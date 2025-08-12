Highwoods Recasts Term Loan

The interest rate on our new term loan is SOFR plus 95 basis points. The interest rate may be adjusted upward or downward by 2.5 basis points depending upon whether or not we achieve certain pre-determined sustainability goals with respect to the ongoing reduction of greenhouse gas emissions.

BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, PNC Capital Markets LLC, T.D. Bank, N.A., Truist Securities, Inc. and U.S. Bank National Association served as Joint Lead Arrangers on the new term loan, with BofA Securities, Inc., Wells Fargo Securities, LLC and PNC Capital Markets LLC serving as Joint Bookrunners. Bank of America, N.A. is Administrative Agent and Wells Fargo Bank, National Association and PNC Bank, National Association are Co-Syndication Agents. TD Bank, N.A., Truist Bank and U.S. Bank National Association served as Co-Documentation Agents. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A. and First Citizens Bank served as Co-Managing Agents. Other lenders include First Horizon Bank, Associated Bank, National Association, and First Independence Bank.

About Highwoods

Highwoods Properties, Inc., headquartered in Raleigh, is a publicly-traded (NYSE:HIW), fully-integrated office real estate investment trust (“REIT”) that owns, develops, acquires, leases and manages properties primarily in the best business districts (BBDs) of Atlanta, Charlotte, Dallas, Nashville, Orlando, Raleigh, Richmond and Tampa. Our vision is to be a leader in the evolution of commercial real estate for the benefit of our customers, our communities and those who invest with us. Our mission is to create environments and experiences that inspire our teammates and our customers to achieve more together. We are in the work-placemaking business and believe that by creating exceptional environments and experiences, we can deliver greater value to our customers, their teammates and, in turn, our shareholders. For more information about Highwoods, please visit our website at .