follow us on LinkedIn .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words“believe,”“may,”“will,”“plan”,“estimate,”“continue,”“anticipate,”“intend,”“expect,” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's cash runway into the third quarter of 2026, whether LYR-210 could potentially benefit patients with CRS with or without polyps, the safety, efficacy, potential benefits of, and clinical design or progress of any of LYR-210 at any dosage or in any indication; the in-house CMC activities to prepare for manufacturing LYR-210 for potential, future clinical trials and for compliance with applicable CMC regulations; our expectations surrounding potential regulatory submissions, progress, or approvals and timing thereof for any of our product candidates, including the anticipated Type C meeting with the FDA; the Company's business strategy and plans; and the timing of any of the foregoing. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: the Company's failure to meet its primary endpoint in its ENLIGHTEN 1 Phase 3 clinical trial; the fact that the Company has incurred significant losses since inception and expects to incur additional losses for the foreseeable future; the Company's need for additional funding, which may not be available; the Company's ability to continue as a going concern; the Company's limited operating history; the fact that the Company has no approved products; the fact that clinical trial data is subject to change until the completion of the applicable clinical study report; the fact that clinical trials required for the Company's product candidates are expensive and time-consuming, and their outcome is uncertain; effects of recently enacted and future legislation; the possibility of system failures or security breaches; effects of significant competition; the Company's reliance on third parties to conduct its preclinical studies and clinical trials; failure to obtain and maintain or adequately protect the Company's intellectual property rights; failure to retain key personnel; the fact that the price of the Company's common stock may be volatile and fluctuate substantially; significant costs and required management time as a result of operating as a public company and any securities class action litigation. These and other important factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in the Company's Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the SEC on August 12, 2025 and its other filings with the SEC could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management's estimates as of the date of this press release. While the Company may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, it disclaims any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause its views to change.CONTACT: Contact Information: Jason Cavalier, Chief Financial Officer 917.584.7668 ... Media Contact: Kathryn Morris, The Yates Network LLC 914.204.6412 ...
